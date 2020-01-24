Multiple CNN Documentaries Leaving Netflix in February 2020

Four documentary series from CNN are due to depart Netflix in February 2020. The Seventies, The Eighties, The Nineties, and The 2000s are all due to depart Netflix in February 2020.

Here are all four of the series that are due to expire:

The Seventies (8 episodes) – Looks at various events from the decade including Richard Nixon, the Vietnam war, religious cults, and terrorism.

The Eighties (8 episodes) – Covers the huge revolution that took place on television, Regan's presidency, the tech boom and the aftermath of the cold war.

The Nineties (8 episodes) – The big TV and music of the decade as well a Bill Clinton's residency in the White House, the Soviet Union collapse, and the O.J. Simpson trial.

The 2000s (8 episodes) – Covers the big financial crash, Apple's dominance in technology, the Iraq war and the "platinum age" of television.

The 2000s is due to leave Netflix on February 19th, 2020 whereas The Eighties, The Nineties, and The Seventies are all due to leave Netflix on February 20th, 2020. It’s going to be a rough month for documentary series as some of the documentaries from Ken Burns that aired on PBS is due to leave also.

Only Netflix in the United States currently carry the series and is due to see them leave.

Once these four documentaries depart from Netflix, there will only be one remaining CNN title on Netflix but that too is likely to leave in due course. We’re referring to Sex & Love Around the World presented by Christiane Amanpour that has one season streaming right now. Netflix also recently lost the BBC Earth library and the incredible CNN documentary series Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown also departed last December.

Where will CNN documentaries stream next?

Once the series have departed from Netflix, they’re likely bound for the upcoming HBO Max service. HBO Max is from Warner Media which happens to own CNN which is why it’ll be on there.

We do have some other suggestions to watch once these docuseries depart and both are Netflix Originals. Both The Movies That Made Us and The Toys That Made Us are both excellent nostalgia docuseries that scratch the same itch.

Will you miss the decade roundups from CNN once they depart? Let us know down below.