Netflix Original ‘The Investigator: A British Crime Story’ Leaving Netflix in August 2021

The Netflix Original docuseries The Investigator: A British Crime Story is scheduled to leave Netflix in the US and multiple other regions where it’s classed an Original series in August 2021.

Hosted by British journalist Mark Williams-Thomas, the series originally aired back in 2016 which was compared to Making A Murderer. The first season focused on the murders of various victims and his efforts to track down all the evidence.

7 episodes were released in total across two seasons. The first season came to Netflix on August 19th, 2018 and the second two years later on March 5th, 2020.

Now three years after the series first dropped on Netflix, it’s set to depart in every Netflix region with the exception of Netflix in the UK. In the UK, the series came to Netflix a bit later and will likely stay for a while longer but not indefinitely.

Why is The Investigator: A British Crime Story leaving Netflix?

Although labeled as a Netflix Original, Netflix only has licensing rights for the title albeit that they were exclusive. This is increasingly becoming a common occurrence with Netflix Originals leaving the service.

The rights for the series actually lie with Syco Entertainment who sold the show to ITV and the international rights to Netflix. That’s the same production company that owns the Got Talent franchise and The X Factor.

