What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 16-22, 2023

This week will be a bumper week for Netflix around the world, particularly in the United States, with a slew of great new titles dropping throughout the week. Here’s your preliminary rundown of what’s coming to Netflix over the next seven days.

Want to see what’s still to come for the rest of October 2023? We’re still updating our monthly preview, but also getting a good picture of what’s coming in November 2023.

As always, you can find roundups and the full list of what’s new on Netflix via our hub page.

Now let’s dig into some highlights of what’s coming up this week:

Best New Movies and Series Coming to Netflix This Week

Old Dads (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

We begin with a recent pickup for Netflix that’s coming to Netflix globally at the end of the week. We’re referring to the directorial debut of Bill Burr, who has worked with Netflix before on a slew of stand-up specials and the excellent F is for Family.

Here’s what you can expect from the new comedy, courtesy of Netflix:

“Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987.”

Bodies (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

One title that’s really flying too far under the radar coming up on Netflix this week is the new British mystery crime series Bodies, which features an all-star cast and one of the most compelling plots from a Netflix series in quite some time.

The series, created by Paul Tomalin, follows four detectives from different periods investigating the same murder. The series looks to be a mix of Doctor Who, Sherlock, and Black Mirror. Sign us up!

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

The second major comedy coming to Netflix is No Hard Feelings, the summer comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence. It’s also one of two Jennifer Lawrence movies coming to Netflix US this week, with the other being the excellent Silver Linings Playbook, returning to Netflix on Tuesday.

Lawrence plays 30-something Maddie, who is at a bit of a loss as to what to do next with her life but finds a job posting to become the girlfriend of a young 19-year-old who has yet to come out of his shell.

We suspect this one is going to do big numbers for Netflix, given the reaction we’ve had since announcing its Netflix release date just a week ago.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

And finally, we’re going to be extra indulgent with a fourth pick this week and highlight Captain Laserhawk, which comes from visionary creator Adi Shankar.

The series essentially asks and answers the question: “What would it be like if you took a bunch of well-known Ubisoft video game characters and blended them into an action series?”

The result is a slick cyberpunk-looking series that will have you following Dolph Laserhawk, leading a revolution to help free the citizens of Eden.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: This list is primarily for Netflix in the United States. Lineups will significantly vary from region to region.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday – October 17th

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had (2023) Netflix Original

I Woke Up A Vampire (Season 1) Netflix Original

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The Devil on Trial (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday – October 18th

Dark Water / Kaala Paani (Season 1) Netflix Original

Turn to me Mukai-kun (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday – October 19th

American Ninja Warrior (Seasons 12-13)

Bebefinn (Season 2)

Bodies (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix (Season 1) Netflix Original

Crashing Eid (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ghost Hunters (Seasons 8-9)

Neon (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday – October 20th

Big Mouth (Season 7) Netflix Original

Creature (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Disco Inferno (2023) Netflix Original

Doona! (Season 1) Netflix Original

Elite (Season 7) Netflix Original

Flashback (2023) Netflix Original

Kandasamys: The Baby (2023) Netflix Original

Old Dads (2023) Netflix Original

Surviving Paradise (Season 1) Netflix Original

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Saturday – October 21st

Trillion Game (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on Sunday – October 22nd

No Hard Feelings (2023)

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.