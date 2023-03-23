What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2023

Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix, specifically in the United Kingdom, throughout April 2023. We’ll be keeping track of all of the exciting new originals, and licensed content coming your way soon.

As a reminder, this list covers only the UK releases, so if you’re looking for the US releases for April 2023, you’ll need to head to our seperate list.

In case you missed it, we’ve also been keeping track of all of the latest movies and TV shows coming to Netflix UK in March 2023.

Please note: this is not the complete list of what’s coming to Netflix UK in March 2023; we’ll continue updating leading up to March 1st. You’ll find weekly roundups of what’s new on Netflix UK via our dedicated section.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 1st

Beyblade Burst Quad Drive (Season 1) – Japanese anime series based on the beloved 2000s toy.

– Japanese anime series based on the beloved 2000s toy. Home (2015) – Animated children’s adventure centered around an Alien on the run, that makes friends with a human girl.

– Animated children’s adventure centered around an Alien on the run, that makes friends with a human girl. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures (Season 3) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Pressure Point / Heart of Champions (2021) – A group of people’s lives are changed forever when an army vet takes over as coach of their rowing team.

– A group of people’s lives are changed forever when an army vet takes over as coach of their rowing team. Public Enemy (Multiple Seasons) – Beglian crime mystery series.

– Beglian crime mystery series. The Deep House (2021) – Horror about a couple of YouTubers dive into a lake in France to discover a house.

The Whole Truth (2016) – Keanu Reeves stars as defense attorney working to get his teenage client acquitted of murdering his father.

– Keanu Reeves stars as defense attorney working to get his teenage client acquitted of murdering his father. Thirteen (2003) – Drama starring Evan Rachel Wood and Holly Hunter.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 2nd

War Sailor (Season 1) N – Norwegian war-drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 4th

Colors of Love (2021) – Cheesy romantic drama starring Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray.

– Cheesy romantic drama starring Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray. My Name Is Mo’Nique (2023) N – Stand Up Special.

– Stand Up Special. The Signing (Season 1) N – Music competition in search of the next Latin urban music star.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 5th

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (2023) N – Music documentary chronicling the journey of Lewis Capaldi from viral sensation to grammy nominated artist.

Moonage Daydream (2022) – David Bowie documentary.

– David Bowie documentary. Public Enemy: Book of Revelation (Limited Series) – Belgian crime mystery series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 6th

BEEF (Season 1) N – Comedy series starring Steven Yuen and Ali Wong.

IRL – In Real Love (Season 1) N – Hindi reality dating series.

Monster Hunter (2020) – Action-adventure based on the beloved Capcom Japanese video game. Stars Milla Jovovich.

– Action-adventure based on the beloved Capcom Japanese video game. Stars Milla Jovovich. The Nutty Boy (Season 2) N – Brazilian animated series centered around a child who always has big ideas, but ends with disastrous results.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 7th

Chupa (2023) N – Family adventure that pits Alex, a young boy visiting his family in Mexico, against dangerous scientist Dr. Quinn, who is after the mythical baby chupacabra hiding under Alex’s family home.

King of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (2023) N – South African movie.

– South African movie. Oh Belinda (Season 1) N – Turkish Drama

– Turkish Drama The Big Man (1990) – Liam Neeson stars in this movie about an unemployed Scottish miner forced into bare-knuckle boxing match.

– Liam Neeson stars in this movie about an unemployed Scottish miner forced into bare-knuckle boxing match. Thicker Than Water (Season 1) N – French Thriller

– French Thriller Transatlantic (Limited Series) N – 7 part German series based on the novel The Flight Portfolio.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 8th

Hunger (2023) N – Thai drama centered around a noodle-shop owner who is invited to join the fine-dining industry but will be tutored by an infamous chef.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 10th

CoComelon (Season 8) N – Pre-school animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 11th

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (2023) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 12th

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Season 1) N – Archived footage, reenactments, and exclusive interviews chronicle one of the most terrifying days in the history of Boston.

– Archived footage, reenactments, and exclusive interviews chronicle one of the most terrifying days in the history of Boston. Operation: Nation (2023) N – Polish comedy centered around the romance of a right-wing nationalist and a left-wing activist.

– Polish comedy centered around the romance of a right-wing nationalist and a left-wing activist. Smother-in-Law (Season 2) N – Brazillian comedy sitcom.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 13th

Florida Man (Season 1) N – Comedy series starring Edgar Ramírez as Mike Walker, an ex-cop who returns to his home state to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend.

Nobody (2021) – Bob Odenkirk stars in this action movie where a man who’s seemingly a nobody have a quest for vengeance.

– Bob Odenkirk stars in this action movie where a man who’s seemingly a nobody have a quest for vengeance. Obsession (Limited Series) N – British erotic thriller series about a London surgeon who has an affair with his son’s fiancee.

– British erotic thriller series about a London surgeon who has an affair with his son’s fiancee. The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib (Season 2) N – Dreamworks children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 14th

Phenomena (2023) N – Spanish movie about three middle-aged women investigating paranormal events.

– Spanish movie about three middle-aged women investigating paranormal events. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (2023) N – The epic finale to the story of Uhtred of Bamburgh.

Queens on the Run (2023) N – Mexican comedy movie.

– Mexican comedy movie. Queenmaker (Season 1) N – Weekly K-Drama series centered around an angry ex-employee who uses her PR skills to help a civil rights lawyer mayoral campaign against her former employer.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 15th

Doctor Cha (Season 1) N – K-drama series following a doctor turned housewife returning to her workplace after 20 years.

– K-drama series following a doctor turned housewife returning to her workplace after 20 years. Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 15) – Reality series.

– Reality series. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 8) – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 16th

2 Hearts (2020) – When illness strikes two people who are polar opposites, life and death bring them together in surprising ways.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 17th

Oggy Oggy (Season 2) N – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 18th

How to Get Rich (Season 1) N – Docuseries following finance expert Ramit Sethi working with people across the US to achieve their richest lives.

– Docuseries following finance expert Ramit Sethi working with people across the US to achieve their richest lives. Longest Third Date (2023) N – Documentary about a couple who went on a romantic date to Costa Rica but found themselves stuck over the pandemic.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 19th

Chimp Empire (2023) N – British documentary from the co-director of My Octopus Teacher looking into one of the largest chimpanzee societies.

– British documentary from the co-director of My Octopus Teacher looking into one of the largest chimpanzee societies. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) N – The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers return to fight against a global, but familiar threat.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 20th

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 8) – The final season of the hit NBC series.

– The final season of the hit NBC series. Ex-Addicts Club (Season 1) N – Indonesian sitcom.

The Diplomat (Season 1) N – Keri Russell stars in this new political thriller about a career diplomat having both troubles in her professional and personal life.

– Keri Russell stars in this new political thriller about a career diplomat having both troubles in her professional and personal life. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Season 1) N – Indian series about a vampire who breaks their tooth and falls in love with their new dentist.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 21st

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) N – Rom-com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Amanda Riley, who after an unexpected break-up is sent to Vietnam to go undercover and learn about its tourism industry.

– Rom-com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Amanda Riley, who after an unexpected break-up is sent to Vietnam to go undercover and learn about its tourism industry. Chokehold (2023) N – Turkish drama about a couple from Istanbul trying to restart their life.

– Turkish drama about a couple from Istanbul trying to restart their life. Indian Matchmaking (Season 3) N – Reality dating series.

– Reality dating series. One More Time (2023) N – Swedish rom-com

– Swedish rom-com Rough Diamonds (Season 1) N – Belgian thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 22nd

Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 4) N – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 25th

John Mulaney: Baby J (2023) N – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 26th

The Good Bad Mother (Season 1) N – Korean drama series about a man who suffers a tragic accident and is forced to now live with his mother again.

– Korean drama series about a man who suffers a tragic accident and is forced to now live with his mother again. Kiss, Kiss! (2023) N – Polish romance movie.

– Polish romance movie. Love After Music (Season 1) N – Biopic series tracing the life and career of Fito Paez.

Workin’ Moms (Season 7) N – The final season of the Canadian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 27th

Firefly Lane (Season 2 Part 2) N – Romantic drama starring Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl.

The Nurse (Season 1) N – Danish crime-drama based on a true-story.

– Danish crime-drama based on a true-story. Sharkdog (Season 3) N – Animated kids series.

– Animated kids series. Sweet Tooth (Season 2) N – The second season of the adaptation of the DC comics helmed by Jim Mickle.

– The second season of the adaptation of the DC comics helmed by Jim Mickle. The Matchmaker (2023) N – South African drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on April 28th

AKA (2023) N – French movie about a special ops agent finding himself at odds with a crime syndicate.

– French movie about a special ops agent finding himself at odds with a crime syndicate. King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Season 1) N – Follows an auction house specializing in rare collectibles.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in April 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.