What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: January 27th, 2023

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for January 27th, 2023

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (2021)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Documentary, Biography, Music

Director: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

Cast: Leonard Cohen, Nancy Bacal, Steve Berkowitz

Writer: Daniel Geller, Dayna Goldfine

Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m

Coming to Netflix via the Sony first window deal is the highly reviewed Sony Pictures Classic documentary on the life of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen.

The New York Times notably reviewed the movie giving it a 9, saying, “The documentary’s account of the song’s fate, indebted to Alan Light’s book “The Holy or the Broken,” is a fascinating study in the mechanics and metaphysics of pop-culture memory.”

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Cast: Ruby Stokes, Cameron Chapman, Ali Hadji-Heshmati, Ivanno Jeremiah, Jack Bandeira, Luke Treadaway

Runtime: 49 mins

Lockwood & Co., a new British production based on Jonathan Stroud’s book series of the same name, is hoping to end Netflix’s rather abysmal run of fantasy YA series.

8 episodes drop today, which follows a team of teenage ghost-hunters combating deadly spirits.

You People (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Kenya Barris

Writer: Jonah Hill, Kenya Barris

Runtime: 117 min / 1h 57m

Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, and David Duchovny all star in one of Netflix’s first major movies of the year from #BlackAF and Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“Families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents.”

Alongside the big ensemble cast, the movie features a thumping soundtrack of around 30 big named songs.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for January 27th, 2023

5 New Movies Added Today

All Na Vibes (2021) – TV-MA – English – A party takes a dark turn for three teens who are forced to question their futures — and friendship — when a politician’s daughter goes missing.

– TV-MA – English – A party takes a dark turn for three teens who are forced to question their futures — and friendship — when a politician’s daughter goes missing. An Action Hero (2022) – TV-MA – Hindi – A murder accusation turns a movie star’s own life into an eccentric action thriller as he flees the country, with a vengeful politician hot on his heels.

– TV-MA – Hindi – A murder accusation turns a movie star’s own life into an eccentric action thriller as he flees the country, with a vengeful politician hot on his heels. Begin Again (2013) – R – English – When a down-on-his-luck music producer discovers a promising singer-songwriter in a bar, he resolves to launch her career — and save his own.

– R – English – When a down-on-his-luck music producer discovers a promising singer-songwriter in a bar, he resolves to launch her career — and save his own. Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song (2021) – PG-13 – English – This biographical documentary examines the life and influence of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen through the lens of his most famous song: “Hallelujah.”

– PG-13 – English – This biographical documentary examines the life and influence of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen through the lens of his most famous song: “Hallelujah.” You People (2023) Netflix Original – R – English – Families and cultures clash when two LA millennials from different backgrounds fall in love and face the ultimate relationship test: meeting the parents.

4 New TV Series Added Today

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Zulu – The Masire brothers rule Johannesburg’s criminal underworld, but a supernatural family curse and a tangled web of betrayal threaten to destroy them.

– TV-MA – Zulu – The Masire brothers rule Johannesburg’s criminal underworld, but a supernatural family curse and a tangled web of betrayal threaten to destroy them. Lockwood & Co. (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In a world plagued by ghosts, three teens band together as paranormal investigators, risking what little they have to unravel a diabolical conspiracy.

– TV-14 – English – In a world plagued by ghosts, three teens band together as paranormal investigators, risking what little they have to unravel a diabolical conspiracy. The Snow Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her. The-Cook-A-Long (Season 1) – TV-G – English – Join host Patrick Seleka Jr. as he ventures across South Africa eating — and replicating — dishes prepared by celeb chefs using farm-fresh ingredients.

Netflix Top 10s for January 27th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Ginny & Georgia Narvik 2 That ’90s Show Sing 2 3 New Amsterdam JUNG_E 4 Wednesday Trolls 5 Les Combattantes Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 6 Bling Empire: New York The Pez Outlaw 7 Physical: 100 The Wedding Year 8 Şahmaran The Bad Guys 9 Vikings: Valhalla All Quiet on the Western Front 10 The Walking Dead Dog Gone

