Netflix Anime ‘High Rise Invasion’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

The first of Netflix’s exciting anime line up of 2021 is arriving this February! Brilliantly brutal and bloody, High Rise Invasion is certainly one of the most intriguing Original anime to arrive on Netflix for months. We have everything you need to know about High Rise Invasion, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

High Rise Invasion is an upcoming Netflix Original horror-mystery Japanese anime series. Based on the manga of the same name by author Tsuina Miura, High Rise Invasion is the first full Original anime series to arrive on Netflix in 2021. The production of the series was handled by Zero-G, the studio responsible for anime such as Dive!!, Grand Blue and My Roommate is a Cat.

When is High Rise Invasion season 1 coming to Netflix?

The first season of High Rise Invasion will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, 25th February 2021.

While the episode count still remains unknown, every episode will be available to stream upon the anime’s release.

What is the plot of High Rise Invasion?

Yuri Honjo, a high school student, finds herself trapped in a world filled with giant skyscrapers, connected by suspension bridges and populated by masked figures who mercilessly slaughter their confused victims who enter their world.

Who are the cast members of High Rise Invasion?

So far, only a handful of roles and the respective cast members have been announced for High Rise Invasion:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Yuri Honjo Haruka Shiraishi We Never Learn | A.I.C.O.: Incarnation | Golden Kamuy Kamen Sniper Yuuichirou Umehara Ahiru no Sora | Goblin Slayer | Kabuki-bu! Mayuko Nise Shiki Aoki Shin Chuuka Ichiban! | Cinderella Girls | Cardfight!! Vanguard G: Next Rika Honjo Junya Enoki Beastars | Beyblade Burst | Mobile Suit Gundam NT Kuon Shunzaki Akira Sekine Aikatsu! | Nisekoi | Princess Principal

How much of the manga will the first season of High Rise Invasion cover?

In total, there are 21 volumes of High Rise Invasion, spread across a total of 249 chapters.

With such a large amount of source material, it can be expected that the anime series will cover up to the first 94 chapters. This means the anime would cover the first eight volumes of the manga.

Can we expect to see a second season?

As we briefly mentioned above, the manga has a total of 249 chapters, which the anime won’t cover in one season. At the very least we can expect to see a second season of High Rise Invasion in the near future.

Are you excited to watch High Rise Invasion season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!