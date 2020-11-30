Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK in December 2020

After a long and arduous year, it’s incredible to think we’ve reached December. Thankfully, it’s been a great year of new additions on Netflix UK, but as always with great new additions also comes the time to say goodbye to some of our favorites. Here are the movies and TV series leaving Netflix UK in December 2020.

The biggest loss to the UK library in December is Universal’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The dinosaur-adventure was only available to stream on Netflix UK for six months, so fans will only have a limited time left to stream the feature. One of the biggest surprises is the impending removal of the adult-animated series Pacific Heat. The Archer-like series didn’t set the world alight upon its release, but as a licensed Netflix Original, it’s always surprising to see them leave. You can expect to see plenty more movies and TV series scheduled to leave in December.

Please Note: This is not the full list of movies and TV series scheduled to leave Netflix UK in December 2020. More titles will be announced throughout December.

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 1st, 2020

10,000 B.C. (2008)

A Royal Affair (2012)

A.D. Kingdom and Empire (2015)

Backdraft (1991)

Barney’s Great Adventure: The Movie (1998)

Bedeviled (2016)

Beethoven (1992)

Being John Malcovich (1999)

Bhouri (2017)

Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager (2018)

Changeling (2008)

Cheapest Weddings (1 Season)

Chinese Zodiac (2012)

Clean Break (1 Season)

Code Name: Gerinomo (2012)

Cry-Baby (1990)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Dead Silence (2007)

Departures (2007)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Dragon (2011)

Dream Boat (2017)

Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe (2015)

Eurotrip (2004)

Far and Away (1992)

Fastest (2011)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

Fierce Creatures (1997)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock (2000)

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story (2017)

Ghost (199)

Going the Distance (2010)

Good Burger (1997)

Guest House Paradiso (1999)

The Guilty (2018)

Hisss (2010)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Jago: A Life Underwater (2015)

Julie & Julia (2009)

The Legend of 420 (2017)

Life in the Doghouse (2018)

The Life of David Gale (2003)

Little Singham aur Kaal ka Mahajaal (2018)

Lord of War (2005)

Mallrats (2015)

The Man with the Iron Fists (2012)

Mickybo and Me (2004)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Natural Selection (2015)

Ned Kelly (2003)

Oldboy (2013)

Playing for Time (1980)

The Poetist (2017)

The Prague (2013)

Primal Fear (1996)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Reality Bites (1994)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

The Rise (2012)

Rumplestiltskin (1987)

Sanctum (2011)

Sardaar Ji (2015)

Snow White (1987)

The Stepfather (2009)

Tad: The Lost Explorer (2012)

Tellur Aliens (2016)

Tezz (2012)

Thunderbirds (2004)

Training Day (2001)

Waist Deep (2006)

War Games (2011)

Wild at Heart (1990)

Wimbledon (2004)

Winter People (1989)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 2nd, 2020

Pacific Heat (1 Season) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 4th, 2020

Gangster Land (2017)

Submergence (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 5th, 2020

Anna Karenina (2012)

Climax (2018)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

VS. (2018)

Yes or No (2010)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 6th, 2020

Inferno (2016)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 7th, 2020

Hail Satan? (2019)

The Secret (2006)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 8th, 2020

Paula (2017)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 13th, 2020

Upstart Crow (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 15th, 2020

Emogenius (Season 1)

Idiotest (Season 1)

Minute to Win It (Season 1)

Shitsel (2 Seasons)

Winsanity (Season 1)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 16th, 2020

Pee-wee’s Playhouse (1990)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 20th, 2020

DEATH NOTE (1 Season)

Vampire Knight (2 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 26th, 2020

The Greatest Love (1 Season)

Kill Me Heal Me (1 Season)

Shopaholic Louis (1 Season)

Six Flying Dragons (1 Season)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK on December 27th, 2020

Towies (1 Season)

