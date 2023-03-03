How to Watch ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ in Cinemas

We’re now a week away from the new Luther movie dropping on Netflix globally on March 10th, but if you want to check out the movie before then, you can do so in theaters in the United States and the United Kingdom, but your options are limited.

Directed by Jamie Payne, the new movie sees Idris Elba return to the role of Detective John Luther, who has to break out of prison to catch one of London’s most notorious serial killers.

Its limited theatrical run began on February 24th, but the movie only officially had its premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 1st, 2023, in London, England.

Like many other Netflix movies that have received limited theatrical releases, they’ve set up a temporary satellite website that will allow you to dig through all the showing times for the film.

Now it’s worth noting that unlike Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the number of cinemas (theaters) showing the movie is significantly less and does not include significant chains. In the UK, for example, Odeon, Vue, and Cinema City aren’t carrying the movie.

The satellite can be found at the following addresses:

UK film times: uk.lutherthefallensunmovie.com

uk.lutherthefallensunmovie.com US film times: lutherthefallensunmovie.com

What cinemas in the United Kingdom are carrying Luther: The Fallen Sun?

The movie, as stated above, began its limited theatrical run on February 24th and, based on our research, will be running in some cinemas through April 21st.

We found at least 75 cinemas throughout the United Kingdom (England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland), and they are as follows:

Arc Cinema Peterhead – 63 Marischal Street, Peterhead

Catford Mews London – 32 Winslade Way, Catford

Curzon Aldgate – Goodman’s Fields – 2 Canter Way, London

Curzon Camden – Dockray Place, London

Curzon Canterbury – Westgate Hall Road, Canterbury

Curzon Colchester – 19 Queen Street, Colchester

Curzon Kingston – The Bentall Centre, Kingston Upon Thames

Curzon Knutsford – Knutsford Civic Centre, Knutsford

Curzon Oxford – Westgate Shopping Centre, Oxford

Curzon Ripon – 74-75 North Street, Ripon

Curzon Sea Containers – At Sea Containers – 20 Upper Ground, London

Curzon Sheffield – 16 George Street, Sheffield

Curzon Victoria – 58 Victoria Street, London

Curzon Wimbledon – 23 The Broadway – Merton, Wimbledon

Everyman Barnet – Great North Road, Barnet

Everyman Broadgate – 1 Finsbury Avenue, London

Everyman Chelmsford – 131 Bond Street, Chelmsford

Everyman Clitheroe – Greenacre Street, Clitheroe

Everyman Lincoln – Exchange Square, Lincoln

Everyman Newcastle – 75-85 Grey Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Everyman York – Blossom Street, York

Kino – Rye – Lion Street, Rye

Kino Digital Hawkhurst – Rye Road, Hawkhurst

Light Cinema Banbury – Castle Quay Waterfront, Banbury

Mockingbird Cinema Birmingham – Mockingbird House – The Custard Factory, Birmingham

Movie House Coleraine – Jet Centre, Riverside Park, Coleraine

Moviehouse Cityside Belfast – 100-150 York Street, Belfast

Movies @ Dundrum – Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin

Movies @ Swords – Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords

Movies @ TheSquare – The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght

Newlyn Filmhouse – 21-23 The Coombe, Penzance

Omniplex – Bangor – 1 Valentine Road, Bangor

Omniplex – Dublin – Rathmines – Rathmines Road, Dublin

Omniplex – Dundalk – Dundalk Retail Park, Dundalk

Omniplex – Dundonald – Old Dundonald Road, Belfast

Omniplex – Lisburn – Governors Road, Lisburn

Omniplex – Newry – The Quays Shopping Centre, Newry

Omniplex – Wexford – Rosslare Road, Wexford

Palace Cinema Malton – Chancery Lane, Malton

Perth Playhouse & IMAX – 6 Murray Street, Perth

Picture House Uckfield – High Street, Uckfield

Savoy Boston – West Street, Boston

Savoy Corby – Parkland Gateway – George Street, Corby

Savoy Doncaster – Sir Nigel Gresley Square, Doncaster

Savoy Worksop – Bridge Street, Worksop

Showcase Bluewater – Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater – Plaza, Bluewater

Showcase Bristol Avonmeads – Avon Meads, Bristol

Showcase Cardiff Nantgarw – Heol-Yr-Odyn – Park Nantgarw, Nr Pontypridd

Showcase Cinema de Lux Bristol – Glass House, Bristol

Showcase Cinema de Lux Coventry – Gielgud Way, Coventry

Showcase Cinema De Lux Derby – Level 3 – West Mall, Derby

Showcase Cinema De Lux Leicester – 7 High Cross Road, Leicester

Showcase Cinema De Lux Liverpool – 340 East Lancashire Road, Liverpool

Showcase Cinema De Lux Nottingham – Redfield Way, Nottingham

Showcase Cinema De Lux Peterborough – Mallory Road, Peterborough

Showcase Cinema De Lux Reading – Loddon Bridge – Reading Road, Wokingham

Showcase Cinema De Lux Southampton – Level 4, Southampton

Showcase Dudley – Castle Gate Way, Dudley

Showcase Glasgow – Barrbridge Leisure Centre, Glasgow

Showcase Paisley – Griffen Avenue, Paisley

Showcase Teeside – Aintree Oval, Stockton-on-Tees

The Arc Cinema – Beeston – 2 Station Road, Beeston

The Arc Cinema – Great Yarmouth – Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth

The Arc Cinema – Navan – Kennedy Road, Navan

The Electric Cinema – Birmingham – 47-49 Station Street, Birmingham

The Light Cinema Bolton – Market Place Shopping Centre, Bolton

The Light Cinema Cambridge – Cambridge Leisure Park, Cambridge

The Light Cinema New Brighton – Marine Point, New Brighton

The Light Cinema Sheffield – The Moor, Sheffield

The Light Cinema Sittingbourne – Bourne Place, Sittingbourne

The Light Cinema Stockport – Redrock – Bridgefield Street, Stockport

The Light Cinema Walsall – 62 Wolverhampton Street, Walsall

The Light Cinema Wisbech – Cromwell Road, Wisbech

Tyneside Cinema Newcastle – 10 Pilgrim Street, Newcastle Upon Tyne

West Coast Cinemas – Waterfront Cinema Greenock – 10 Custom House Way, Greenock

Where you can watch Luther: The Fallen Sun in Theaters in the US

In the United States, the movie is getting a very limited theatrical release and can only be found in around 50 or so theaters altogether. They’re mostly confined to major cities on the coasts and for the most part are only running until March 9th.

Here’s a breakdown of the 54 theaters we found showing the movie:

Bay Theater – 1035 North Swarthmore Avenue, Pacific Palisades

Blue Oaks Century Theatres – 6692 Lonetree Boulevard, Rocklin

Brenden Theatres Concord 14 JB-X – 1985 Willow Pass Road, Concord

Brenden Theatres Concord 14 JB-X – 1985 Willow Pass Road, Concord

BTM Criterion Cinemas, New Haven, CT – 86 Temple Street, New Haven

BTM Dutch Square Cinema 14, Columbia, SC – 421 Bush River Road, Columbia

BTM Dutch Square Cinema 14, Columbia, SC – 421 Bush River Road, Columbia

BTM Movieland, Schenectady, NY – 400 State St, Schenectady

Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids – 2121 Celebration Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids – 2121 Celebration Dr. NE, Grand Rapids

Century 20 El Con Mall – 3601 E. Broadway, Tucson

Century Cinemas 16 – 1500 N. Shoreline Boulevard, Mountain View

Century Huntington Beach and XD – 7777 Edinger Avenue, Huntington Beach

Century Rio 24 and XD – 4901 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque

Century Rio 24 and XD – 4901 Pan American Fwy NE, Albuquerque

Century Sacramento Greenback 16 – 6233 Garfield Avenue, Sacramento

Century Stadium 25 and XD – 1701 W. Katella Avenue, Orange

Century The River and XD – 71800 Hwy 111, Rancho Mirage

Cinemark 20 and XD – Pflugerville – 15436 F.M. 1825, Pflugerville

Cinemark Fairfax Corner and XD – 11900 Palace Way, Fairfax

Cinemark Palace 20 and XD – 3200 Airport Road, Boca Raton

Cineplex Cinemas Coquitlam and VIP – Schoolhouse Street 170, Coquitlam

Cineplex Cinemas Langley – 20090 91A Avenue, Langley

Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas – 88 West Pender Street, Vancouver

CMX – Fallschase – 147 Vermillion Boulevard, Tallahassee

CMX – Fallschase – 147 Vermillion Boulevard, Tallahassee

CMX Dolphin 19 & IMAX – 11471 NW 12TH Steet, Miami

CMX Dolphin 19 & IMAX – 11471 NW 12TH Steet, Miami

Harkins Arrowhead 18 – 16046 Arrowhead Fountns Ctr Dr, Peoria

Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square 14 – 7014 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square 14 – 7014 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Harkins Mountain Grove 16 – 27481 San Bernardino Avenue, Redlands

iPic Atlanta – 1197 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta

iPic Atlanta – 1197 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta

iPic Austin – 3225 Amy Donovan Plaza, Austin

iPic Austin – 3225 Amy Donovan Plaza, Austin

iPic Delray Beach – 25 SE 4th Avenue, Delray Beach

iPic Houston – 4444 Westheimer Road, Houston

iPic Hudson Lights – 2023 Hudson Street, Fort Lee

iPic Mizner Park – 301 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

iPic North Miami Beach – 3701 NE 163rd Street, North Miami Beach

iPic Pasadena – One Colorado, 42 Miller Alley, Pasadena

iPic Pasadena – One Colorado, 42 Miller Alley, Pasadena

iPic Pike & Rose – 11830 Grand Park Avenue, North Bethesda

iPic Pike & Rose – 11830 Grand Park Avenue, North Bethesda

iPic Redmond – 16451 N.E. 74th Street, Redmond

iPic Redmond – 16451 N.E. 74th Street, Redmond

iPic Theaters at Fulton Market – 11 Fulton Street, New York

iPic Theaters at Fulton Market – 11 Fulton Street, New York

iPic Westwood – 10840 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

Movieland At Boulevard Square – 1301 North Boulevard, Richmond

Paris Theater – 4 W 58th Street, New York

Reading Cinemas Rohnert Park – 555 Rohnert Park

Expressway West, Rohnert Park

Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX – 850 Broadway, New York

In other Luther news, we’ve still not heard whether Netflix intends to pick up the main Luther series which remains locked to other streaming platforms like the BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom and Hulu in the United States.

Will you be checking out Luther: The Fallen Sun in theaters? Let us know in the comments down below.