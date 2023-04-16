11 Great Movies to Watch on Netflix Before They Depart at End of April 2023

With May only around the corner, we’ll be saying goodbye to a selection of great movies on Netflix.

If you’re looking for a full list of movies and TV shows, we’re keeping track of what’s leaving Netflix in May 2023.

Please Note: All of the movies below have been selected from the Netflix US library, and may not be available to stream in your country.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

It was recently announced that Netflix will be producing an animated adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim story, with all the cast members from Edgar Wright’s cult-classic set to reprise their roles. While we may be a significant amount of time away from the animated adaptation landing on Netflix, the timing of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World leaving Netflix couldn’t be more ironic.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30th, 2023

King Kong (2005)

After the incredible success of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson took on one of the most challenging projects of his career, adapting the classic story of King Kong for a modern audience. King Kong is criminally underrated, and one of the best action adventure movies of the 2000s. From its incredible cast to groundbreaking motion capture work, if it wasn’t for Kong, and Andy Serkis’ performance as the mountainous ape, we may never have seen the revival of the Planet of the Apes movies.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30th, 2023

The Dark Knight (2008)

This isn’t the first time The Dark Knight is leaving the Netflix library, and neither is it the second, third, or even fourth time (it’s actually the seventh). However, no matter how many times it leaves the library it always manages to find its way back for a limited period of time, and as one of the best movies of the 21st century, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight will forever be a welcome readdition.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30th, 2023

The Bourne Movies (Identity/Supremacy/Ultimatum/Legacy)

More than just a meme, Jesus Christ, four of the five Bourne movies will be leaving Netflix by the end of April. Not only does the Bourne movies feature Matt Damon in one of the most iconic roles of his career, but it is also the franchise that inspired the tone of action movies throughout the remainder of the 2000s, ultimately changing action cinema forever.

Check out our watch guide if you want to watch them in order before their departure.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30th, 2023

Fletch (1985)

Feelings about Chevy Chase aside, he was an incredibly entertaining comedian in the 1980s, and Fletch was easily one of the most iconic, and funniest roles of his career.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30th, 2023

Notting Hill (1999)

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant were two of the biggest stars in the 90s, so it was only a matter of time before the pair were matched in a romantic comedy. Both actors have featured extensively in some of the most iconic romantic comedies of the 90s and early 2000s, but Notting Hill is up there with one of their very best.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30th, 2023

The Gentlemen (2020)

Released just before the world was sent into lockdown, Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen was a throwback to some of his earliest films such as Snatch and Lockstock. As chance would have it, this is the second film on the list that’s leaving Netflix soon while the streaming service is currently working on adapting the film into an original series.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30th, 2023

21 Jump Street (2012)

As far as franchise reboots go, the soft reboot of 21 Jump Street was a match made in heaven by pairing Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum together. The success of 21 Jump Street spawned an even wilder sequel, aptly named 22 Jump Street, which you can find on Netflix Canada.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30th, 2023

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Some roles are just perfect for actors, and there was no man more perfect for donning the iconic role of the swashbuckling vigilante Zorro than Antonio Banderas. Younger audiences will recognize Banderas as the voice of Puss N’ Boots, who has arguably become the most famous of the two iconic swashbucklers that Banderas has portrayed. However, the removal of The Mask of Zorro and The Legend of Zorro is a huge loss for the Netflix library.

Last day to watch on Netflix: April 30th, 2023

Which of the movies above will you be sad to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.