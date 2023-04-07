How to Watch the Bourne Movies in Order on Netflix

Most of the Bourne movies dropped onto Netflix US for a limited time starting on April 1st, and if you want to start your binge from start to finish, here’s your quick guide on how to do just that.

We should caveat that only a handful of regions currently carry the Bourne franchise at the time of publishing. Netflix in the US, as mentioned, picked up the movies on April 1st, with other regions currently showing some or all of the movies being:

Canada

Czech Republic

South Korea

India

Sweden

Norway

Japan

You may be asking why we even need to do a watch order, given that it should be obvious. Well, the chances are you are already familiar with the movie franchise. Still, if you’re seeing it for the first time on Netflix, either just browsing or in the top 10s, then it doesn’t do a particularly good job of displaying movie collections in order. Therefore, we’re here to help.

As mentioned, you have a limited time to watch these movies on Netflix, with all showing removal notices for the end of April 2023. Its actual removal date is May 1st, 2023. Why so soon? This trend has increased recently with the likes of Lord of the Rings, Rocky, and The Hunger Games, where entire movie collections are only added for a month. There’s no real explanation for it other than short window deals done between Netflix and distributors.

How to watch Jason Bourne movies in order

So without further ado, here’s the breakdown of how to watch the Bourne movies on Netflix in order:

The Bourne Identity (2002) Netflix ID: 60022985 Directed by: Doug Liman

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) Netflix ID: 60036239 Directed by: Paul Greengrass

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) Netflix ID: 70058031 Directed by: Paul Greengrass

The Bourne Legacy (2012) Netflix ID: 70230638 Directed by : Tony Gilroy



Jason Bourne (2016) – Not available on Netflix

All of the movies are connected although Matt Damon notably didn’t return for the 2012 (fourth) movie, which can be watched independently without any prior knowledge of the franchise.

Jeremy Renner took over the lead role and although Bourne is mentioned throughout the movie, it’s a separate self-contained story.

Where to watch Jason Bourne (2016)

Sadly, the 2016 movie was not included in the Netflix addition on the first of the month.

While it has been streaming on SVOD services in the past, as of right now, the movie remains away from any service. Given it’s a Universal Movie, look for it to cycle on and off of Peacock, plus being available on networks like FX or streaming services like HBO Max.

If you want to watch the movie while the first four are on Netflix, you’ll need to rent or buy it on a VOD service.

Have you been enjoying a rewatch of the Bourne movies on Netflix or are you watching for the first time? Let us know in the comments down below.