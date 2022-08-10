Best Netflix Mobile Games to Play in 2022

Netflix’s gaming initiative booted up in November 2021 and as of August 2022, there are 26 mobile games to dive into, but which ones are worth your time? We’ve picked out our top 5 favorite mobile games.

For the complete list of mobile games that we keep updated every month, check out our complete list here. In addition, keep an eye on our coming soon page for monthly previews of the upcoming games to the platform.

1. Poinpy

Added to Netflix: June 2022

Netflix has many simplistic games, but the one with the charm to keep you coming back for more is Poinpy which comes from the creator of Down Well.

The game is simple enough in practice, you swipe the screen to guide the little green fellow up the platforms and beat enemies.

Easy to play and hard to truly master is perhaps the best way to describe Poinpy, however, as it becomes increasingly difficult and takes true skill to handle all the challenges thrown your way. With that said, it comes with a satisfying progression system that ultimately encourages short bursts of play and always makes you feel like you’re moving forward and getting better.

It’s one of Netflix’s best-reviewed games with a 4.2, with users also praising its pick-up-and-play addictive gameplay.

2. Shatter Remastered

Added to Netflix: March 2022

Originally released in the early 2010s, Shatter, a brick-breaker game, got and is getting the remaster treatment throughout 2022 in a PC and console release set for October 2022 and saw its Netflix debut in early 2022.

The game has you destroying blocks using your paddle but the unique aspect of this game is all the other mechanics the game unleashes on you as you progress, including being able to control gravity, power-ups, and more.

The visuals continue to be particularly stunning (the team remastered them from scratch), and the music is just as good as when the original was released.

Our biggest gripe, unfortunately, comes down to the controls. Given the number of things the game demands you do to at any given time, controls can feel a bit clunky. It’s more apparent when you’re required to make very precise movements which aren’t always easy on a touch screen.

3. Wonderputt Forever

Added to Netflix: November 2021

This is another game where simplicity is absolutely key as to why it grows on you so quickly. We’re all familiar with mini-golf, right? Get your ball into the cup in as few moves as possible. That’s the premise here, but there’s plenty more that the game has to offer, making it a compelling download.

The environments are easily the best thing about the game. One minute you’re playing in a circus arena, another in an underwater station, another in a zoo and another in a swimming pool setting. Each location presents its own set of challenges but more importantly, most are visually gorgeous.

Controls are simple, and given the game’s progression system, it’s easy to pick up and play when you have a few minutes of downtime.

4. Into the Breach

Added to Netflix: July 2022

One of the many ports of PC games to mobile exclusively for Netflix is Into The Breach, which is by far one of the most in-depth games of any of its current lineup. The premise is simple up front, you control a team of mechs trying to save the world from invaders in a turn-based strategy format.

We’re pleased to report it has been gracefully ported over to mobile, retaining the same visual style that made it so appealing in the first place. The controls are also well done and intuitive despite having many different options at any time.

In addition, the Netflix version of the game comes with content unavailable elsewhere.

While I’d still suggest playing this on a PC over a mobile, if you’re looking for a deep strategy game, then Into the Breach is for you.

5. Asphalt Xtreme

Added to Netflix: December 2021

If you fancy putting your mobile device through the ringer, Asphalt Xtreme is certainly the game to do that.

The aged 3D racer features some great visuals for your mobile device. The game has you charging through canyons, drifting across dunes, and rocketing past your opponents in an unrivaled off-road racing experience.

As you may know, Netflix made this game exclusive to its lineup after beginning its life on Google Play and iOS.

The game is also a great example of the advantages and disadvantages of Netflix’s current gaming vision. Yes, there are no advertisements or microtransactions, but on the flip side, that means some of the game’s progression feels archaic, given they had to re-engineer a lot of the old systems out of the game.

Despite this, it’s a great racer and ultimately enhanced by Netflix’s gaming model.

Which of the 25+ mobile games on Netflix is your favorite? Let us know in the comments down below.