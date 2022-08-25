Syfy Series ‘Dark Matter’ Leaving Netflix in September 2022

Among the removals just announced for September 2022 in the United States include a little-known sci-fi series from Syfy, Dark Matter. All three seasons have been streaming for a while but they’re due for pastures new next month.

Dark Matter first began its life in 2015 and went on to run for 2 years across 3 seasons and 39 episodes. It was ultimately canceled in September 2017 despite plans for a season 4.

Created by Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie (the duo who worked on Stargate SG-1), the series told the story of a group of people who wake up in a starship called Raza but none of them remember who they are or how they got there.

Among the cast for the series included Jodelle Ferland, Anthony Lemke, Marc Bendavid, Alex Mallari Jr., and Joseph Mallozzi.

Netflix first picked up the show in October 2015 following its season 1 run ending on Syfy. It came to Netflix at a time when the majority of the Syfy slate streaming rights belonged to Netflix (this is no longer the case).

Netflix US picked up season 2 a year later in October 2016, with the final season being added on September 26th, 2017.

In line with Syfy’s other removals from Netflix, the series is leaving exactly 5 years following the final season’s addition to Netflix.

That means all three seasons are scheduled to leave Netflix on September 26th, 2022 with your final day to watch being September 25th.

Where will Dark Matter stream next? Given that it’s an NBCUniversal Television production, it will likely reside on Peacock but could also be sold off to other streamers.

Dark Matter will leave Netflix Canada in 2023

Syfy’s Dark Matter almost made its way over to Netflix in Canada too albeit it dropped new seasons around a year after they came in the US.

As a result, Dark Matter isn’t going to be leaving in September 2022 but instead, our intel suggests that it’s due to leave on August 2nd, 2023. This lines up with the third and final season being added to Netflix CA on August 2nd, 2018.

For a full list of what’s leaving Netflix US in September 2022, check out the full list on our leaving soon section. Worth noting our list is the most comprehensive and includes titles you won’t learn about leaving anywhere else.

