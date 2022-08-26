New Movies and Shows on Netflix: August 26th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome along to your daily recap of what’s new on Netflix heading into the weekend. We’ve got all 9 new releases added today, plus we’ll check in with what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, JTBC’s Korean reality series Sing Again hits the service tomorrow, as does the Indian movie HIT: The First Case. If any other surprises come about, we’ll let you know via our Sunday roundup.

Leaving Netflix this weekend is the Netflix Original series Droppin’ Cash: Los Angeles and Wind River (2017).

Best New Movies and Shows on Netflix for August 26th, 2022

Disobedience (2017)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Director: Sebastián Lelio

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Rachel McAdams, Alessandro Nivola

Writer: Sebastián Lelio, Rebecca Lenkiewicz, Naomi Alderman

Runtime: 114 min

From Bleecker Street, Disobedience makes its debut on Netflix US for the first time. Released 5 years ago, the movie was a critical success with it carrying an 84% on RottenTomatoes at the time of publishing.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the movie before:

“Old passions reignite when a New York photographer returns home to the Orthodox Jewish community in London that shunned her decades before.”

Me Time (2022)

Genre: Comedy

Director: John Hamburg

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Hart, Luis Gerardo Méndez

Writer: John Hamburg

Runtime: 101 min

The big new movie for Netflix this week (and one of the biggest movie debuts of August altogether) is Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

The comedy movie sees the pair playing old friends who get to spend a weekend together getting up to all kinds of mischief.

Reviews for the movie have been the worst for a Netflix movie in quite some time. It currently carries an 11% on RottenTomatoes by critics. Yikes.

Our own review by Andrew Morgan wasn’t particularly kind either. The review concluded, “If you like Kevin Hart’s comedies, then you will probably find something to like here. However, even in that category, you could definitely do better.”

Partner Track (Season 1)

Genre: Drama

Cast: Arden Cho, Alexandra Turshen, Bradley Gibson, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk

Writer: Georgia Lee

Runtime: 45 mins

Finally, if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer and need a new law show, Partner Track is for you.

The new show revolves around Ingrid Yun, an idealistic lawyer who struggles with her moral compass as she fights to climb the partner track at a New York City law firm.

The series is already picking up positive reviews from viewers, with it currently carrying over 8 on IMDb.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 26th, 2022

5 New Movies Added Today

Disobedience (2017) – R – English

– R – English Loving Adults (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish – The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband’s affair — and they both take extreme measures to get what they want.

– TV-MA – Danish – The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband’s affair — and they both take extreme measures to get what they want. Me Time (2022) Netflix Original – R – English – With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure.

– R – English – With his family away, a devoted stay-at-home dad enjoys his first me time in years by joining his hard-partying old friend on a wild birthday adventure. New Money (2018) – TV-14 – English – An aspiring fashion designer’s life is transformed after she discovers she’s the heiress of a billion-dollar empire left by her estranged father.

– TV-14 – English – An aspiring fashion designer’s life is transformed after she discovers she’s the heiress of a billion-dollar empire left by her estranged father. Seoul Vibe (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean – In the days leading up to the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a massive money-laundering ring.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Delhi Crime (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Following the police force as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi, this series has seasons inspired by both real and fictional events.

– TV-MA – English – Following the police force as they investigate high-profile crimes in Delhi, this series has seasons inspired by both real and fictional events. Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – The Maloofs, a lovable family of gearheads and stunt drivers, use their passion and skill to build car engines and perform wild feats behind the wheel.

– TV-14 – English – The Maloofs, a lovable family of gearheads and stunt drivers, use their passion and skill to build car engines and perform wild feats behind the wheel. Ludik (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Afrikaans – To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border.

– TV-MA – Afrikaans – To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border. Partner Track (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – At an elite NYC law firm, Ingrid Yun fights to make partner — and hold onto her principles — while balancing romance, friends and family expectations.

Top 10 Movies, Shows and Kids Titles on Netflix for August 2022

# TV Shows Movies Kids 1 Echoes Look Both Ways Sing 2 2 The Sandman Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee The Cuphead Show! 3 Selling The OC Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist Junior Baking Show 4 High Heat Day Shift Instant Dream Home 5 Never Have I Ever Sing 2 CoComelon 6 Stranger Things Uncharted Inside the Mind of a Cat 7 Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star UNTOLD: The Rise and Fall of AND1 Sam & Cat 8 Virgin River The Next 365 Days Henry Danger 9 Riverdale The Gray Man The Sea Beast 10 Locke & Key Purple Hearts The Thundermans

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.