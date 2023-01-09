Most Popular Docuseries on Netflix Top 10s in 2022

Welcome back to another look at the most popular titles to release on Netflix in 2022. Today, we’ll be specifically looking at the most popular docu-series that graced the top 10s throughout the year, with highlights including Harry & Meghan, Ancient Apocalypse, and more.

The points listed below next to each title are the points a respective title scored when you assign points to the daily top 10s. The list was compiled for What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol, an SVOD tracking site that captures daily top 10s in 89 regions in total.

We’re continuing to publish most popular lists where we recently covered the most popular kids titles and what trended in Netflix UK.

Top 50 Global Docu-series on Netflix in 2022

The biggest docu-series released on Netflix this year, picking up nearly double the points of the second place position, was Harry & Meghan, the explosive documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Going into excruciating detail into their marriage, the exclusive series looked back over the last few years of their life. It made waves thanks to its staggered release and clearly, capture viewers around the world regardless of “who’s side” they landed on.

Coming in at number 2 is Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which recapped the incredible 2021 F1 season and was controversial, to say the least.

Harry & Meghan (10230 points) Formula 1: Drive to Survive (5494 points) Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (3832 points) Worst Roommate Ever (3647 points) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (3556 points) Ancient Apocalypse (2339 points) Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2030 points) Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (2006 points) The Most Hated Man on the Internet (1933 points) FIFA Uncovered (1773 points) Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (1622 points) Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (1608 points) Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (1307 points) Our Great National Parks (1245 points) Killer Sally (1174 points) I Am a Killer (1167 points) Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (1075 points) Cheer (1061 points) I Just Killed My Dad (1033 points) Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (995 points) Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (968 points) Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (928 points) Pirate Gold of Adak Island (865 points) Sins of Our Mother (808 points) Unsolved Mysteries (783 points) D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (757 points) jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (715 points) Love on the Spectrum U.S. (695 points) Catching Killers (601 points) How to Change Your Mind (583 points) Matt Wright’s Wild Territory (448 points) Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi (382 points) The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (374 points) Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (373 points) Our Universe (313 points) Meltdown: Three Mile Island (297 points) Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? (294 points) The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (280 points) The Principles of Pleasure (248 points) High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (242 points) Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (229 points) Terim (192 points) Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller (185 points) Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (184 points) I Am a Stalker (161 points) The Hidden Lives of Pets (148 points) Wanna (139 points) An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase (132 points) WWII in Color: Road to Victory (127 points) Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star (124 points)

Most Popular Docu-series on Netflix in the United States in 2022

Zoning in on just the United States, only 43 docu-series managed to feature in the US top 10s throughout 2022 and there are some key differences compared to the global rankings.

Like everywhere else, Harry and Meghan’s story managed to captivate viewers there, but the cheerleading docu-series, Cheer, came much closer to taking the top spot.

Here’s the full top 43 list:

Harry & Meghan (157 points) Cheer (133 points) Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (122 points) The UnXplained (111 points) Worst Roommate Ever (107 points) Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (102 points) Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (102 points) I Am a Killer (101 points) jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (97 points) Ancient Apocalypse (71 points) Sins of Our Mother (70 points) Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (68 points) Killer Sally (66 points) Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (66 points) Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (63 points) Unsolved Mysteries (63 points) I Just Killed My Dad (60 points) The Most Hated Man on the Internet (60 points) Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (58 points) Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist (55 points) Love on the Spectrum U.S. (55 points) D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (54 points) Meltdown: Three Mile Island (54 points) Our Great National Parks (45 points) Catching Killers (39 points) Pervert: Hunting the Strip Search Caller (36 points) I Am a Stalker (30 points) Pirate Gold of Adak Island (28 points) Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (25 points) Last Chance U: Basketball (24 points) How to Change Your Mind (22 points) The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (21 points) Formula 1: Drive to Survive (20 points) Our Universe (19 points) Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (16 points) Matt Wright’s Wild Territory (12 points) Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi (8 points) Wild Babies (8 points) Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (7 points) Street Food (6 points) The Andy Warhol Diaries (4 points) Down to Earth with Zac Efron (3 points) Earthstorm (1 points)

What was your favorite docu-series on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments.