‘Saved By The Bell’ Leaving Netflix in September 2022

Another huge classic show is leaving Netflix in the United States. This time, all 9 seasons of Saved by the Bell are set to depart from Netflix US in September 2022, with a removal date now showing for September 15th.

Netflix added seasons 1-9 of Saved by the Bell in September 2021 but only in the United States.

The way it labeled the show is slightly different from other streamers.

Both Peacock and Hulu currently stream the classic seasons of the show, although they display them over the course of 5 seasons instead of 9.

There are also other problems with the way seasons are listed on the service too. Missing episodes, strange episode orders and how they’ve split some of the movies are all very strange indeed.

Netflix has access to:

Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-6)

Hawaiian Style (4 episodes)

The College Years (19 episodes)

Wedding in Las Vegas (4 episodes)

In total, Netflix is streaming 126 episodes of Saved by the Bell.

As outlined above, all the seasons listed above expire on September 15th. That means your last day to watch them on Netflix is September 14th and they then leave at midnight local time.

Why is Saved by the Bell leaving Netflix?

Simply put, Netflix doesn’t own the show and only licensed (basically rented) the show for a single year.

Vine Alternative Investments own Rysher Entertainment which is listed as the owner for the show, although CBS Media Ventures (Paramount Global) is thought to be the distributor.

As a result, these seasons may head to Paramount+ or they may stay available on Hulu or Peacock, where they’re also streaming at the time of publishing.

One thought as to why the show got licensed to Netflix is to help promote the Peacock series, which was released in 2020 and ran for two seasons before being canceled.

Why only a year? That’s becoming reasonably standard for shows being leased to streamers nowadays. Long gone are the days when licensed shows are sometimes lent out for years and years at a time.

September 2022 is going to be another busy month for removals on Netflix. The Vampire Diaries is set to leave Netflix in the United States alongside dozens of movies.

As we’ve reported, Netflix has lost dozens of classic shows over the years as distributors pull back their content for their streaming services and content balloon in costs.

Will you miss Saved by the Bell when it leaves Netflix in September? Let us know in the comments.