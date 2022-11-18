K-Drama Series ‘Hello, My Twenties!’ is Leaving Netflix in December 2022

After six years, one of Netflix’s extremely popular k-drama series, Hello, My Twenties! is scheduled to leave Netflix in December 2022. Both seasons will be leaving the US library, and a few other regions will also be losing the k-drama.

Hello, My Twenties!, also known as Age of Youth, is a South Korean slice-of-life romantic comedy series written by screenwriter Park Yeon Sun (Diary of a Prosecutor) and directed by Lee Tae Gon (Mad for Each Other). The series starred an incredibly talented amount of young South Korean actresses, in particular Park Eun Bin, who recently starred in the incredibly successful k-drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo in the lead role of Woo Young Woo.

Five girls in their twenties come to live together in a house called “Belle Epoque,” which means “a beautiful time” in French. Each girl has a particular personality, background, and issues. In addition to the five girls, they believe there is a sixth presence, a ghost living in the house, but each sees the ghost differently.

When is Hello, My Twenties! leaving Netflix?

We can confirm that both seasons of Hello, My Twenties are leaving Netflix on December 19th, 2022. You will have until December 18th to binge-watch both seasons!

Which regions will be losing Hello, My Twenties?

Along with the USA, the following three regions will also be losing Hello, My Twenties! in December 2022;

Australia

Brazil

India

Which regions can I still watch Hello, My Twenties?

At the time of writing, the following regions will still be streaming Hello, My Twenties on Netflix;

2 Seasons Available

Argentina

Canada

Colombia

Czech Republic

France

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Lithuania

Malaysia

Mexico

Philippines

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

UK

1 Season Available

Belgium

Germany

Greece

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Sweden

Switzerland

Where will I be able to stream Hello, My Twenties outside of Netflix?

Currently, we can’t find a home outside of Netflix where Hello, My Twenties is available to stream.

Once the series leaves, the most likely destination is either Viki or Tubi. However, other streaming services such as Disney+ and Amazon Prime are now adding more Korean content to their respective libraries.

Will Netflix renew its license for Hello, My Twenties?

The k-drama was first added to Netflix in 2016 and has spent the past six years exclusively on the streaming service.

Considering the strong relationship Netflix has with jTBC, the Korean network behind Hello, My Twenties!, there is a chance that we could see the license for the series renewed. However, nothing is confirmed at this time, and we won’t discover its renewal until the day it is scheduled to leave.

