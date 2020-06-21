What’s Coming to Netflix UK in July 2020

June has only just begun, but we’ve already learned of new movies and tv series that are going to be arriving on Netflix UK in July 2020! This will be your first look at the exciting new titles coming to Netflix UK soon.

The list below is only our first look at what’s to come, more movies and tv series will be arriving, and more announcements will be made throughout June and July.

N = Netflix Original

July Release Dates TBD

Street Food: Latin America (Season 1) N – Taking to the streets of Latin America to experience some of the most delicious dishes there is to offer.

– Taking to the streets of Latin America to experience some of the most delicious dishes there is to offer. The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 4) N – Japanese anime series

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 1st

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories (2019) – Narrated by Helen Mirren, five Jewish women who survived the holocaust tell their story of survival, and the horrors they faced at the hands of the Nazis.

– Narrated by Helen Mirren, five Jewish women who survived the holocaust tell their story of survival, and the horrors they faced at the hands of the Nazis. Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1) N – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Behind the Candelabra (2013) – HBO Biopic on Liberace and his lover, Scott Thorson.

– HBO Biopic on Liberace and his lover, Scott Thorson. Daylight (1996) – Sylvester Stallone’s action about the collapse of a New York tunnel and a man’s attempts at escaping.

– Sylvester Stallone’s action about the collapse of a New York tunnel and a man’s attempts at escaping. Deadwind (Season 2) N – Finnish crime drama.

– Finnish crime drama. Flipper (1996 ) – 90s feel-good adventure film starring Elijah Wood and Paul Hogan.

) – 90s feel-good adventure film starring Elijah Wood and Paul Hogan. For a Good Time Call… (2012) – Comedy about two girls living in an apartment decide to make ends meet, and set up a phone sex line.

– Comedy about two girls living in an apartment decide to make ends meet, and set up a phone sex line. Jurassic Park Titles including: Jurassic Park The Lost World: Jurassic Park Jurassic Park III Jurassic World Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Michael (1996) – John Travolta comedy.

– John Travolta comedy. Mickey Blue Eyes (1999) – Romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant about an auctioneer proposes to the daughter of the head of the mafia.

Midnight in Paris (2011) – Academy award-winning comedy-drama from Woody Allen.

– Academy award-winning comedy-drama from Woody Allen. Motherland (Season 1) – BBC comedy series about middle-class motherhood.

– BBC comedy series about middle-class motherhood. Nativity 3: Dude, Where’s My Donkey? (2014) – Christmas comedy starring Martin Clunes

– Christmas comedy starring Martin Clunes Redemption – Thriller about a man newly released from prison.

– Thriller about a man newly released from prison. Revolutionary Road (2008) – Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star in this romantic movie set during the 1950s. Directed by Sam Mendes.

– Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet star in this romantic movie set during the 1950s. Directed by Sam Mendes. RocknRolla (2008) – Gerard Butler and Idris Elba star in this action thriller set in London.

– Gerard Butler and Idris Elba star in this action thriller set in London. Say I Do: Surprise Weddings (Season 1) N – Reality series where people compete to get their dream wedding.

– Reality series where people compete to get their dream wedding. Session 9 (2001) – Horror by Brad Anderson about a work crew in an abandoned mental hospital.

– Horror by Brad Anderson about a work crew in an abandoned mental hospital. Shattered Memories (2018) – Crime thriller, after waking up next to the body of a former lover, a woman must race against time to uncover the real killer.

– Crime thriller, after waking up next to the body of a former lover, a woman must race against time to uncover the real killer. Storage 24 (2012) – Horror starring Noel Clarke that famously generated $72 at the US box office.

– Horror starring Noel Clarke that famously generated $72 at the US box office. Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood (Season 1) – Classic horror-comedy series from Steven Dodd.

– Classic horror-comedy series from Steven Dodd. The American President (1995) – Romantic comedy about a widowed President falling in love. Stars Michael Douglas, Annette Bening and Martin Sheen.

– Romantic comedy about a widowed President falling in love. Stars Michael Douglas, Annette Bening and Martin Sheen. The Courier (2019) – Action thriller starring Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman

– Action thriller starring Olga Kurylenko and Gary Oldman The Governor (Season 1) – Nollywood political thriller series.

The Green Mile (1999) – Extraordinary fantasy crime-drama starring Tom Hanks and the late Michael Clarke Duncan.

– Extraordinary fantasy crime-drama starring Tom Hanks and the late Michael Clarke Duncan. The Lake House (2006) – Keanu Reeves romantic drama about a lonely doctor.

– Keanu Reeves romantic drama about a lonely doctor. The Nut Job 2014 – Children’s Animated film about an exiled Squirrel who comes up with incredible heist to provide food for his former colony.

– Children’s Animated film about an exiled Squirrel who comes up with incredible heist to provide food for his former colony. The Secret Garden (1993) – 90s British classic, based on the book of the same name by author Frances Hodgson Burnett.

The Truman Show (1998) – Comedy-drama featuring Jim Carrey as the world-famous Truman Burbank, star of a reality series about his life, except Truman doesn’t know the world is watching him 24 hours a day.

– Comedy-drama featuring Jim Carrey as the world-famous Truman Burbank, star of a reality series about his life, except Truman doesn’t know the world is watching him 24 hours a day. Torque (2004) – Action movie about a man returning home with a motorbike filled with crystal meth.

– Action movie about a man returning home with a motorbike filled with crystal meth. Under the Riccione Sun (2020) N – Italian romantic-teen drama.

– Italian romantic-teen drama. Unsolved Mysteries (Season 15) N – Reboot of the famous paranormal and mystery docuseries.

– Reboot of the famous paranormal and mystery docuseries. Wolf Creek 2 (2013) – Horror set in the outback.

– Horror set in the outback. Wrecked (2011) – Candian Thriller starring Adrian Brody.

– Candian Thriller starring Adrian Brody. You, Me and Dupree (2006) – Noughties comedy starring Owen Wilson and Kate Hudson

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 2nd

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (2020) N – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Warrior Nun (Season 1) N – Fantasy drama series that revolves around a 19-year-old woman that wakes up within a morgue with a divine artifact embedded on her back. Discovering she now part of an ancient order, she is tasked with protecting the earth from demonic forces.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 3rd

Cable Girls (Season 5) N – The fifth and final season of the Spanish period drama series.

– The fifth and final season of the Spanish period drama series. Desperados (2020) N – Romantic comedy which sees a woman taking a spur of the moment vacation to Mexico, and enlisting the help of her friends to remove a damning email from her new boyfriend’s account.

– Romantic comedy which sees a woman taking a spur of the moment vacation to Mexico, and enlisting the help of her friends to remove a damning email from her new boyfriend’s account. JU-ON: Origins (Season 1) N – Japanese horror series based on the iconic JU-ON “The Grudge” franchise.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – The sixth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise starring Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill.

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 1) N – Comedy-drama series reboot of the 90s HBO television series.

– Comedy-drama series reboot of the 90s HBO television series. Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) – American horror film directed by Stephen Susco

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 4th

Hook (New Episodes Weekly) – Thai drama about the sons of two rival fathers, despite the family grudge, the pair form a friendship as they bond at the boxing gym.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 5th

The Underclass (2020) – Thai drama that takes place in a high school where a schoolgirl has recently dropped out of an elite school program and struggles to find her own identity when she gets involved with a high school gang.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 8th

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020) N – Spanish documentary

– Spanish documentary Stateless (Season 1) N – The lives of four strangers collide when they meet at an immigration center in the middle of the Australian desert.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 9th

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1) N – Japanese anime based on the novel of the same, directed by Masaaki Yuasa.

The Protector (Season 4) N – The final season of the Turkish fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 10th

Dating Around: Brazil (Season 1) N – Reality dating series which sees six singles go on five blind dates in the city of Sao Paulo.

– Reality dating series which sees six singles go on five blind dates in the city of Sao Paulo. The Old Guard (2020) N – Superhero drama featuring Charlize Theron as an immortal mercenary, who, along with the other immortals must fight to keep their secret hidden.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 13th

Rogue Warfare 3: Death of a Nation (2020) – Third entry from Mike Gunther about a new organization hoping to cause chaos.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 15th

Dark Desire (Season 1) N – Mexican Thriller Series

– Mexican Thriller Series Hotel Del Luna (Season 1) – K-drama horror set in a hotel for dead souls.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 16th

Fatal Affair (2020) N – American drama directed by Peter Sullivan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 17th

Cursed (Season 1) N – New fantasy epic starring Katherine Langford.

Slender Man (2018) – Horror based on the internet meme/legend.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 21st

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (Season 2) N – German comedy series returns.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 24th

The Kissing Booth 2 (2020) N – Romantic teen-drama. Noah and Elle’s relationship faces its toughest challenge yet when they have to contend with a long-distance relationship.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on July 31st

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N – Netflix subscriber’s favorite superhero family returns for the highly anticipated second season of The Umbrella Academy!

What are you the most excited to watch on Netflix UK in July? Let us know in the comments below!