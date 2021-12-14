‘Sherlock’ Leaving Netflix UK & India in January 2022

Sherlock will soon be departing Netflix in the United Kingdom (and potentially other regions such as Netflix India) in January 2022. It follows the series departing other Netflix regions in 2021.

Created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat, the BBC show has been one of the greatest titles released by the channel in years. Running for four seasons from 2010 through 2017 (with a fifth season seemingly now unlikely to come to fruition) the show has been a staple on Netflix for quite some time.

That time will soon be coming to an end as the show’s license to Netflix in the United Kingdom lapses come early January 2022. Netflix UK already has lost some episodes with season 4 departing in July 2021. Now, seasons 1-3 are set to expire from Netflix on January 12th, 2022. That means your last day to watch on Netflix will be January 11th.

Netflix India is set to lose the show on January 7th, 2022.

As we mentioned, Sherlock has also departed Netflix in other regions including most notably the United States where it departed in full back in May 2021.

Where will Sherlock stream after leaving Netflix in the United Kingdom?

The series is already streaming in the UK in multiple locations. It would be a fair assumption to believe that the BBC iPlayer will continue to have the show in full going into the future.

BritBox and Prime Video also currently stream the show in full but it’s unclear whether it’s indefinitely.

British shows across Netflix are generally going to see a bit of an exodus in January 2022. Netflix US is losing many early seasons of The Great British Bake-off (labeled The Great British Baking Show on Netflix), Episodes is leaving Netflix US, the British crime drama Vexed is leaving Netflix globally. Netflix UK is also going to be losing the BBC series, Back to Life.

Netflix is still all-in on Sherlock Holmes, however. Although its show The Irregulars was swiftly canceled after its first season, they are currently working on Enola Holmes 2 and a Sherlock Junior movie.

Will you miss Sherlock when it leaves Netflix in the United Kingdom come January 2022? Let us know in the comments.