Netflix ‘Our Planet’ Launching Live Tour in 2022 and 2023

Three years ago, Netflix released its groundbreaking nature docu-series Our Planet to critical acclaim. Now, the show is coming back in a new live concert that will tour 60-US cities throughout 2023. Here’s what you need to know.

Our Planet was a hit for Netflix, with 33 million households watching 2-minutes of the show in its first 28 days. Netflix later said that over 100 million accounts had watched the show. The title was a collaboration between Netflix, Silverback Films, and the WWF.

Now you’ll be able to reexperience the title again with OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a new live concert that sees Oscar-winning composer Steven Price return to orchestrate an 18-piece (44-piece in the Europe tour) symphony orchestra with Robert Ames conducting.

The tour begins in Europe in October 2022, with stops in Berlin, London, Amsterdam, and Zürich. The tour will move to the United States in February 2023 through to at least April 2023, with the event taking place in 60 cities, including stops in NM, WA, CA, TX, FL, and NY.

The best excerpts from the soundtrack and clips from the show will be on show in a roughly 2-hour show. David Attenborough’s narration will also play over the music and video.

“I can’t wait for the audience to experience the music of Our Planet Live in Concert,” says Price.“Using a combination of the most memorable sequences from the Netflix series exclusively designed for this show, the incredible musicians plan to take you on a journey that celebrates the wonders of our planet – the one home we all share – while showing the urgent need to treasure and protect it.”

This live event is just one of many that Netflix and its partners are experimenting with. Netflix themselves have been putting on live experiences with some of their top shows, including Bridgerton, Squid Game, Money Heist, and Stranger Things.

More information, including ticket details, full location list and FAQs on the live concert can be found on the official website.