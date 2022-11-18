How to Watch ‘Knives Out’ Ahead of ‘Glass Onion’ Netflix Release

We’re just a week away from being able to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters and a month away from watching Knives Out 2 on Netflix, but can you watch the first movie on the streaming service? The answer is yes, but it depends on where you live.

Debuting in theaters for a week on November 23rd and arriving on Netflix a month later, Netflix is set to release the big-budget sequel to Knives Out (which was released in 2019) with the return of Rian Johnson in the director’s chair and Daniel Craig in front of the camera.

As a reminder, the first film featured the likes of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, and Jaeden Martell.

It was about a detective (played by Craig) unraveling a tangled web of secrets and lies surrounding the death of a successful crime novelist and his unsettling, eccentric family.

Now unlike the second film, Netflix didn’t distribute the first movie. That was done by Lionsgate, who owns the distribution rights to the first film. Netflix only bought the rights to make and distribute the second and third film.

Where is Knives Out streaming on Netflix?

Whether buying up the streaming rights specifically or through existing deals with Lionsgate, Netflix has the movie streaming in multiple regions.

Per Unogs, at least 10 regions of Netflix are streaming the movie in full, including:

Argentina

Colombia

Czech Republic

Germany

Hungary

Japan

Mexico

Slovakia

Thailand

Turkey

Another note is that the first movie is unavailable on Netflix’s ad tier.

Will more regions stream Knives Out ahead of the second film coming to Netflix?

Netflix is/was still looking to license the movie ahead of the film’s premiere in theaters, and Netflix itself it’s worth noting. In a Puck News report, Matthew Belloni stated in September that Netflix was “desperately” looking to license the original movie saying:

“Fun fact: Netflix now desperately wants to license the original Knives Out to stream in the U.S. when the sequel drops in December, but Lionsgate C.E.O. Jon Feltheimer, still stung by losing the franchise, isn’t exactly being helpful in making that happen. Talks are ongoing. (Lionsgate declined to comment.)”

Where to stream Knives Out in the United States and United Kingdom

As of the time of publishing, no streaming service in either the United Kingdom or the United States carry the movie meaning your only option is VOD options. That means you’ll have to pay for the movie separately through a service like Apple TV, Amazon or Google Play.

We’ll keep this post updated until the launch of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery release on Netflix and hopefully, we’ll have better news to report.