What to Watch on Netflix in August 2020

August is going to be a really busy month on Netflix. Not only is there (probably) too much to watch in one month, scrolling through to decide what to stream is also pretty time-consuming. To make the process easier, we're here with our three must-watch movies and series coming to Netflix in August 2020. It's a varied mix, so there should be something for everyone. Here's what you should be watching on Netflix in August 2020.

You can see the full list of what's coming up on Netflix via our coming soon section with dedicated previews for different regions.

Top TV Series Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Cobra Kai (Seasons 1 & 2)

Netflix Release Date: August 28th

This one is a must-watch for all Karate Kid fans.

Set 30 years after the classic 80s movie, Cobra Kai features several of the original actors. Ralph Macchio returns as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka reprises his role as Johnny Lawrence.

This time, the action is told from Johnny’s perspective. Here’s the synopsis, from Google:

Thirty four years after events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso.

Cobra Kai previously broadcast on YouTube Premium. After being sold by its producer, Sony, Cobra Kai has now found its forever home on Netflix.

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia (Limited Series)

Netflix Release Date: August 7th

We know a lot of people are looking forward to the third part of Guillermo del Toro’s animated fantasy series arriving in August.

Wizards concludes the Tales of Arcadia trilogy that also features Trollhunters and 3Below. All three installments of the Tales of Arcadia trilogy are available to watch on Netflix.

Although better known for his horror works, the del Toro and Dream Works collaboration has proved incredibly popular. Children and adults alike have been entranced by the Arcadia series, so we suspect this one will perform well, too.

I am a Killer: Released

Netflix Release Date: August 28th

Here’s one for the true-crime fans. This three-part docuseries features Dale Wayne Sigler, a Texas man committed to death row for cold-blooded murder, over thirty years ago.

After spending over half his life behind bars, Sigler is eventually released. I am a Killer: Released explores his journey as he reintegrates back into society.

This series was released on Sky in the UK earlier this year under the title A Killer Uncaged. The show has been rebranded for Netflix, to fit into their I am a Killer franchise.

Top Movies Coming to Netflix in August 2020

Casino Royale

Netflix Release Date: August 31st

If the most recent Bond is your favorite, you’re in luck! Check out Daniel Craig’s debut performance as James Bond in spy thriller, Casino Royale.

Bonus prize: Quantum of Solace, Craig’s second Bond piece, also lands on Netflix on August 31st.

Project Power N

Netflix Release Date: August 14th

Project Power is one of the most hotly anticipated superhero movies this year.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie, starring Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levett:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city too dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk-taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

We can’t wait to swallow that pill and get stuck into Project Power!

Les Miserables

Netflix Release Date: August 16th

If superhero movies aren’t your thing, perhaps you might like Les Miserables. As an epic historical musical set in 19th-century France, Les Mis is pretty much the opposite of a superhero movie.

This 2012 remake includes big Hollywood names like Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Cohen. It also features some belting musical numbers and plenty of tear-jerking moments.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Netflix Release Date: August 20th

If you’re pushed for time, why not make this 16-minute short documentary the one thing you watch this August.

This mini-documentary introduces us to John, an electronics whiz who broadcasts signals into space in an attempt to contact aliens. But will he find love instead…?

