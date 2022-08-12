New Movies and Shows on Netflix: August 12th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome along to your daily roundup of what’s new on Netflix for the weekend. A few major new Netflix Original releases just touched down on Netflix today, so let’s see what’s new on Netflix and what’s trending for August 12th, 2022.

We’ll be back on Sunday for a full recap of everything added to Netflix US over the previous 7 days, plus we’ll also look at what’s been dominating the top 10s.

If you missed any of this week’s new additions, you can view an expanded guide and read our daily roundups via our new on Netflix hub.

On the removals front, today is your last chance to watch the 2019 documentary Calum von Moger: Unbroken. Next week we’ll see Selfless, starring Ryan Reynolds depart alongside the last remaining season of QB1: Beyond the Lights.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 12th, 2022

Never Have I Ever (Season 3)

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet

Writer: Lang Fisher, Mindy Kaling

Runtime: 30 min

One of Netflix’s most beloved shows (particularly by critics) is the coming-of-age comedy series helmed by Mindy Kaling.

This season notably features two new faces in the form of Terry Hu and Deacon Phillippe.

Here’s what you can expect from the third season:

“Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and home drama while navigating new romantic relationships.”

The show will be returning for a fourth and final season in 2023.

Day Shift (2022)

Genre: Action, Comedy, Fantasy

Director: J.J. Perry

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg

Writer: Shay Hatten, Tyler Tice

Runtime: 113 mins

An all-star cast and a thumping soundtrack comes together for Netflix’s big new action movie for August 2022.

Jamie Foxx is the big draw for the movie playing the role of a vampire hunter who spends his days under the guise of a pool cleaner.

We’ll have our own review up a bit later today, but critics seem mixed on the new title so far, with it carrying a 50% on RottenTomatoes. JoBlo Movie Network said the movie is a “fun action-comedy-horror mashup with some excellent action design.”

SlashFilm was less kind, saying, “Not bad for a Netflix action pic, but that’s not saying much at this point.”

A Model Family (Season 1)

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Cast: Jung Woo, Park Ji-Yeon, Moon Jin-Seung, Woo Jung

Runtime: 45 mins

Continuing the trend of publishing some of the best Korean content this week is the debut of A Model Family, which is getting rave reviews out of the gate.

Here’s what you can expect from the new action series:

“After unwittingly stealing money from a cartel, a cash-strapped professor finds the only way to save his broken family is by working as a drug courier.”

Jung Woo leads the cast, who you may know from Reply 1994, with other stars in the show having featured in titles like My Name, The Royal Gambler, and Hospital Playlist.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 12th, 2022

5 New Movies Added Today

13: The Musical (2022) Netflix Original – PG – English – After moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents’ divorce, a clever middle schooler is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever.

– PG – English – After moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents’ divorce, a clever middle schooler is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever. Code Name: Emperor (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won’t cross.

– TV-MA – Spanish – An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won’t cross. Day Shift (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – An LA vampire hunter has a week to come up with the cash to pay for his kid’s tuition and braces. Trying to make a living these days just might kill him.

– R – English – An LA vampire hunter has a week to come up with the cash to pay for his kid’s tuition and braces. Trying to make a living these days just might kill him. The Razz Guy (2021) – TV-PG – English – While preparing for an important business deal, an arrogant executive loses control of his voice after being cursed by an office cleaner.

– TV-PG – English – While preparing for an important business deal, an arrogant executive loses control of his voice after being cursed by an office cleaner. The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai (2017) – TV-14 – English – In this sequel to the 2016 hit “The Wedding Party,” a couple’s date night ends in an accidental proposal, sparking a series of chaotic family events.

2 New TV Series Added Today

A Model Family (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean Never Have I Ever (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.

Top 10 Movies, Shows and Kids Titles on Netflix for August 12th, 2022