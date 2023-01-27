8 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in February 2023

A new month means lots of new titles lined up for Netflix, and if a long list of new releases is a little daunting, we’ve curated our list of the eight most anticipated upcoming movies coming to Netflix in February 2023.

For a full list of what’s coming to Netflix (specifically in the United States), check out our list of upcoming releases for February 2023.

As per our prior best movie roundups, we’ll split our picks into two sections. One section will cover the Netflix Original movies coming to Netflix globally and then we’ll cover some licensed titles coming to Netflix US specifically (other regions’ availability may vary).

Best Netflix Original Movies Coming in February 2023

True Spirit

Coming to Netflix: February 3rd

Following the feel-good release of Dog Gone, Netflix’s next major title in the genre has been lined up for the first week of the month.

Inspired and based on the true story, which has already been adapted into a novel, the movie tells the true story of Jessica Watson, an ambitious young woman looking to break records in sailing solo, non-stop, and unassisted around the world.

Cliff Curtis and Anna Paquin star.

Your Place or Mine

Coming to Netflix: February 10th

Netflix’s lineup for Valentine’s Day is mostly on the TV side this year, but among the lineup of movies Netflix has planned for the month synonymous with romance is the rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, Your Place or Mine.

From Aggregate Films and Hello Sunshine, the movie follows two long-distance best friends who change each other’s lives after she decides to pursue a lifelong dream, and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

Unlocked

Coming to Netflix: February 17th

Netflix started the year strong with its big new sci-fi movie JUNG_E and hopes to carry on the Korean movie momentum in February 2023 with Unlocked.

With a certain technology Black Mirror-eseque twist, the thriller sees an ordinary woman’s life being hacked and threatened after losing her phone containing all her personal information.

We Have a Ghost

Coming to Netflix: February 24th

Coming from the director of Freaky (2020) and Happy Death Day 2U (2019) is We Have a Ghost based on the short story by Geoff Manugh.

The family comedy is about what happens when a family becomes instantly famous after discovering a ghost in their house.

David Harbour plays the ghost, while the rest of the cast is rounded out by the talents of Jennifer Coolidge and Anthony Mackie.

Will this movie be good? The jury is out. Early trailers and screenshots certainly suggest we’re in for a fun, goofy romp, but we’ll have to see what critics and, more importantly, audiences think later in the month.

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix US in February 2023

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Coming to Netflix: February 1st

It’s always nice when Netflix adds a complete collection of movies, whether a complete saga or a trilogy. In February, we’ll be getting arguably the greatest trilogy of all time in the form of Peter Jackson’s adaptation of the J. R. R. Tolkien books.

The timeless movies follow Frodo and the fellowship off to Mount Doom to destroy the one ring threatening Middle Earth.

Will these be the extended editions of the Lord of the Rings? It looks unlikely, given they’ve never been licensed to Netflix globally thus far, but who knows, maybe Netflix can pull through.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Coming to Netflix: February 4th

Coming to Netflix as part of the Sony first window deal is the Shawn Mendes family musical number, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile which was in theaters in the latter half of 2022.

Based on the children’s book, the movie is about a mute crocodile living in the bustling city of New York City.

The cast for the movie are Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.

La La Land (2016)

Coming to Netflix: February 1st

The musical revolves around a pianist and an actress who fall in love while trying to figure out where they’re headed next professionally.

The Telegraph’s review of the movie perhaps succinctly explains why La La Land has become such a modern classing, saying:

“La La Land wants to remind us how beautiful the half-forgotten dreams of the old days can be – the ones made up of nothing more than faces, music, romance and movement. It has its head in the stars, and for a little over two wonderstruck hours, it lifts you up there too.”

Operation Finale (2018)

Coming to Netflix: February 20th

MGM’s Operation Finale has already came to Netflix in the last few years (it also resides on Netflix as an Original movie internationally) but given it didn’t quite make the top 10s, we wanted to give it another shout-out here.

The historical biopic tells the story post World War 2 and follows a team of secret agents who set out to track down the Nazi officer who masterminded the Holocaust.

What new movie will you be checking out on Netflix in February 2023? Let us know down below.