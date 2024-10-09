Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai go head to head in part 2 of the final season of Cobra Kai, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson showdown in Texas, the new Senna biopic arrives, and the fantastic adaptation of The Piano Lesson are just a few of the incredibly exciting new Netflix Originals headed to Netflix in November 2024.

Looking for more monthly previews? We’re currently cataloging everything coming to Netflix in November 2024 here, and you can find all the Netflix Originals scheduled for October here.

Want to see what’s still to come throughout the remainder of the year? We’ve got the full 2024 Netflix schedule.

These lists are a continuous work in progress and will be updated throughout October and November.

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Meet Me Next Christmas (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 6th, 2024

Christina Milian stars as Layla, a woman not only in pursuit of the man of her dreams but also trying to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town at Christmas, Pentatonix’s Christmas Eve Concert.

Joy (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2024

A heartwarming movie starring Bill Nighy, Thomasin McKenzie, and James Norton, and based on the true story of how visionary scientists and a surgeon were able to develop the world’s first test tube baby, Joy.

Spellbound (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2024

Netflix has not pulled its punches with its line-up of animated movies over the past several years, and hoping to add to that list of incredible animated movies is Spellbound, directed by Vicky Jenson, who directed the first Shrek movie. Spellbound is centered on a young princess who journeys to save her parents and the kingdom after they are transformed into monsters.

The Piano Lesson (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2024

Based on the 1987 play by August Wilson, The Piano Lesson is an intense family drama centered around legacy. The film has an incredible ensemble cast featuring incredible actors such as Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Deadywler, Ray Fisher, and Corey Hawkins.

Our Little Secret (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 27th, 2024

Lindsey Lohan’s second Netflix movie in 2024 will be one for the holiday season in Our Little Secret. Lohan stars as Avery, and Ian Harding as Logan, who haven’t spoken to each other since they broke up ten years ago. The exes reunite entirely unexpectedly, as their new partners happen to be siblings and have invited them both to stay with the family at Christmas. However, the pair struggles to keep the shared past a secret, as embers of their former love remain.

More Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (2024) – November 8th, 2024

– November 8th, 2024 Hot Frosty (2024) – November 13th, 2024

– November 13th, 2024 The Merry Gentlemen (2024) – November 20th, 2024

Live Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 15th

The contest between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was pushed back from July to November due to an injury. As things have been heating up in the countdown to their fight, the live event promises to be one of the biggest boxing events of the year and arguably the biggest live event on Netflix to date.

Non-English Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2024

It’s All Over: The Kiss that Changed Spanish Football (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 1st, 2024

Language: Spanish

What should have been a celebration for Spain after the women’s national football team won the World Cup was shrouded in controversy after Luis Rubiales, the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, kissed Jenni Hermoso during the trophy ceremony. The aftermath of that kiss would change the future of Spanish football forever.

10 Days of a Curious Man (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 7th, 2024

Language: Turkish

After a young woman goes missing in Istanbul, a jaded writer gets caught up in the mystery after he sets out to find her to write a good story.

Emilia Pérez (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 13th, 2024

Language: Spanish

Selena Gomez stars alongside Zoe Saldana and Karla Sofía Gacón in Jacques Audiard’s exciting new crime comedy Emilia Pérez. The movie debuted at the Cannes Film Festival, where it reportedly received a nine-minute standing ovation! France has also submitted the film for next year’s Academy Awards for Best International Film.

The Snow Sister (2024)

Netflix Release Date: November 29th

Language: Norwegian

After the tragic death of his sister, Christian and his family are in mourning on Christmas Eve. But it’s thanks to the actions of the Christmas-loving Hedwig that help Christian believe in Christmas’s magic once more.

More Non-English Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Pedro Páramo (2024) – November 6th, 2024.

– November 6th, 2024. The Mothers of Penguins (2024) – November 13th, 2024.

Netflix Original TV Shows Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: November 7th, 2024

In the days leading up to the climactic fight at the AT&T Stadium in Texas between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, three episodes with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of the training camps and promotion for their fight.

Outer Banks (Season 4 – Part 2)

Netflix Release Date: November 7th, 2024

After a year and a half, fans have patiently waited for the Pogues to return to Netflix. After a great first half of season 4, fans will only have to wait one month for the remaining five episodes.

Arcane (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: November 9th/16th/23rd

Arguably one of the best-animated shows not only on Netflix but ever made, Arcane returns for an incredible action-packed second and final season. The final season will have three acts, with new episodes released over three weeks between November 9th and November 23rd.

Sprint (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: November 13th, 2024

The first season of Sprint covered the World Athletic Championships, but the second season will follow the world’s fastest athletes as they compete for Olympic Gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 2)

Netflix Release Date: November 15th, 2024

The Miyagi-Do dojo goes head-to-head with Cobra Kai and other world-class dojos in their showdown at the Sakai Takai!

Our Oceans (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: November 20th, 2024

Narrated by Barack Obama, the new six-part nature documentary takes viewers on a journey across the seven seas and the beautiful life it supports. Hundreds of thousands of man-hours went into the development of Netflix’s new awe-inspiring docuseries, which also included over 4,000 hours spent underwater by the production team.

The Madness (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: November 28th, 2024

Starring Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels, a media pundit forced to fight for his innocence and his life when he gets caught up in a murder in the Poconos.

More Netflix Original TV Shows Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Barbie Mysteries (Season 1) – November 1st, 2024

– November 1st, 2024 Wonderoos (Season 1) – November 18th, 2024

– November 18th, 2024 Chef’s Table (Volume 7) – November 27th, 2024

Love Never Lies: South Africa (Season 1) – November 29th, 2024

Non-English Netflix Original TV Shows Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Zombieverse (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: November 2024

Language: Korean

The concept of Zombieverse was better than its execution but season 2 promises to be bigger, and bolder as some returning and new survivors take on tougher challenges and even smarter zombies in the second season.

The Empress (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: November 22nd, 2024

Language: German

Thanks to the incredibly dramatic life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, The Empress has the potential to be the German language equivalent of The Crown. The second season will see Elisabeth adjust to life as a mother while her mother-in-law, Sophie, constantly tries to interfere with how her children are raised.

Senna (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: November 29th, 2024

Language: Portuguese/English

Senna has the potential to be one of the biggest Netflix Originals to land this year. Not only should it interest every single fan for Formula One, but the tragic story of Ayrton Senna should interest every subscriber interested in incredible stories and drama. Senna left it all on the track and his legacy as one of the most exciting drivers to grace the Grand Prix is still felt to this day.

More Non-English Netflix Original TV Shows Coming to Netflix in November 2024

Born for the Spotlight (Season 1) – Taiwanese – November 7th, 2024.

– Taiwanese – November 7th, 2024. Bank Under Siege (Limited Series) – Spanish – November 8th, 2024.

– Spanish – November 8th, 2024. La cage (Season 1) – French – November 8th, 2024.

– French – November 8th, 2024. Beyond Goodbye (Season 1) – Japanese – November 14th, 2024.

– Japanese – November 14th, 2024. Adoration (Season 1) – Italy – November 20th, 2024.

– Italy – November 20th, 2024. The Helicopter Heist (Limited Series) – Swedish – November 22nd, 2024.

