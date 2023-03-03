How to Watch ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ in Cinemas

We’re now a week away from the new Luther movie dropping on Netflix globally on March 10th, but if you want to check out the movie before then, you can do so in theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom, but your options are limited.
Directed by Jamie Payne, the new movie sees Idris Elba return to the role of Detective John Luther, who has to break out of prison to catch one of London’s most notorious serial killers.
Its limited theatrical run began on February 24th, but the movie only officially had its premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 1st, 2023, in London, England.
Like many other Netflix movies that have received limited theatrical releases, they’ve set up a temporary satellite website that will allow you to dig through all the showing times for the film.
Now it’s worth noting that unlike Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the number of cinemas (theaters) showing the movie is significantly less and does not include significant chains. In the UK, for example, Odeon, Vue, and Cinema City aren’t carrying the movie.
The satellite can be found at the following addresses:
- UK film times: uk.lutherthefallensunmovie.com
- US film times: lutherthefallensunmovie.com
What cinemas in the United Kingdom are carrying Luther: The Fallen Sun?
The movie, as stated above, began its limited theatrical run on February 24th and, based on our research, will be running in some cinemas through April 21st.
We found at least 75 cinemas throughout the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland), and they are as follows:
- Arc Cinema Peterhead – 63 Marischal Street, Peterhead
- Catford Mews London – 32 Winslade Way, Catford
- Curzon Aldgate – Goodman’s Fields – 2 Canter Way, London
- Curzon Camden – Dockray Place, London
- Curzon Canterbury – Westgate Hall Road, Canterbury
- Curzon Colchester – 19 Queen Street, Colchester
- Curzon Kingston – The Bentall Centre, Kingston Upon Thames
- Curzon Knutsford – Knutsford Civic Centre, Knutsford
- Curzon Oxford – Westgate Shopping Centre, Oxford
- Curzon Ripon – 74-75 North Street, Ripon
- Curzon Sea Containers – At Sea Containers – 20 Upper Ground, London
- Curzon Sheffield – 16 George Street, Sheffield
- Curzon Victoria – 58 Victoria Street, London
- Curzon Wimbledon – 23 The Broadway – Merton, Wimbledon
- Everyman Barnet – Great North Road, Barnet
- Everyman Broadgate – 1 Finsbury Avenue, London
- Everyman Chelmsford – 131 Bond Street, Chelmsford
- Everyman Clitheroe – Greenacre Street, Clitheroe
- Everyman Lincoln – Exchange Square, Lincoln
- Everyman Newcastle – 75-85 Grey Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- Everyman York – Blossom Street, York
- Kino – Rye – Lion Street, Rye
- Kino Digital Hawkhurst – Rye Road, Hawkhurst
- Light Cinema Banbury – Castle Quay Waterfront, Banbury
- Mockingbird Cinema Birmingham – Mockingbird House – The Custard Factory, Birmingham
- Movie House Coleraine – Jet Centre, Riverside Park, Coleraine
- Moviehouse Cityside Belfast – 100-150 York Street, Belfast
- Movies @ Dundrum – Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin
- Movies @ Swords – Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords
- Movies @ TheSquare – The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght
- Newlyn Filmhouse – 21-23 The Coombe, Penzance
- Omniplex – Bangor – 1 Valentine Road, Bangor
- Omniplex – Dublin – Rathmines – Rathmines Road, Dublin
- Omniplex – Dundalk – Dundalk Retail Park, Dundalk
- Omniplex – Dundonald – Old Dundonald Road, Belfast
- Omniplex – Lisburn – Governors Road, Lisburn
- Omniplex – Newry – The Quays Shopping Centre, Newry
- Omniplex – Wexford – Rosslare Road, Wexford
- Palace Cinema Malton – Chancery Lane, Malton
- Perth Playhouse & IMAX – 6 Murray Street, Perth
- Picture House Uckfield – High Street, Uckfield
- Savoy Boston – West Street, Boston
- Savoy Corby – Parkland Gateway – George Street, Corby
- Savoy Doncaster – Sir Nigel Gresley Square, Doncaster
- Savoy Worksop – Bridge Street, Worksop
- Showcase Bluewater – Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater – Plaza, Bluewater
- Showcase Bristol Avonmeads – Avon Meads, Bristol
- Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw – Heol-Yr-Odyn – Park Nantgarw, Nr Pontypridd
- Showcase Cinema de Lux Bristol – Glass House, Bristol
- Showcase Cinema de Lux Coventry – Gielgud Way, Coventry
- Showcase Cinema De Lux Derby – Level 3 – West Mall, Derby
- Showcase Cinema De Lux Leicester – 7 High Cross Road, Leicester
- Showcase Cinema De Lux Liverpool – 340 East Lancashire Road, Liverpool
- Showcase Cinema De Lux Nottingham – Redfield Way, Nottingham
- Showcase Cinema De Lux Peterborough – Mallory Road, Peterborough
- Showcase Cinema De Lux Reading – Loddon Bridge – Reading Road, Wokingham
- Showcase Cinema De Lux Southampton – Level 4, Southampton
- Showcase Dudley – Castle Gate Way, Dudley
- Showcase Glasgow – Barrbridge Leisure Centre, Glasgow
- Showcase Paisley – Griffen Avenue, Paisley
- Showcase Teeside – Aintree Oval, Stockton-on-Tees
- The Arc Cinema – Beeston – 2 Station Road, Beeston
- The Arc Cinema – Great Yarmouth – Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth
- The Arc Cinema – Navan – Kennedy Road, Navan
- The Electric Cinema – Birmingham – 47-49 Station Street, Birmingham
- The Light Cinema Bolton – Market Place Shopping Centre, Bolton
- The Light Cinema Cambridge – Cambridge Leisure Park, Cambridge
- The Light Cinema New Brighton – Marine Point, New Brighton
- The Light Cinema Sheffield – The Moor, Sheffield
- The Light Cinema Sittingbourne – Bourne Place, Sittingbourne
- The Light Cinema Stockport – Redrock – Bridgefield Street, Stockport
- The Light Cinema Walsall – 62 Wolverhampton Street, Walsall
- The Light Cinema Wisbech – Cromwell Road, Wisbech
- Tyneside Cinema Newcastle – 10 Pilgrim Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne
- West Coast Cinemas – Waterfront Cinema Greenock – 10 Custom House Way, Greenock
Where you can watch Luther: The Fallen Sun in Theaters in the US
In the United States, the movie is getting a very limited theatrical release and can only be found in around 50 or so theaters altogether. They’re mostly confined to major cities on the coasts and for the most part are only running until March 9th.
Here’s a breakdown of the 54 theaters we found showing the movie:
- Bay Theater – 1035 North Swarthmore Avenue, Pacific Palisades
- Blue Oaks Century Theatres – 6692 Lonetree Boulevard, Rocklin
- Brenden Theatres Concord 14 JB-X – 1985 Willow Pass Road, Concord
- BTM Criterion Cinemas, New Haven, CT – 86 Temple Street, New Haven
- BTM Dutch Square Cinema 14, Columbia, SC – 421 Bush River Road, Columbia
- BTM Movieland, Schenectady, NY – 400 State St, Schenectady
- Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids – 2121 Celebration Dr. NE, Grand Rapids
- Century 20 El Con Mall – 3601 E. Broadway, Tucson
- Century Cinemas 16 – 1500 N. Shoreline Boulevard, Mountain View
- Century Huntington Beach and XD – 7777 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach
- Century Rio 24 and XD – 4901 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque
- Century Sacramento Greenback 16 – 6233 Garfield Avenue, Sacramento
- Century Stadium 25 and XD – 1701 W. Katella Avenue, Orange
- Century The River and XD – 71800 Hwy 111, Rancho Mirage
- Cinemark 20 and XD – Pflugerville – 15436 F.M. 1825, Pflugerville
- Cinemark Fairfax Corner and XD – 11900 Palace Way, Fairfax
- Cinemark Palace 20 and XD – 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton
- Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP – Schoolhouse Street 170, Coquitlam
- Cineplex Cinemas Langley – 20090 91A Avenue, Langley
- Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas – 88 West Pender Street, Vancouver
- CMX – Fallschase – 147 Vermillion Boulevard, Tallahassee
- CMX Dolphin 19 & IMAX – 11471 NW 12TH Steet, Miami
- Harkins Arrowhead 18 – 16046 Arrowhead Fountns Ctr Dr, Peoria
- Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square 14 – 7014 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale
- Harkins Mountain Grove 16 – 27481 San Bernardino Avenue, Redlands
- iPic Atlanta – 1197 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta
- iPic Austin – 3225 Amy Donovan Plaza, Austin
- iPic Delray Beach – 25 SE 4th Avenue, Delray Beach
- iPic Houston – 4444 Westheimer Road, Houston
- iPic Hudson Lights – 2023 Hudson Street, Fort Lee
- iPic Mizner Park – 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton
- iPic North Miami Beach – 3701 NE 163rd Street, North Miami Beach
- iPic Pasadena – One Colorado, 42 Miller Alley, Pasadena
- iPic Pike & Rose – 11830 Grand Park Avenue, North Bethesda
- iPic Redmond – 16451 N.E. 74th Street, Redmond
- iPic Theaters at Fulton Market – 11 Fulton Street, New York
- iPic Westwood – 10840 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
- Movieland At Boulevard Square – 1301 North Boulevard, Richmond
- Paris Theater – 4 W 58th Street, New York
- Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park – 555 Rohnert Park
- Expressway West, Rohnert Park
- Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX – 850 Broadway, New York
In other Luther news, we’ve still not heard whether Netflix intends to pick up the main Luther series which remains locked to other streaming platforms like the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom and Hulu in the United States.
Will you be checking out Luther: The Fallen Sun in theaters? Let us know in the comments down below.