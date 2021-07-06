Netflix Original Series ‘Marching Orders’ Leaving Netflix in August 2021

Marching Orders, a Netflix Original docuseries is set to leave Netflix just three years after it was initially added to Netflix around the globe.

Released on August 3rd, 2018 the short film docuseries featured 12 10-minute episodes that follows the marching band of Bethune-Cookman University in Florida.

The show is currently set to expire from Netflix globally on August 3rd, 2021.

The series is produced by Gigantic Productions! and distributed to Netflix globally by Stage13. They’re the same distributor of Cooking on High which is another Netflix Original series that has recently departed. They also distribute other Netflix Originals which could face removal in the future including It’s Bruno! (which is in limbo after season 1) and Special (which wrapped up with its second season in May 2021).

Gigantic! Productions is based in New York City and they’ve since gone on to produce the 2019 documentary Parkland Rising directed by Cheryl Horner.

The show will join a small but growing list of titles that were marked as Netflix Originals which have departed the service. Big titles in that list include Happy Valley, The Killing, and Slasher. This represents a problem for Netflix as they not only have to replace outgoing licensed content but also their own Original library titles too.

The good news is that Netflix does have another cheerleading series to dive into called Cheer which was released in January 2020 and gained far more attention by both fans and media alike. With that said, one of the stars of that show was arrested putting a cloud over the series.

We’ve reached out to the production company behind the show to see where we’ll be able to catch Marching Orders next and will let you know if we hear more. We’d also recommend following the Facebook page for the show which saw some activity back in April.

Will you miss Marching Orders when it departs Netflix in August 2021? Let us know in the comments.