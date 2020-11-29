Spanish Series ‘Grand Hotel’ Leaving Netflix in January 2021

Seasons 1-3 of the Spanish series Grand Hotel from Antena 3 are set to leave Netflix in January 2021. It’s one of the best Spanish series currently on Netflix and if you haven’t checked it out yet, here’s why you should and we’ll also touch on why it’s leaving too.

Gran Hotel or Grand Hotel as it’s listed on Netflix is a Spanish period drama that aired in Spain between 2011 and 2013. It’s been a fixture of Netflix for quite some time but did leave Netflix back in November 2016 before being re-added to Netflix on January 1st, 2019.

Starring Yon González, Amaia Salamanca, Adriana Ozores, and Pedro Alonso, is set in an early 20th-century hotel where the pristine reputation seen from the outside isn’t quite as it is on the inside.

All three seasons are currently scheduled (and were part of the January 2021 removals that were announced by Netflix) to depart Netflix on January 1st, 2021.

Currently, only Netflix in the United States has been announced for the removal of the series so far. According to Unogs, the series streams on 29 countries in total. We will likely get confirmation if other regions are included in the removals on December 1st or 2nd when Netflix begins added removal dates onto the platform.

January 2021 is set to be a busy month of removals by early indications. In the US, The Office and Gossip Girl are the two big hitters currently departing.

Where will Grand Hotel stream once it leaves Netflix? That’s impossible to say right now. Non-English speaking series don’t tend to get snapped up quickly despite their incredible popularity. One possibility (and one we’ve seen across many titles in the past) is that the series doesn’t end up streaming anywhere where you’ll need to instead rely on video-on-demand platforms.

Just on another bit of news, Grand Hotel was recently adapted by ABC Studios but was short-lived after a single season in October 2019. That series is not available on Netflix.

Will you miss the Spanish series Grand Hotel when it leaves in January 2021? Let us know in the comments.