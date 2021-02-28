Ricky Gervais’s ‘Extras’ Leaving Netflix in March 2021

The BBC comedy series Extras which stars Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant will be making its departure from Netflix in March 2021 but only in the United States for the moment.

Originally airing in the United Kingdom between 2005 and 2007, the series served as a follow-up to the duos previous comedy smash-hit The Office which later got adapted for the US audience.

Gervais plays the role of Andy who is an extra on film and television sets who constantly seems to be down on his luck in the entertainment business. Throughout the show, you’ll spot a number of high-profile Hollywood actors who cameo including Ben Stiller, Samuel L. Jackson and Kate Winslett.

The series has been streaming on Netflix since March 31st, 2017 and now, four years later, it’s due to depart from Netflix (but only in the United States) on March 21st, 2021.

Netflix used to be host to all of Gervais’s old sitcoms including The Office but that departed alongside a large portion of other BBC hits back in April 2019.

Where will Extras stream once it leaves Netflix?

It’s not yet clear where Extras will stream once it leaves Netflix but our gut instinct says that HBO Max could be the next logical home for the show.

Despite being a BBC show, it actually aired in the United States way back in 2005 on HBO.

Of course, it could easily head to Britbox or Acorn TV which are two niche streaming services that feature British shows.

The good news for Gervais fans is that Netflix is the home to all of his latest and future projects including two unannounced titles that are greenlit to begin after the end of After Life.

You can still stream Derek, Special Correspondents, David Brent: Life on the Road, Humanity and The Willoughbys on Netflix.

Speaking of After Life, production on season 3 begins in April 2021.

Will you miss Extras once it departs from Netflix in the US? Let us know in the comments down below.