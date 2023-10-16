Netflix Added 30 New Movies and Series This Week: October 15th, 2023

Welcome to an end-of-week roundup of everything that’s come to Netflix in the United States over the past seven days. Below, we’ll recap all the new movies and shows to have hit the platform and take a look (via FlixPatrol) at what movies and series picked up the most points in the daily top 10s.

In addition to all the titles listed below, don’t forget that Netflix also added a new episode of The Great British Baking Show on Friday, and for Love is Blind fans, the Reunion episode just went live on the platform, too.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Next week is going to be a bumper week for new additions with the release of the highly anticipated British series Bodies, Bill Burr’s directorial debut Old Dads, and lots more.

Now, let’s get into some of the new titles that have landed on Netflix this week:

Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Weekend

The Misfits (2021)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Renny Harlin

Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth, Nick Cannon

Writer: Kurt Wimmer, Robert Henny

Runtime: 94 min / 1h 34m

Hitting Netflix for the very first time is the Pierce Brosnan-led action comedy The Misfits, which comes from The Avenue Entertainment. We’ll pre-warn you now: critics’ reviews for this one weren’t particularly strong, so keep your expectations somewhat in check.

In the movie, you’ll follow a sophisticated thief who joins a quirky band of criminals on the way to Abu Dhabi, aiming to secretively transport heaps of gold from an expansive commercial prison.

Chicken Run (2000)

Rating: G

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Peter Lord, Nick Park

Cast: Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels

Writer: Peter Lord, Nick Park, Karey Kirkpatrick

Runtime: 84 min / 1h 24m

In September, Chicken Run sadly departed Netflix in the US, and just a month and a bit later, we’re pleased to say it’s rejoined Netflix ahead of the sequel set to launch in mid-December.

If you’ve never seen the Aardman movie, here’s what you can expect:

“A determined hen and a cocky rooster lead their feathered friends in a great escape from the farm to make sure they’re not turned into chicken pies.”

The sequel movie just premiered at the BFI London Film Festival which I was fortunate enough to attend and absolutely bloody loved it.

Camp Courage (2023)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Max Lowe

Runtime: 33 mins

Finally, the only new Netflix Original release to hit over the weekend is the documentary (that’s not quite a feature-length movie and not quite a short either) that looks into a story from a global news event that still very much dominates the headlines. We’re referring to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

This doc follows one young girl who has been displaced by war and heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week

21 New Movies Added Today

After (2019) – PG-13 – English

Blanquita (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish

Bleach (2018) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023) – TV-Y – English

Camp Courage (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English

Chicken Run (2000) – G – English

Deliver Us from Evil (2014) – R – English

Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) – TV-14 – Telugu

Ijogbon () Netflix Original – TV-14 – Yoruba

It Follows (2014) – R – English

Kasargold (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam

Krish, Trish & Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum (2017) – TV-G – Hindi

Look Away (2018) – TV-MA – English

Once Upon a Star (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai

Spy Kids (2001) – PG – English

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) – PG – English

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) – PG – English

Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011) – PG – English

Tammy (2014) – R – English

The Conference (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

The Misfits (2021) – R – English

10 New TV Series Added Today

A Nation of Banchan (Season 1) – TV-PG – Korean

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Black Beauty Effect (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

Krish, Trish & Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi

Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

Pact of Silence (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

American Made (71 points) Reptile (67 points) Fair Play (51 points) Casper (48 points) Ma (45 points) Get Out (33 points) Nowhere (32 points) Us (26 points) Deliver Us from Evil (22 points) Ballerina (11 points) Tammy (10 points) The Conference (6 points) Last Vegas (5 points) Safe House (4 points) Megamind (4 points) Colombiana (2 points) The Little Rascals (2 points) Identity Thief (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Beckham (73 points) Love Is Blind (63 points) Lupin (57 points) The Great British Bake Off (56 points) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (36 points) Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (31 points) The Fall of the House of Usher (30 points) Strong Girl Nam-soon (20 points) Virgin River (17 points) Sex Education (16 points) Pact of Silence (14 points) Encounters (12 points) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.