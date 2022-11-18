Best New Movies on Netflix This Week: November 19th-20th, 2022

It’s another great week for new movies on Netflix, and it’s heavy-loaded with some exciting new Netflix Originals. From 1862 Ireland to Dreamworlds, and to Christmas in upstate New York, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy from our selection of best new movies on Netflix this week.

Missed any of the new releases on Netflix this week? See the full list of new movies via our new on Netflix hub.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week:

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Director: Olivia Newman

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance | Runtime: 125 Minutes

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn, Michael Hyatt

On a $24 million budget, Where the Crawdads Sing did exceptionally well to bring in roughly $140 million at the box office. While the film itself received mixed reviews from critics, audiences took to it exceptionally well, and in particular, the performance of Daisey Edger-Jones was praised highly.

Abandoned by her family, Kya Clark, otherwise known to the townspeople of Barkley Cove as the Marsh Girl, is mysterious and wild. When the town hotshot is found dead and inexplicably linked to Kya, the Marsh Girl is the prime suspect in his murder case.

The Wonder (2022) N

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Genre: Mystery, Period | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Niamh Algar, Ciarán Hinds

It’s been a whirlwind few years for actress Florence Pugh. She’s quickly becoming one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood, and it won’t be surprising if, before long, we see an Oscar nomination headed her way.

Haunted by her past, a nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl’s supposedly miraculous fast.

Christmas with You (2022) N

Director: Gabriela Tagliavini

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr., Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams, Kyndra Sanchez

Since taking a back seat from on-screen roles, and moving into voice work for animated projects Freddie has made a name for himself in shows such as Star Wars: Rebels, and video games such as Dragon Age: Inquisition and Mass Effect. Joining Freddie as his on-screen romantic lead is Aimee Garcia, who many Netflix subscribers will recognize as the extremely bubbly forensic scientist Ella Lopez.

Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

I Am Vanessa Guillen (2022) N

Director: Christy Wegener

Genre: Documentary, True-Crime | Runtime: 96 Minutes

One of the most tragic events to take place on a US army base in recent living memory, the murder of Vanessa Guillen ignited a change in the military, when her family, who refused to remain silent fought for change in the way the military handled claims of sexual harassment. The fight of Guillen’s family led to 14 U.S. commanders and other authoritative figures at Fort Hood, Texas being disciplined severely, and eventually a change in the law.

Slumberland (2022) N

Director: Francis Lawrence

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 120 Minutes

Cast: Jason Momoa, Marlow Barkley, Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia

Jason Mamoa’s rise to stardom has been meteoric over the past four years, which is why it’s not surprising that in just a few short months the world’s most popular Hawaiian returns for his second Netflix original movie. One that will definitely be enjoyed with the family, we fully expect Slumberland to be one of the most watched movies on Netflix this Fall.

A young girl, Nema, with the help of a large half-man/half-monster creature, travels to a mystical land in her dreams in search of her missing Father

Which new movies have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below.