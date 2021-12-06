Will ‘Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City’ Come to Netflix?

Sony and Constantin Film just teamed up on a brand new Resident Evil movie titled Welcome To Raccoon City that’s out in cinemas in many parts of the world already. Although it’s not the best-reviewed, you may be wondering whether it’ll come to Netflix particularly given Netflix’s involvement with the Resident Evil franchise elsewhere. Sadly, it’ll depend on where you live.

The movie features some familiar faces for Netflix fans. Tom Hopper stars who is perhaps best known for his role in The Umbrella Academy. Robbie Amell also stars who is hard at work on the Netflix sequel to Code 8.

Developed to be faithful to the Capcom games Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set in 1998 and tells the story of what happened to the infamous town that is soon to be ravaged by a new evil from the Umbrella Corporation.

As we mentioned, the title is far from the best-reviewed title right now with it only carrying a 5.6 on IMDb and a 28% on RottenTomatoes.

But with Netflix so heavily involved in Resident Evil going forward, many will want to watch. As you may know, Netflix released an anime series over the summer called Infinite Darkness, we also just got a first look at the new live-action series scheduled to come in 2022.

If you planning to skip the cinemas, you may not be able to watch Welcome to Raccoon City on Netflix.

Will Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City be on Netflix in the US?

It’s unlikely. Despite striking a new deal with Sony in 2021 for first window rights to future movies, that doesn’t kick in until 2022. The first movie to come from that deal at the moment will be Morbius.

Instead, the movie will head to Starz in the first window that Netflix will take over from 2022. That’s obviously disappointing for Netflix fans but we were promised “select library” titles from the deal too so we could see the movie eventually come but no promises.

Will Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City be on Netflix internationally?

Outside the United States, most regions of Netflix (including the UK, Canada and Australia) tend to get new Sony movies between 2-3 years after their theatrical release. That’s expected to be the case of Welcome to Raccoon City too.

So in that case, you won’t be seeing the movie added until at least 2023-2024 in many regions. Sony movies often go elsewhere in the first window. It’s unclear whether movies from 2022 onwards will head to Netflix internationally in the first window as the deal only mentioned the US and we do not get told about deal specifics internationally.

Do you want to see Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City come to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.