Mid-way through 2023, and June could be another busy month of departures for Netflix UK. Throughout May and June, we’ll be keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in June 2023.

One of the biggest departures for June is Paddington 2. One of the most beloved fictional bears, since the Queen’s platinum jubilee there’s been a giant resurgence in the love for the Peruvian marmalade-sandwich-loving bear.

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 1st:

122 (2019)

3096 Days (2013)

A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014)

Alan Partridge (2013)

The American (2010)

Backdraft (1991)

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Break Up (1998)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Burning Love (2012)

Carriers (2009)

Chippa (2018)

Coach Carter (2005)

Concussion (2015)

The Craft (1996)

The Craiglist Killer (2011)

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians (1 Season) N

Cuban Fury (2014)

Dear My Friends (2016)

The Diary of Anne Frank (2016)

The Dream Job (2016)

Eye See You (2002)

Franco: The Brutal Truth About Spain’s Dictator (2017)

Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)

The Ghost Writer (2010)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

The Guard (2011)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Jackass 2.5 (2007)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Kalek Shanab (2019)

King of Thieves (2018)

Last Night (2010)

Legend (2015)

Little Boxes (2016)

Love.com (2017)

Madeline (1998)

Major Payne (1995)

Man Up (2015)

Midnight Diner (2014)

Mind Game (2015)

My Shy Boss (1 Season))

Paddington 2 (2018)

Paid in Full (2002)

The Perfect Dictatorship (2014)

Pride (2014)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

The Raven (2012)

Revolutionary Love (2017)

Ricky Zoom (1 Season)

Run Fat Boy Ru (2007)

S.W.A.T.: Firefight (2011)

Scream (1996)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Swallows and Amazons (2017)

Teen Wolf (6 Seasons)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

This Is 40 (2012)

The Woman in Black (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 2nd

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On (1 Season) N

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach (1 Seas0n)

Nigella: At My Table (1 Season)

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (1 Season)

Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother (2017)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 3rd

Enforcement (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 4th

Killing Escobar (2021)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 5th

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2021) N

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 6th

The 2nd (2020)

My Spy (2020)

Project Papa (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 7th

Endangered Species (2021)

Last Breath (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 9th

Tony Halik (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 10th

The War Below (2021)

The Young Offenders (2016)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 11th

Hostiles (2017)

Hugo (2011)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 12th

Tango With Me (2010)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 13th

Picture a Scientist (2020)

The Devil Below (2021)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 15th

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Burnt (2015)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Shameless (Seasons 1-11)

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (2019)

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia (2017)

Unit 42 (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 16th

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

Boogie (2021)

The Deceived (2020)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 17th

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

People Just Do Nothing (Seasons 1-5)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 20th

Mohamed Hussein (2019)

What’s Leaving Netflix UK on June 22nd

Derren Brown: Miracle (2018) – Netflix Original Removal

