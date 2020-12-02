Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in January 2021

We’ve only just entered December, but already we’ve learned of the handful of titles we’ll sadly have to say goodbye to at the start of the new year. Here are the movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix UK in January 2021.

We’ve also been keeping track of all of the December removals.

There are some heavy losses for Netflix UK in January 2021, with some excellent TV series scheduled to leave. In particular all ten seasons of Doctor Who that are available to stream will be leaving, along with Gossip Girl, and multiple Louis Theroux docuseries.

Please Note: This isn’t the full list of movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix UK in January 2021. Further titles will be announced throughout December and January.w

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on January 1st, 2021

A Good Wife (1 Season)

An Innocent Mistake (1 Season)

Case Closed (1 Collection)

Doctor Who (10 Seasons)

Doomsday Preppers (1 Season)

Drugs, Inc. (1 Season)

Ex-Boyfriend (1 Season)

Gossip Girl (6 Seasons)

Grand Hotel (3 Seasons)

300 Days (1 Season)

In Between (1 Season)

Knights of Sidonia (2 Seasons)

Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends (2 Seasons)

Louis Theroux: LA Stories (1 Season)

The New World (1 Season)

Prince William (1 Season)

The Principal (1 Season)

Reckoning (1 Season)

Shi Wa Se (1 Season)

Wanda and the Alien (1 Season)

The West (1 Season)

What Is Love (1 Season)

When Louis Met… (1 Season)

Who’s the One (1 Season)

Which of your favorite movies and TV series will you be sad to see leave Netflix UK in January 2021? Let us know in the comments below!