Titles Leaving Netflix UK in April 2020

As always with Netflix, while new content comes all the time, licenses to other content ends and movies and TV series departs the service. That’s no different in April 2020 and below, we’ll be covering all the titles set to leave Netflix in the United Kingdom throughout April.

Don’t forget Netflix UK is still set to lose a large portion of its BBC library in late March including the likes of The Royle Family, The Two Ronnies, Porridge, War & Peace and Rock & Chips. Other BBC series look like they’ve been saved, however. You can find a full list of those titles here.

If you’re lost and looking for the US removals for April 2020, you can find them here.

Leaving Netflix UK on April 1st

Floogals (Season 1)

Great Interior Design Challenge (2 Seasons)

Save Our Shelter (Season 1)

The Moodys (Season 1)

Worst Cooks in America (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix UK on April 8th

Residue (Season 1)

Leaving Netflix UK on April 15th

Love in a Cold Climate (Season 1)

Over The Garden Wall (Season 1)

Wild Kratts (2 Seasons)

Leaving Netflix UK on April 18th

Leaving Netflix UK on April 19th