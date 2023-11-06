‘The Whisper Man’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

One of Netflix’s upcoming horror projects is an adaptation of the best mystery and thriller novels released in recent years, The Whisper Man. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know about the upcoming Netflix movie.

Netflix has been attached to the project for over a year now. We first reported that Netflix was eying the project from AGBO back in April 2022. Netflix didn’t respond to a request for comment back then and has since yet to confirm the project officially.

AGBO first optioned the book back in June 2018. When the book was optioned, author Alex North said: “As an enormous fan of Joe and Anthony Russo’s film-making, I am absolutely delighted to be working with AGBO to bring The Whisper Man to the screen. I can’t imagine a better home for it.”

AGBO is the production company established by Anthony and Joe Russo, the writing duo who got their start on TV sitcoms like Arrested Development and Community before moving onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, in more recent years, big-budget blockbusters including Netflix’s The Gray Man, which continues to be Netflix’s fifth biggest English language movie of all time.

Their next big release for Netflix is The Electric State – due to release in 2024.

The duo will serve as executive producers on The Whisper Man.

What is The Whisper Man on Netflix about?

The movie will adapt the horror/thriller novel by Alex North of the same name, released in June 2019.

A logline for the movie is as follows:

“A recently widowed man and his young son move in to a new house, where they become the latest family cuaght up in a string of disappearances of young boys going back decades.”

Our understanding is that the movie sticks closely to the characters in the book, with casting currently ongoing for the roles of Tom and Jake Kennedy.

Who’s behind The Whisper Man for Netflix?

Serving as writers on the project who are adapting the source material are Chase Palmer and Ben Jacoby. Palmer is best known for working on many projects such as Warner Bros. Pictures 2017 Stephen King adaptation It and more recently serving as writer/director on Naked Singularity. Jacoby serves as one of the writers on the upcoming 20th Century Fox horror The First Omen and has a slew of other projects in the works.

ADVERTISING

Michael Disco, President of Film at AGBO, serves as a producer on the project.

What’s on Netflix can confirm that New Zealand-based director James Ashcroft is on board to direct the project. He’d previously been tied to The Whisper Man in April 2023 by Stuff.co.nz, who stated that he’s working on two “thriller” projects, including The Whisper Man.

Ashcroft is best known for directing and writing the 2021 movie Coming Home in the Dark for Dark Sky Films. Coming up, he’s attached to direct How to Sell a Haunted House and more recently tied to Old Haunts.

There’s lots more to come on The Whisper Man in the months and years to come no doubt so keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix for the latest.

Are you looking forward to an adaptation of The Whisper Man on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.