8 Best New TV Shows Coming to Netflix in October 2022

October is upon us and some incredibly exciting TV shows are on the horizon that are perfect for the Halloween season. To help you decide what to add to your watchlist, we’ve selected the best 8 TV shows coming to Netflix in October 2022.

There is more than enough new content on Netflix throughout October to keep you busy. However, we want to ensure some of that time is well spent, binging on some of the best that Netflix offers.

Best New TV Shows Coming to Netflix Globally in October 2022

Big Mouth (Season 6) N

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 61

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri

Netflix Release Date: Friday, October 28th

Expect even more embarrassing adventures through puberty for the likes of Nick, Andrew, and Jessi, as they struggle to navigate their way through adolescence, aided by their hormone monsters.

Glitch (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: Jeon Yeo Been, Nana, Lee Dong Hwi, Ryu Kyung Soo, Jeon Bae Soo

Netflix Release Date: October 7th, 2022

Glitch is one of many exciting new K-dramas coming to Netflix in October 2022. However, it is by far the most exciting.

After a mysterious flash of light was cast over the boyfriend of Hong Ji Hyo, he disappeared in the blink of an eye. To find her boyfriend, Hong Ji Hyo seeks out members of the UFO community to help her solve the strange mystery.

exception (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Takanori Hoshiino, Yuuko Kaida, Takahiiro Sakurai, Chikahiro Kobayashi

Netflix Release Date: October 13th, 2022

One of the most fascinating new anime titles coming to Netflix, the characters of Exception have been designed by Yoshitaka Amano the legendary artist behind the artwork of the Final Fantasy franchise.

In the distant future, humans have been forced to leave earth and migrate to another galaxy. An advanced team of spacecraft arrives at a planet that is to be terraformed. Each member of the team is output by a biological 3D printer.

The Watcher (Limited Series) N

Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Naomi Watts, Luke David Blumm, Noma Dumezweni

Netflix Release Date: October 13th, 2022

A second Netflix original from Ryan Murphy in as many months, fans of Muprhy’s work will be delighted to learn that The Watcher is a horror series.

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror, Mystery | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Ben Barnes, Rupert Grint, Crispin Glover

Netflix Release Date: October 24th – October 28th

Guillermo del Toro has been a busy man for Netflix thanks to his stop-motion Pinocchio adaptation arriving later this year and with the creation of his horror anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. Told across eight uniquely terrifying and mysterious episodes, the Cabinet of Curiosities is the perfect slice of horror on Netflix for Halloween this year.

Two episodes will release a day over the course of 5 days.

The Midnight Club (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: 45-60 Minutes

Cast: Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, James Flanagan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney

Netflix Release Date: October 7th, 2022

Mike Flanagan has been responsible for some of the best horror shows we’ve seen on Netflix in recent years, thanks to Haunting of Hill House, Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. We expect The Midnight Club to be another smash hit for Flanagan and Netflix.

A group of terminally ill teenage patients resides at Rotterdam Home, and together they create the Midnight Club. They meet in secret at midnight to tell horror stories. Together the group forms a pact, that whoever dies first would make the effort to contact the rest of the Midnight Club members from beyond the grave.

Best Licensed TV Shows Coming to Netflix in October 2022

These titles will only be on Netflix in the United States, with other regions’ availability varying.

Inside Man (Season 1) N – US Exclusive

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Stanley Tucci, David Tennant, Dolly Wells, Lydia West, Eke Chukwu

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Outside of the UK and Ireland, Inside Man will be a Netflix exclusive in countries such as the USA and Canada, much like the ever-popular Peaky Blinders. It’s still unclear when Inside Man is coming to Netflix, but we expect to see the drama on Netflix soon after it finishes its broadcast on the BBC.

A prisoner on death row in the US and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, cross paths in the most unexpected way.

Derry Girls (Season 3) N – US Exclusive

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 19

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Ian McElhinney, Dylan Llewellyn

Netflix Release Date: October 7th, 2022

One of the best and funniest comedies from the British network Channel 4, fans have been waiting patiently for the arrival of the third season of Derry Girls.

Amidst the political conflict of Northern Ireland in the 1990s, five high school students square off with the universal challenges of being teenagers.

Which new series are you looking forward to watching most on Netflix in October 2022? Let us know in the comments.