What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 30th, 2022

Here's your daily recap of everything new on Netflix for December 30th, 2022. Plus, we'll check in with what's trending in the Netflix top 10s.

L0oking ahead to the weekend, you’ll have the new Harry and Meghan docu-series dropping tomorrow plus the big batch of first-of-the-month additions coming on January 1st, 2023.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for December 30th, 2022

The Glory (Season 1)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Korean

Genre: Drama

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, Jung Sung-ill

Runtime: 47 mins

Rounding out Netflix’s excellent year of brand-new Korean dramas is The Glory which reportedly will drop a second season later in 2023.

Here’s the official logline for the new series:

“Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.”

White Noise (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Horror

Director: Noah Baumbach

Cast: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle

Writer: Noah Baumbach, Don DeLillo

Runtime: 136 min / 2h 16m

Rounding out 2022’s movie lineup is White Noise, the brand new Original movie that reteams Adam Driver with director Noah Baumbach.

Here’s Netflix’s official logline for the new movie:

“From Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach comes an absurdist comedy about a family grappling with love, death and an airborne toxic event.”

In our review of the movie, we ultimately concluded that it won’t be for everyone but still a good watch saying:

“While not for everyone and perhaps not even for the Academy this time around, White Noise will still leave Baumbach & DeLillo fans with a sly, knowing smile on their face.”

Nike Training Videos

Announced a little earlier this month, ten new series of workout videos presented by the Nike Training Club are now streaming on Netflix, which will help get you on track to burn off some of the pounds you’ve put on over the festive period.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 30th, 2022

4 New Movies Added Today

DSP (Hindi) (2022) – TV-14 – Hindi – Forced into exile after an encounter with a ruthless don, a young man returns as a police officer to exact revenge on his nemesis.

– TV-14 – Hindi – Forced into exile after an encounter with a ruthless don, a young man returns as a police officer to exact revenge on his nemesis. DSP (Kannada) (2022) – TV-14 – Kannada – Forced into exile after an encounter with a ruthless don, a young man returns as a police officer to exact revenge on his nemesis.

– TV-14 – Kannada – Forced into exile after an encounter with a ruthless don, a young man returns as a police officer to exact revenge on his nemesis. Shirdi Sai (2012) – TV-PG – Telugu – After finding enlightenment in the Himalayas, a young man returns home to become a legendary spiritual leader in this stylized biography of Sai Baba.

– TV-PG – Telugu – After finding enlightenment in the Himalayas, a young man returns home to become a legendary spiritual leader in this stylized biography of Sai Baba. White Noise (2022) Netflix Original – R – English

16 New TV Series Added Today

10 Minute Workouts (Season 1 – 26 episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – These workouts are ideal for building strength and burning calories for those who need to make every second count.

– TV-G – English – These workouts are ideal for building strength and burning calories for those who need to make every second count. 20 Minute Workouts (Season 1 – 10 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – This program aims for a full-body workout in just 20 minutes, offering a path to fitness for those with limited time in the day.

– TV-G – English – This program aims for a full-body workout in just 20 minutes, offering a path to fitness for those with limited time in the day. 30 Minute Workouts (Season 1 – 3 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – This half-hour of high-energy interval training is built around short, intense bursts of effort followed by periods of recovery.

– TV-G – English – This half-hour of high-energy interval training is built around short, intense bursts of effort followed by periods of recovery. Alpha Males (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Pedro, Luis, Raúl and Santi are four friends who feel a bit lost in the new world of empowered women, each trying to adjust in their own haphazard way. Bodyweight Burn (Season 1 – 16 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Aimed at achieving maximum results with no need for equipment, this high-energy series combines targeted sessions and total-body workouts.

– TV-G – English – Aimed at achieving maximum results with no need for equipment, this high-energy series combines targeted sessions and total-body workouts. Chicago Party Aunt (Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew.

– TV-MA – English – Chicago Party Aunt Diane is an idolized troublemaker with a talent for avoiding adulthood — and a soft spot for her soul-searching nephew. Fall in Love with Vinyasa (Season 1 – 6 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Expert Nike trainers demonstrate how to weave Vinyasa-inspired yoga into your daily life to build strength and unlock the energy of your body and mind.

– TV-G – English – Expert Nike trainers demonstrate how to weave Vinyasa-inspired yoga into your daily life to build strength and unlock the energy of your body and mind. Feel-Good Fitness (Season 1 – 6 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Short on time? No problem. Kick-start your day with a series of quick, high-energy workouts led by expert Nike trainers.

– TV-G – English – Short on time? No problem. Kick-start your day with a series of quick, high-energy workouts led by expert Nike trainers. High Intensity Training (Season 1 – 14 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – These supercharged training sessions offer intense full-body workouts that aim to achieve major results in a short amount of time.

– TV-G – English – These supercharged training sessions offer intense full-body workouts that aim to achieve major results in a short amount of time. HIT & Strength with Tara (Season 1 – 14 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Motivating and upbeat, Tara Nicolas leads you through a series of rigorous workouts designed to promote core strength and build endurance.

– TV-G – English – Motivating and upbeat, Tara Nicolas leads you through a series of rigorous workouts designed to promote core strength and build endurance. Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (Season 1 – 13 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – These straightforward workouts with Nike’s top trainers will get you moving and help you find your fitness groove — no experience or equipment needed.

– TV-G – English – These straightforward workouts with Nike’s top trainers will get you moving and help you find your fitness groove — no experience or equipment needed. Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish – Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II wages an epic campaign to take the Byzantine capital of Constantinople and shapes the course of history for centuries.

– TV-MA – Turkish – Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II wages an epic campaign to take the Byzantine capital of Constantinople and shapes the course of history for centuries. Secrets of Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-G – Spanish – A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret.

– TV-G – Spanish – A remote Argentine resort revives its wakeboarding competition, drawing in Mexican athlete Steffi, who is determined to uncover a family secret. The Glory (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

– TV-MA – Korean The Ultimatum: France (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they’ll swap partners for three weeks.

– TV-MA – French – Six couples on the cusp of lifelong love are hit with an ultimatum: Get engaged or break up. Before they decide, they’ll swap partners for three weeks. Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (Season 1 – 7 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – Nike-certified trainers teach you how to build a stronger core with quick routines that you can perform on your own or with the whole family.

Netflix Top 10s for December 30th, 2022

# TV Shows Movies 1 Wednesday Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery 2 Emily in Paris Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical 3 Treason The Invitation 4 The Witcher: Blood Origin Trolls 5 The Recruit After Ever Happy 6 The Circle Bullet Train 7 Alice in Borderland Side Effects 8 Harry & Meghan Sing 2 9 I Am a Killer The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari 10 Firefly Lane 7 donne e un mistero

