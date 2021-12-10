‘Family Guy’ Leaving Netflix in January 2022

Family Guy is due to depart Netflix around the world in January 2022 with the series already having departed Netflix in the US over the past few years.

The Seth MacFarlane adult-animated sitcom series really requires no introduction at this point. The series follows Peter Griffin and his dysfunctional family navigating life.

For many, Netflix has been a great way of watching Family Guy as while Netflix has lacked early seasons, newer seasons used to come to Netflix in a timely fashion. That was until season 19 and now we know why. Family Guy is due to leave Netflix globally on January 1st, 2022.

According to Unogs, 24 regions of Netflix still carry Family Guy in some form with Netflix Canada being the most relevant to our overall site coverage.

In most instances, Netflix is only streaming select seasons of the show. Netflix Canada, for instance, is only streaming seasons 12 through 18. The show is notably heading into its 20th season on Fox which began airing in September 2021 and is currently renewed through to season 21.

Other notable countries losing Family Guy in January 2022 includes:

Belgium

Italy

Israel

Hong Kong

Germany

France

Portugal

Switzerland

Thailand

Philippines

Czech Republic

Poland

Singapore

The Netherlands

Netflix in the US is a few years ahead of Netflix internationally when it comes to seeing Family Guy removed. They saw the show removed in two parts with the first set of seasons leaving in 2017 and the remaining episodes leaving in 2018.

The removal of Family Guy comes alongside a slew of other popular titles from 20th Television series that have remained on Netflix internationally long after they departed Netflix in the US. Major titles include Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, Prison Break, New Girl, and others.

Where will Family Guy stream after leaving Netflix?

As you may know, 20th Television was bought up by Disney in recent years and therefore, Family Guy is now a Disney property (which has made some gags even funnier).

As such, the series is now streaming on Disney+ Star with most regions carrying all 20 seasons. In the US, the show hasn’t made its way onto Disney+ but instead is a mainstay of Hulu.

Will you miss Family Guy when it departs from Netflix in January 2022? Will you be jumping over to Disney+? Let us know in the comments down below.