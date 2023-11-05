Netflix Added 84 New Movies and Series This Week: November 5, 2023

It’s been a hectic start to the month on Netflix, with over 80 new titles having dropped on the service thanks to a particularly fruitful first-of-the-month drop. Below, we’ll look through all of the latest titles to have landed, what’s hit this weekend, and what’s been trending in the Netflix top 10s.

A bit of housekeeping before we dive into all the new titles added. If you want to see what’s coming up over the next seven days, we previewed those here. It’s a relatively quiet week on the what’s new front, but it will be an announcement-heavy week courtesy of Geeked Week.

Best New Releases on Netflix This Weekend

We’ve had two major new releases over the weekend:

Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 22

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: George Lopez, Mayan Lopez, Matt Shively

As we first reported, Netflix has unexpectedly picked up the first season of the NBC sitcom starring George Lopez called Lopez vs. Lopez, which premiered its first season in the 2022/23 Fall season and has been renewed for a second.

The beefy first season, consisting of an old-school number of episodes, follows the father and daughter duo living together through the ups and downs.

Decider.com, in their review of the show last November, gave it a STREAM IT rating, concluding, “Lopez Vs. Lopez isn’t the next great sitcom or anything close. But the dynamic between George and Mayan Lopez is fun to watch, making up for the more generic parts of the series.”

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Patrick Wilson

Cast: Ty Simpkins, Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne

Writer: Leigh Whannell, Scott Teems

Runtime: 107 min / 1h 47m

The latest movie from the fruitful Sony output deal is the sixth entry in the horror franchise led by Patrick Wilson, who also takes to the director’s chair in this particular movie.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

ADVERTISING

“Josh Lambert and his college-age son Dalton grapple with generational trauma when they uncover repressed memories of the demon haunting their family.”

As with all the Sony movies to have come to Netflix over the past couple of years, you’ll need to watch with a Premium Netflix subscription as it’s unavailable on the ad tier.

If you want more of our top picks from the week, check out our weekly roundup of the best new movies and series added.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Please note: This list only applies to Netflix in the United States – other regions will vary. An expanded version of this list can be found on our What’s New on Netflix hub page.

63 New Movies Added This Week

13 Going on 30 (2004)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)

2012 (2009)

Black Christmas (2019)

Burning (2018)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Contraband (2012)

Cop Land (1997)

Desperado (1995)

Downsizing (2017)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (2023) Netflix Original

Hurricane Season (2023) Netflix Original

Insidious: The Red Door (2023)

Irugapatru (2023)

Jawan: Extended Cut (2023)

Jawan: Tamil Extended Cut (2023)

Jawan: Telugu Extended Cut (2023)

Legion (2010)

Locked In (2023) Netflix Original

Mad (2023)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Nuovo Olimpo (2023) Netflix Original

NYAD (2023) Netflix Original

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (2023) Netflix Original

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Sea of Love (1989)

Sherlock Gnomes (2018)

Silverado (1985)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Sly (2023) Netflix Original

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday (2023)

Summer Vacation (2023)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Impossible (2012)

The Mummy (2017)

The Next Three Days (2010)

The Scorpion King (2002)

The Social Network (2010)

The Souvenir: Part II (2021)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

The Wailing (2016)

The Water Man (2020)

The Wolfman (2010)

Think Like a Dog (2020)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Whiplash (2014)

Wingwomen (2023)

Woman in Gold (2015)

Woodshock (2017)

Year One (2009)

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes (2006)

21 New TV Series Added This Week

60 Days In (Season 4)

All the Light We Cannot See (Limited Series) Netflix Original

BLUE EYE SAMURAI (Season 1) Netflix Original

Botched (Season 1 )

Cigarette Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1) Netflix Original

Erin & Aaron (Season 1)

Ferry: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hometown (Season 1)

Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 1)

Love in the Wild (1 Season )

Lucas the Spider (Season 1)

Mysteries of the Faith (Season 1) Netflix Original

Onimusha (Season 1) Netflix Original

Riding a Unicorn (Season 1)

Saitama Host Club (Season 1)

Six Feet Under (Seasons 1-5)

The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi (Season 1)

The Tailor (Season 3) Netflix Original

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Unicorn Academy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Minions (57 points) No Hard Feelings (51 points) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (50 points) Pain Hustlers (44 points) The Mummy (31 points) Cold Pursuit (27 points) Knights of the Zodiac (25 points) Old Dads (21 points) The Kill Team (21 points) The Change-Up (18 points) Ted 2 (16 points) Sister Death (13 points) Hotel Transylvania 2 (11 points) Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (10 points) Insidious: The Red Door (9 points) Burning Betrayal (8 points) Godzilla vs. Kong (8 points) Downsizing (8 points) Casper (4 points) NYAD (3 points) Sly (2 points) Hubie Halloween (2 points) Locked In (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US Top 10s This Week

Get Gotti (63 points) Life on Our Planet (49 points) Botched (41 points) Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (37 points) The Fall of the House of Usher (36 points) All the Light We Cannot See (30 points) Bodies (29 points) The Great British Bake Off (23 points) Big Mouth (17 points) Carl Weber’s The Family Business (15 points) Selling Sunset (15 points) Unicorn Academy (15 points) Mysteries of the Faith (14 points) Beckham (5 points) I Woke Up a Vampire (5 points) Pact of Silence (1 point) Onimusha (1 point)

All top 10 data courtesy of FlixPatrol.com