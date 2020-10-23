Netflix Signs New Partner Deal With Four Anime Studios

The future of anime on Netflix looks even brighter after it was recently announced that Netflix has signed four partner deals, with four separate animation studios, bolstering its line-up of anime. The studios in question are the Japanese MAPPA, NAZ, and Science SARU, and the South Korean studio, Studio Mir. Below we’ll go into further detail about each studio, and what anime they are most well known for producing.

The addition of the four studios adds to Netflix’s growing number of output deals with other animation studios. So far, Netflix already has existing partnerships with Anime, Production I.G., Sublimation, and Bones. The streaming service also has a fantastic working relationship with the American based studio Powerhouse Animation, the animators behind Castlevania.

Netflix made the announcement on its NX Twitter account and then was reported upon by various outlets.

The future is looking more animated than ever. We’re partnering with four more studios to bring you the best in anime as NAZ, Science SARU, Studio Mir, and MAPPA join a line-up of heavy hitters including Production I.G, bones, Anime, Sublimation, and David Production. pic.twitter.com/mRqwdMqiib — ⚰️😈 The NXorcist 👻🔪 (@NXOnNetflix) October 23, 2020

Naz

Known For: Id: Invaded | My First Girlfriend Is a Gal

Arguably the smaller known studio of the four, Naz is still a great addition to Netflix’s anime output. The studio is most well known for its adaptation of Meguru Ueno’s manga series My First Girlfriend is a Gal.

Most recently, in January 2020, the studio released its original work, Id: Invaded. The series hasn’t made its way to Netflix but has earned a respectable reputation from fans and critics alike. We may see Id: Invaded arrive on Netflix sometime in the near future.

Science SARU

Known For: Japan Sinks: 2020 | Devilman Crybaby

Subscribers will already be familiar with the work of Science SARU on Netflix. The relatively young studio currently has two Original anime on Netflix, Japan Sinks: 2020 and Devilman Crybaby. Both are extremely unique, and excellent pieces of art. Their unique take on anime is exactly what the industry, and Netflix, need.

MAPPA

Known For: Yuri on Ice | Kakegurui | The God of High School | AOT: Final Season

Of the four studios on this list, MAPPA is arguably the biggest acquisition for Netflix. Over the years MAPPA has released some excellent anime, including fan favorites such as Yuri on Ice, and most recently The God of High School. Netflix has already licensed some of MAPPA’s anime as Originals outside of Japan, such as Dorohedoro and Kakegurui.

The animation studio is also animating the highly anticipated final season of Attack on Titan.

Studio Mir

Known For: The Legend of Korra | Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

The only South Korean studio on the list, Studio Mir has an intriguing catalog of animated projects. Notably, the studio’s first project was working on The Legend of Korra for Nickelodeon. In the time since, provided its services for Boondock Saints in season 4, and has animated two Netflix Original titles from DreamWorks, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

Are you excited for the future of anime on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!