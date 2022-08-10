‘Mind MGMT’ Dark Horse Comics Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment have struck an additional multi-year, first-look film and TV deal, extending their creative partnership. One of the announced two new projects: a feature film called Bang! starring Idris Elba and a new mystery series called Mind MGMT.

The project is developed by Emmy nominee Curtis Gwinn, who is known for his prominent work on the Netflix hit Stranger Things as a writer and producer. He’s expected to serve as showrunner as well.

Gwinn will serve as executive producer on the series alongside Dark Horse’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.

A series based on Dark Horse’s Mind MGMT was first announced way back in July 2017 for Universal Cable Productions and under TV veteran Daniel Cerone (Dexter, The Blacklist). It’s now evident that iteration of Mind MGMT never went anywhere.

As mentioned, this comes as part of Netflix’s big first look output deal with the comic book publisher. It was first struck in May 2019. Among the Dark Horse projects in development at Netflix includes the recently announced Idris Elba movie, Bang! plus Lady Killer, Dept. H, Mystery Girl, and more.

Don’t forget, Netflix also has a similar deal with Boom Studios! plus it owns Millarworld.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Mind MGMT:

What’s the plot of Mind MGMT?

As stated above, Netflix’s Mind MGMT is based on the Dark Horse comics series of the same name, which ran from 2012 to 2015.

It was both written and illustrated by Matt Kindt, who is also attached to co-write another one of his comics called Bang! (mentioned earlier) for Netflix that will star Idris Elba.

Here’s the logline for Mind MGMT:

A young woman stumbles onto the top-secret Mind Management program. Her ensuing journey involves weaponized psychics, hypnotic advertising, talking dolphins, and seemingly immortal pursuers, as she attempts to find the man who was MIND MGMT’s greatest success – and its most devastating failure. But in a world where people can rewrite reality itself, can she trust anything she sees?

Who is cast in Mind MGMT?

As of July 2022, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s Mind MGMT, but as development goes on, we hope to find out soon.

How many episodes will be in Mind MGMT?

Netflix hasn’t disclosed the number of episodes for Mind MGMT, but we’re expecting between 8 and 10, considering the usual standard for one-hour scripted shows.

What’s the production status of Mind MGMT?

Netflix’s Mind MGMT is currently in its early development stage, where writer Curtis Gwinn is penning the scripts as we speak and perhaps seeking more writers for the writer’s room.

What’s the Netflix release date for Mind MGMT?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Mind MGMT, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or 2024 release date.

In the meantime, you can read all 36 issues through the Dark Horse Comics site and even play the Mind MGMT board game.

Are you looking forward to watching Mind MGMT? Let us know in the comments down below.