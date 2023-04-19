Spring is now in full flow and Netflix UK once again has an assortment of new movies and series to be checked out throughout the month of May. Here’s our early look ahead at the new releases coming to Netflix UK.

As always, you can find weekly recaps of what’s new on Netflix UK throughout May 2023 throughout our new on Netflix UK hub.

Please note: this does not represent the full list of new titles coming in May 2023. This preview will be updated in the coming weeks with more titles as they’re announced.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix UK in May 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 1st

Heatwave (2022) – Claire, an ambitious young woman, starts working for a successful and rich businessman but unknowingly gets involved in an affair with his wife.

– Claire, an ambitious young woman, starts working for a successful and rich businessman but unknowingly gets involved in an affair with his wife. When the Weather Is Fine (Season 1) – Korean drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 2nd

23 Walks (2020) – Paul Morrison romantic comedy movie about two Londoners stumbling into each other’s lives.

Love Village (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese reality dating series.

– Japanese reality dating series. The Tailor (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 3rd

Jewish Matchmaking (Season 1) Netflix Original – New dating reality series that tries to match Jewish singles in the US and Israel. Hosted by Aleeza.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 4th

Freaky (2021) – Christopher Landon writes and directs this Freaky Friday horror comedy movie starring Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton.

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions (2021) – Most recent entry in the psychological horror movie franchise where six people find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms.

– Most recent entry in the psychological horror movie franchise where six people find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms. Larva Family (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids cartoon series featuring the Larva family.

– Kids cartoon series featuring the Larva family. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Limited Series) Netflix Original – The first major Bridgerton spin-off arrives in early May and follows the love life and succession story of young Queen Charlotte.

– The first major Bridgerton spin-off arrives in early May and follows the love life and succession story of young Queen Charlotte. Sanctuary (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese drama about a juvenile delinquent becoming a sumo apprentice.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 5th

The Football Factory (2004) – British football movie starring Danny Dyer and Tamer Hassan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 8th

Spirit Rangers (Season 2) Netflix Original – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (2023) Netflix Original – Australian comedian’s third Netflix Original stand-up comedy special.

– Australian comedian’s third Netflix Original stand-up comedy special. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck (2023) – Documentary based on the global bestselling self-help phenomenon hosted by Mark Manson.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 10th

Ad Astra (2019) – Brad Pitt stars in this space sci-fi adventure where his character is off searching for his missing father.

– Brad Pitt stars in this space sci-fi adventure where his character is off searching for his missing father. Dance Brothers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Netflix’s first ever Finnish series about two brothers struggling to make a living as professional dancers.

– Netflix’s first ever Finnish series about two brothers struggling to make a living as professional dancers. Queen Cleopatra (Season 1) Netflix Original – Jada Pinkett Smith is behind this new documentary /drama series on the famous historical figure.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 11th

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe (2023) Netflix Original – Norweigen movie spin-off to the teen series. Follows Princess Margrethe as she longs for normalcy and struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama.

– Norweigen movie spin-off to the teen series. Follows Princess Margrethe as she longs for normalcy and struggles to maintain her perfect facade while dealing with family drama. Ultraman (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the hit anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 12th

Black Knight (Season 1) Netflix Original – South Korean sci-fi action series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok. Set in a dystopian future where the world has been devasted by air pollution and people rely on the Black Knights for deliveries.

– South Korean sci-fi action series from writer/director Cho Ui-seok. Set in a dystopian future where the world has been devasted by air pollution and people rely on the Black Knights for deliveries. Mulligan (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated series about what happens after an alien attack destroys the earth with humanity having to start over from scratch.

– Animated series about what happens after an alien attack destroys the earth with humanity having to start over from scratch. Queer Eye (Season 7) Netflix Original – The latest season of the Fab-five reality series.

– The latest season of the Fab-five reality series. The Mother (2023) Netflix Original – Action thriller starring Jennifer Lopez about a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to help protect her daughter.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 16th

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me (2023) Netflix Original – The life, death and secrets of model and actress Vickie Lynn Hogan / Anna Nicole Smith.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) – DreamWorks animated movie featuring the loveable and crafty penguins from the Madagascar movie in their own solo movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 17th

Faithfully Yours (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch thriller.

– Dutch thriller. Rhythm + Flow France (Season 2) Netflix Original – French competition reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 18th

XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spin-off teen series to the rom-com movie series To All The Boys.

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series based on the light novel of the same name. Taito Ban and Asami Seto to voice.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 19th

Muted (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish language series about Sergio Ciscar, who has remained silent since he killed his parents and after being released from prison, we’ll get to see why he’s been silent.

– Spanish language series about Sergio Ciscar, who has remained silent since he killed his parents and after being released from prison, we’ll get to see why he’s been silent. Young, Famous & African (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality series originating out of South Africa.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 23rd

Victim/Suspect (2023) Netflix Original – Nancy Schwartzman directs this documentary about a journalist looking at unanswered sexual crimes of young women. First premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

– Nancy Schwartzman directs this documentary about a journalist looking at unanswered sexual crimes of young women. First premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 24th

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 3) Netflix Original – French reality series where a family business sells luxury homes in France and around the globe.

– French reality series where a family business sells luxury homes in France and around the globe. The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 25th

FUBAR (Season 1) Netflix Original – Arnold Schwarzenegger debuts in his first major series as a CIA operative who just can’t seem to head into retirement.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 26th

Blood & Gold (2023) Netflix Original – German WW2 spaghetti western feature film.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on May 30th