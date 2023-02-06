‘You People’ and ‘The Snow Girl’ Biggest Titles in Netflix Top 10s: Week 5, 2023

It’s time to take a look back at the past week to see what movies and shows have been picking up the most points in the Netflix top 10s from close to 90 countries around the world. This week, You People took home the most points on the movie side, while an unlikely international show took home the most points in the series top 10s.

Every day, Netflix updates its top 10 charts in every region it operates in. Using these daily top 10s, FlixPatrol assigns point values to each title that features and then compiles those numbers into daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly counts, indicating what’s popular on Netflix at any given time.

Top 50 Movies on Netflix Globally This Week

In its first whole week on Netflix, You People rose from the fifth biggest movie on Netflix to the first, pushing Narvik into P2.

The Pamela Anderson documentary made a strong start in the top 10s this week, which managed to take home more points than Glass Onion, which still sticks around in the top 10s now well over a month since its debut.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Edition made its way onto Netflix in multiple international regions over the past week, making it resurgent on Netflix.

Finally, the rest of the list is mostly made up of licensed titles added to respective regions on the first of the month.

You People (4,618 points) Narvik (2,357 points) Pamela, A Love Story (1,681 points) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (1,239 points) The Price of Family (1,098 points) All Quiet on the Western Front (958 points) Spider-Man: No Way Home (799 points) Inheritance (758 points) An Action Hero (750 points) The Hurricane Heist (726 points) Viking Wolf (685 points) Puss in Boots (623 points) Sniper: Ghost Shooter (616 points) Mission Majnu (616 points) Raangi (545 points) Sing (540 points) F9 (468 points) Devotion (362 points) JUNG_E (333 points) Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (329 points) The Pale Blue Eye (271 points) Alkhallat+ (228 points) Let Him Go (222 points) The Prince & Me (215 points) PAW Patrol: The Movie (190 points) Infiesto (186 points) Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa (164 points) Taxi Driver (162 points) The Croods: A New Age (158 points) True Spirit (152 points) Sniper: Ultimate Kill (150 points) Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (148 points) I Like It But It Scares Me (142 points) Jolt (140 points) The Nanny Diaries (138 points) 18 Pages (127 points) The Boss Baby (123 points) Chef (123 points) Jumanji: The Next Level (122 points) The Post-Truth World (115 points) The Invitation (115 points) Den of Thieves (109 points) Last Seen Alive (109 points) In-Line (102 points) Shrek 2 (102 points) Colors of Love (99 points) Shrek (96 points) Minions: The Rise of Gru (92 points) Tenet (84 points) Gangs of New York (82 points)

Top 50 Series on Netflix Globally This Week

In a close race for the top spot in the top 10s for series this week, The Snow Girl narrowly beat out Lockwood & Co, which both managed to unseat Ginny & Georgia’s recent dominance in the top 10s.

The crime mystery series from Javier Andrés Roig and Jesús Mesas Silva has managed to take the top spots in most Spanish-language regions plus made good appearances in non-Spanish regions such as the UK where it’s still in the top 3 and in the US.

The Snow Girl (3,509 points) Lockwood & Co. (3,459 points) Ginny & Georgia (3,116 points) Wednesday (2,295 points) Physical: 100 (1,928 points) Record of Ragnarok (1,356 points) La Reina del Sur (1,303 points) Vikings: Valhalla (1,102 points) Şahmaran (915 points) Til Money Do Us Part (878 points) Fauda (727 points) Women at War (665 points) Crash Course In Romance (602 points) Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord (480 points) Cunk on Earth (441 points) The Unbroken Voice (427 points) The Glory (385 points) Kings of Jo’Burg (355 points) Café con aroma de mujer (354 points) The Interest of Love (339 points) Kaleidoscope (257 points) Alchemy of Souls (255 points) Chainsaw Man (202 points) That ’90s Show (171 points) The Endless Night (164 points) Alpha Males (152 points) Awaken (148 points) Freeridge (108 points) Friends (107 points) Pasión de gavilanes (105 points) Emily in Paris (104 points) The Flash (100 points) Sin senos sí hay paraíso (100 points) Gunther’s Millions (98 points) New Amsterdam (98 points) Alice in Borderland (91 points) Poong The Joseon Psychiatrist (88 points) Superstore (85 points) The Good Doctor (74 points) Love Never Lies: Poland (72 points) Against the Ropes (71 points) Bling Empire: New York (68 points) The Walking Dead (68 points) Fighting Spirit (64 points) Class (64 points) Maestro (62 points) Shanty Town (59 points) InuYasha (57 points) Young Sheldon (57 points) Chiquititas (55 points)

