Netflix Added 53 New Movies and Shows for September 1st

Happy first of the month and welcome to your rundown of what’s new on Netflix (in the US) for September 1st, 2022. Our list, as always, features titles not listed anywhere else, so stay tuned for the most accurate list of what’s new on Netflix.

While there were 53 new additions, there were 94 removals in total. That means Netflix US did have an overall net loss of titles today. Most of these removals were movies, but a few shows departed, including Major Dad.

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for September 1st

The reality is there’s a bunch of new releases added today worth watching but we’re going to narrow it down to three for our top picks.

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Genre: Crime, Sci-Fi

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee, Michael Bates

Writer: Stanley Kubrick, Anthony Burgess

Runtime: 136 min

An absolute classic which is a movie that regularly comes and goes from the Netflix US library. We’re referring to the Oscar nominated movie that for many, defined the career of Stanley Kubrick.

For those unfamiliar, the movie is a dark satire that follows a young sociopath who is seemingly a lost cause who undergoes some experimental rehabilitation therapy.

The movie remains ahead and is 50 years old now if you can believe it. For its 50th anniversary, The Guardian did a retrospective on the film, calling it “Kubrick’s biggest, boldest provocation”.

Collateral (2004)

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith

Writer: Stuart Beattie

Runtime: 120 min

One of the movies we picked out for our top picks for September was Collateral and having just watched the movie for the first time this week, it’s a recommendation I’m going to give again right now.

The movie is by far one of the darkest horses in the back libraries of both Cruise and Foxx, who both put in compelling performances throughout this 2 hour long action thriller.

Here’s what you can expect if you do chose to give it a watch this week:

“Cab driver Max picks up a man who offers him $600 to drive him around. But the promise of easy money sours when Max realizes his fare is an assassin.”

Love in the Villa (2022)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Mark Steven Johnson

Cast: Tom Hopper, Kat Graham, Laura Hopper

Writer: Mark Steven Johnson

Runtime: 114 min

Netflix’s movie and TV original lineup is a little odd at the moment, given that they’ve chosen to shift some of their bigger titles away from battling House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings. It’s why yesterday’s movie hasn’t picked up much press nor will Love in the Villa, we suspect.

With that said, the new romantic-comedy movie is a must-watch for anyone that’s a fan of the genre.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 1st, 2022

An expanded version of this list can be found via our new on Netflix hub.

48 New Movies Added Today

A Cinderella Story (2004) – PG

– PG A Clockwork Orange (1971) – R

– R A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) – R

– R A Knight’s Tale (2001) – PG-13

– PG-13 A Little Princess (1995) – G

– G American Beauty (1999) – R

– R Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) – PG-13

– PG-13 Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) – PG

– PG Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) – PG-13

– PG-13 Barbie Mermaid Power (2022) – TV-Y

– TV-Y Clash of the Titans (2010) – PG-13

– PG-13 Clear and Present Danger (1994) – PG-13

– PG-13 Clueless (1995) – PG-13

– PG-13 Collateral (2004) – R

– R Despicable Me (2010) – PG

– PG Despicable Me 2 (2013) – PG

– PG Dolphin Tale 2 (2014) – PG

– PG Fast & Feel Love (2022) – TV-MA – Thai

– TV-MA – Thai Fenced In (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Friday (1995) – R

– R Friday After Next (2002) – R

– R He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) – PG-13

– PG-13 If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) – R

– R John Q (2002) – PG-13

– PG-13 Just Friends (2005) – PG-13

– PG-13 Legend of The Fist : The Return of Chen Zhen (2010) – R – Mandarin

– R – Mandarin Little Nicky (2000) – PG-13

– PG-13 Love at First Stream (2021) – TV-14 – Tagalog

– TV-14 – Tagalog Love in the Villa (2022) Netflix Original – TV-14 –

– TV-14 – Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet (2021) – TV-Y

– TV-Y Next Friday (2000) – R

– R Resident Evil (2002) – R

– R Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) – R

– R Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) – R

– R Road House (1989) – R

– R Rock of Ages (2012) – PG-13

– PG-13 Sam Morril: Same Time Tomorrow (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA

– TV-MA Save the Last Dance (2001) – PG-13

– PG-13 Scarface (1983) – R

– R Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) – PG-13

– PG-13 State of Play (2009) – PG-13

– PG-13 The Bridges of Madison County (1995) – PG-13

– PG-13 The Italian Job (2003) – PG-13

– PG-13 The Notebook (2004) – PG-13

– PG-13 The Poison Rose (2019) – R

– R The Spy Next Door (2010) – PG

– PG This Is 40 (2012) – R

– R Yours, Mine and Ours (2005) – PG

5 New TV Series Added Today

Gecko’s Garage (Season 1) – TV-Y

– TV-Y I Survived a Crime (Season 1) – TV-14

– TV-14 LOL House of Surprises (Season 1) – TV-Y

– TV-Y Off the Hook (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7

Netflix Top 10s For September 1st, 2022