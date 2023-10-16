Netflix Added 30 New Movies and Series This Week: October 15th, 2023

Welcome to an end-of-week roundup of everything that’s come to Netflix in the United States over the past seven days. Below, we’ll recap all the new movies and shows to have hit the platform and take a look (via FlixPatrol) at what movies and series picked up the most points in the daily top 10s.
In addition to all the titles listed below, don’t forget that Netflix also added a new episode of The Great British Baking Show on Friday, and for Love is Blind fans, the Reunion episode just went live on the platform, too.
Next week is going to be a bumper week for new additions with the release of the highly anticipated British series Bodies, Bill Burr’s directorial debut Old Dads, and lots more.
Now, let’s get into some of the new titles that have landed on Netflix this week:
Best New Movies and Series Added to Netflix This Weekend
The Misfits (2021)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Director: Renny Harlin
Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth, Nick Cannon
Writer: Kurt Wimmer, Robert Henny
Runtime: 94 min / 1h 34m
Hitting Netflix for the very first time is the Pierce Brosnan-led action comedy The Misfits, which comes from The Avenue Entertainment. We’ll pre-warn you now: critics’ reviews for this one weren’t particularly strong, so keep your expectations somewhat in check.
In the movie, you’ll follow a sophisticated thief who joins a quirky band of criminals on the way to Abu Dhabi, aiming to secretively transport heaps of gold from an expansive commercial prison.
Chicken Run (2000)
Rating: G
Language: English
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy
Director: Peter Lord, Nick Park
Cast: Mel Gibson, Julia Sawalha, Phil Daniels
Writer: Peter Lord, Nick Park, Karey Kirkpatrick
Runtime: 84 min / 1h 24m
In September, Chicken Run sadly departed Netflix in the US, and just a month and a bit later, we’re pleased to say it’s rejoined Netflix ahead of the sequel set to launch in mid-December.
If you’ve never seen the Aardman movie, here’s what you can expect:
“A determined hen and a cocky rooster lead their feathered friends in a great escape from the farm to make sure they’re not turned into chicken pies.”
The sequel movie just premiered at the BFI London Film Festival which I was fortunate enough to attend and absolutely bloody loved it.
Camp Courage (2023)
Rating: PG
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Director: Max Lowe
Runtime: 33 mins
Finally, the only new Netflix Original release to hit over the weekend is the documentary (that’s not quite a feature-length movie and not quite a short either) that looks into a story from a global news event that still very much dominates the headlines. We’re referring to the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.
This doc follows one young girl who has been displaced by war and heads to a summer camp in the Alps with her grandmother.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix US This Week
21 New Movies Added Today
- After (2019) – PG-13 – English
- Blanquita (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish
- Bleach (2018) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese
- Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023) – TV-Y – English
- Camp Courage (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English
- Chicken Run (2000) – G – English
- Deliver Us from Evil (2014) – R – English
- Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) – TV-14 – Telugu
- Ijogbon () Netflix Original – TV-14 – Yoruba
- It Follows (2014) – R – English
- Kasargold (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam
- Krish, Trish & Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum (2017) – TV-G – Hindi
- Look Away (2018) – TV-MA – English
- Once Upon a Star (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Thai
- Spy Kids (2001) – PG – English
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) – PG – English
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) – PG – English
- Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011) – PG – English
- Tammy (2014) – R – English
- The Conference (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- The Misfits (2021) – R – English
10 New TV Series Added Today
- A Nation of Banchan (Season 1) – TV-PG – Korean
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Black Beauty Effect (Season 1) – TV-14 – English
- DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian
- GOOD NIGHT WORLD (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Krish, Trish & Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum (Season 1) – TV-14 – Hindi
- Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Pact of Silence (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Stranded with my Mother-in-Law (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese
- The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week
- American Made (71 points)
- Reptile (67 points)
- Fair Play (51 points)
- Casper (48 points)
- Ma (45 points)
- Get Out (33 points)
- Nowhere (32 points)
- Us (26 points)
- Deliver Us from Evil (22 points)
- Ballerina (11 points)
- Tammy (10 points)
- The Conference (6 points)
- Last Vegas (5 points)
- Safe House (4 points)
- Megamind (4 points)
- Colombiana (2 points)
- The Little Rascals (2 points)
- Identity Thief (1 point)
Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week
- Beckham (73 points)
- Love Is Blind (63 points)
- Lupin (57 points)
- The Great British Bake Off (56 points)
- Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (36 points)
- Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (31 points)
- The Fall of the House of Usher (30 points)
- Strong Girl Nam-soon (20 points)
- Virgin River (17 points)
- Sex Education (16 points)
- Pact of Silence (14 points)
- Encounters (12 points)
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.