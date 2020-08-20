We’re not even halfway through August yet, but we can already look forward to what September will bring to Netflix UK. Below is your first look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in September 2020.

Please Note: The list below is not the full list of titles being added to Netflix UK in September 2020. As the month approaches and throughout September more titles will be added accordingly.

September UK Dates TBD

Release dates are subject to change:

Blow (2001) – Crime drama starring Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz

– Crime drama starring Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz Charlie & Chocolate Factory (2005) – Tim Burton’s remake of the classic Roald Dahl tale.

– Tim Burton’s remake of the classic Roald Dahl tale. Deadpool (2016) – Superhero comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with the Mouth.

– Superhero comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as the Merc with the Mouth. Donnie Brasco (1997) – Crime drama featuring Johnny Depp as undercover FBI agent Joseph D. Pistone, who has been tasked with infiltrating the mob.

– Crime drama featuring Johnny Depp as undercover FBI agent Joseph D. Pistone, who has been tasked with infiltrating the mob. First Man (2018) – Biographical drama starring Ryan Gosling and The Crown actress Claire Foy.

– Biographical drama starring Ryan Gosling and The Crown actress Claire Foy. Freddy vs. Jason (2001) – Clash of the titans between two of Horror’s most iconic villains, Freddy Kreuger and Jason Vorhees.

– Clash of the titans between two of Horror’s most iconic villains, Freddy Kreuger and Jason Vorhees. Gogglebox (Seasons 9-12) – Reality series of the British public reacting and commenting on the news and the best/worst of TV.

– Reality series of the British public reacting and commenting on the news and the best/worst of TV. Halloween (2018) – Horry starring the returning Jaime Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, who forty years on from her fateful night with Mike Myers must fight the shape once more when he escapes captivity.

– Horry starring the returning Jaime Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, who forty years on from her fateful night with Mike Myers must fight the shape once more when he escapes captivity. Indecent Proposal (1993) – Romantic drama starring Robert Redford, a playboy Billionaire who offers a young couple $1 million for one night with the wife.

– Romantic drama starring Robert Redford, a playboy Billionaire who offers a young couple $1 million for one night with the wife. Johnny English Trilogy

Kick-Ass (2010) – Superhero adult-comedy starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz.

– Superhero adult-comedy starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz. Mighty Express (Season 1) N – Animated series from the creators of Paw Patrol.

– Animated series from the creators of Paw Patrol. Parenthood (1989) – Classic 80s comedy directed by Ron Howard

– Classic 80s comedy directed by Ron Howard The Prince of Egypt (1998) – DreamWorks animated retelling of the story of Moses and the Ten Commandments.

– DreamWorks animated retelling of the story of Moses and the Ten Commandments. Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) – Bloody fantasy comedy starring Simon Pegg and Michael Sheen.

– Bloody fantasy comedy starring Simon Pegg and Michael Sheen. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) – Classic family fun based on Roald Dahl’s emphatic children’s novel.

– Classic family fun based on Roald Dahl’s emphatic children’s novel. Zoolander (2001) – Early 2000s comedy starring

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 1st, 2020

A Beautiful Mind (2001) – Academy Award-winning biographical drama starring Russel Crowe and Jennifer Connelly.

– Academy Award-winning biographical drama starring Russel Crowe and Jennifer Connelly. Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1) – Japanese anime based on the popular Beyblade toys.

– Japanese anime based on the popular Beyblade toys. Black Books (3 Seasons) – British comedy starring Bil Baily, Dylan Moran and Tamsin Greig.

– British comedy starring Bil Baily, Dylan Moran and Tamsin Greig. Body Fixers (Season 2) – British reality series

– British reality series Borgen (3 Seasons) – Danish political-drama starring Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk.

– Danish political-drama starring Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk. Curse of Chucky (2013) – Sixth installment of the Child’s Play horror franchise.

– Sixth installment of the Child’s Play horror franchise. Demolition Man (1993) – 90s Sci-Fi classic starring Sylvester Stallone as John Spartan, a cryogenically frozen cop that awakens in the year 2032, 36 years after failing to capture the crime-lord Simon Phoenix.

Dinner for Schmucks (2010) – Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Steve Carell

– Comedy starring Paul Rudd and Steve Carell Dudley Do-Right (1999) – Brendan Fraser stars as the inept Canadian mountie Dudley Do-Right, who’s chasing after villain Snidely Whiplash.

– Brendan Fraser stars as the inept Canadian mountie Dudley Do-Right, who’s chasing after villain Snidely Whiplash. Fear (1996) – Thriller starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Whalberg.

– Thriller starring Reese Witherspoon and Mark Whalberg. Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N – A dual stand up special presented in English and then in Spanish.

– A dual stand up special presented in English and then in Spanish. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) – Action-Adventure based on the classic G.I. Joe. toys.

– Action-Adventure based on the classic G.I. Joe. toys. H (Seasons) – French sitcom series.

– French sitcom series. Heidi (Season 2) – Japanese anime series

– Japanese anime series Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Seasons 3-4) – More seasons of E!’s most popular reality series is coming soon.

– More seasons of E!’s most popular reality series is coming soon. Misfits (5 Seasons) – British superhero drama about a group of youth offenders who are granted superpowers after a mysterious storm.

– British superhero drama about a group of youth offenders who are granted superpowers after a mysterious storm. Mr. Bean (Seasons) – Animated adventures of the chaotic Mr. Bean.

– Animated adventures of the chaotic Mr. Bean. Shameless (US) (Season 9) – America’s adaptation of the beloved British comedy-drama series.

– America’s adaptation of the beloved British comedy-drama series. The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (2020) N – Netflix’s latest interactive episode with everyone’s favorite executive baby company. See if you have what it takes, and take up one of 16 jobs at Baby Corp.

– Netflix’s latest interactive episode with everyone’s favorite executive baby company. See if you have what it takes, and take up one of 16 jobs at Baby Corp. The Match (2019) N – Italian sports-drama centered around a game of football that will change the life of one young player forever.

– Italian sports-drama centered around a game of football that will change the life of one young player forever. The Sum of All Fears (2002) – Action-Thriller starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman.

– Action-Thriller starring Ben Affleck and Morgan Freeman. Top Chef (New Seasons) – Reality cooking series pitting chefs against the other who are judged by a panel of food and wine experts.

– Reality cooking series pitting chefs against the other who are judged by a panel of food and wine experts. True: Friendship Day (2020) N – Family animation

– Family animation Zodiac (2007) – Crime drama from Fight Club director David Fincher, starring MCU alumni, Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 2nd, 2020

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Season 1) N – An in-depth and succulently juicy look into the pitmasters of Australia, the US, and Mexico.

– An in-depth and succulently juicy look into the pitmasters of Australia, the US, and Mexico. Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) N – German superhero-drama about a single mother who discovers that she has superpowers after she stops taking her medication.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 3rd, 2020

Call the Midwife (Season 8) – BBC period-drama chronicling the lives of a group of midwives in the late 1950s.

– BBC period-drama chronicling the lives of a group of midwives in the late 1950s. Love, Guaranteed (2020) N – Rom-Com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Susan, who takes on a high profile case from her new client Nick, who is suing a dating website for guaranteeing love.

– Rom-Com starring Rachel Leigh Cook as Susan, who takes on a high profile case from her new client Nick, who is suing a dating website for guaranteeing love. Young Wallander (Season 1) N – Crime series following the exploits of recently graduated Police officer Kurt Wallander.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 4th, 2020

Away (Season 1) N – Hilary Swank stars as astronaut Alexis Logan who is on board a dangerous mission to Mars.

– Hilary Swank stars as astronaut Alexis Logan who is on board a dangerous mission to Mars. I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N – Drama based on Iain Reid’s novel about a young woman who begins to question everything she knew about her boyfriend when she meets his family at his parent’s secluded farm.

– Drama based on Iain Reid’s novel about a young woman who begins to question everything she knew about her boyfriend when she meets his family at his parent’s secluded farm. Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N – Animated adventure

– Animated adventure Take Me Home Tonight (2011) – Romantic Comedy starring Topher Grace and Anna Faris.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 7th, 2020

My Octopus Teacher (2020) N – In the mysterious kelp forests of South Africa, a filmmaker and an octopus form an unusual friendship.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 10th, 2020

Julie and the Phantoms (Season 1) N – Teen musical – Julie, a teenage girl, has a passion for music and receives the help of a band of long-dead teenage boys known as The Phantoms. Julie helps them become the band they were meant to be.

– Teen musical – Julie, a teenage girl, has a passion for music and receives the help of a band of long-dead teenage boys known as The Phantoms. Julie helps them become the band they were meant to be. The Idhun Chronicles (Season 1) N – Netflix’s first Spanish Original anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 11th, 2020

Family Business (Season 2) N – French comedy series

– French comedy series Night School (2018) – American comedy starring Kevin Hart as a highschool drop-out trying to achieve his high school diploma but butts heads with his sassy teacher and a vindictive principal.

– American comedy starring Kevin Hart as a highschool drop-out trying to achieve his high school diploma but butts heads with his sassy teacher and a vindictive principal. The Duchess (Season 1) N – Comedy series from comedian Katherine Ryan.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 15th, 2020

Beyond Scared Straight (Season 4) – American docuseries about teen-intervention programs where young offenders interact with hardened inmates, who try to dissuade the wayward kids from landing in prison themselves.

– American docuseries about teen-intervention programs where young offenders interact with hardened inmates, who try to dissuade the wayward kids from landing in prison themselves. The Universe (Season 2) – Cutting edge docuseries from the History Channel chronicling the mysteries of the universe.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 16th, 2020

Criminal: UK (Season 2) N – New season of Netflix’s police procedural anthology series.

– New season of Netflix’s police procedural anthology series. The Devil All the Time (2020) N – Thriller based on the novel by American writer Donald Ray Pollock. Featuring a star-studded cast with such acting talents like Tom Holland, Riley Keough, and Robert Pattinson.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 17th, 2020

Dragon’s Dogma (Season 1) N – Japanese anime series based on the Capcom video game of the same name.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 18th, 2020

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Season 1) N – Animated adventure that takes place during the disastrous Indominus Rex incident at Jurassic World.

– Animated adventure that takes place during the disastrous Indominus Rex incident at Jurassic World. Ratched (Season 1) N – Sarah Paulson stars as the infamous Nurse Ratched in Ryan Murphy’s prequel series to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 22nd, 2020

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 4) N – More adventures between comedian Jack Whitehall and his less than impressed father.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 23rd, 2020

Enola Holmes (2020) N – British mystery starring Millie Bobbie Brown as the inquisitive Enola Holmes, the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 29th, 2020

Welcome to Sudden Death (2020) N – Action-Thriller sequel to Jean-Claude Van Damme’s 1995 feature Sudden Death.

