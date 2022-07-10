Netflix Added 43 New Movies and Shows This Week

Happy Sunday and welcome back to your complete A-Z listing of everything new on Netflix added between July 3rd through to July 10th.

Best New Releases on Netflix This Week

12 Strong (2018)

Genre: Action, Drama, History

Director: Nicolai Fuglsig

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña

Writer: Ted Tally, Peter Craig, Doug Stanton

Runtime: 130 min

Added over the weekend is yet another movie in the Chris Hemsworth library of movies now streaming on Netflix.

Released four years ago, this movie is set shortly after the 9/11 attacks and sees one of the first squads of troops headed to Afghanistan to try and take down those that carried out the attacks.

Reviews were ultimately mixed for the movie at the time of release. Empire Magazine liked it, however, saying the movie was “An effective – if overly simplistic – neo-Western that’s eventually carried over the line by a sparky ensemble cast.”

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Josh Keaton, Lacey Chabert, Joshua LeBar

Writer: Victor Cook, Steve Ditko, Stan Lee

Runtime: 23 min

An unexpected license over the weekend is all 26 episodes across 2 seasons of The Spectacular Spider-Man which ran between 2008 and 2009.

Here’s what you can expect from the shortlived series:

“This 21st-century edition of animated adventures charts the exploits of Peter Parker, who becomes Spider-Man as a result of a radioactive spider bite.”

Also Spidey fans, you’ll be receiving the best Spider-man movie to date (no alternative opinions allowed) in the form of Spider-Man 2 which is coming on August 1st, 2022.

The Sea Beast (2022)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Chris Williams

Cast: Karl Urban, Dan Stevens, Jared Harris

Writer: Nell Benjamin, Chris Williams

Runtime: 115 min

Given we missed our daily recap on Friday, we have to now feature Netflix’s most ambitious animated movie to date here.

Reviews have been absolutely glowing over the weekend for the new movie that comes from former Disney-alum, Chris Williams with it now carrying the coveted “certified fresh” rating on RottenTomatoes.

Here’s what the critic’s consensus says:

“An original animated tale that’s often as daring as its characters, The Sea Beast sends audiences on a voyage well worth taking.”

So far in July 2022, Netflix US has added 14 new TV series and 57 new movies.

Full List of Everything New on Netflix This Past Week

27 New Movies Added This Week

12 Strong (2018)

Ante Sundaraniki (2022)

Av: The Hunt (2020)

Aya (2017)

Blair Witch (2016)

Chaos, Disorder (2012)

Coming Forth by Day (2012)

Dangerous Liaisons (2022) Netflix Original

Dave Chappelle: What’s in a Name? (2022) Netflix Original

Dear Friend (2022)

From Meir, to Meir (2021)

Girl in the Picture (2022) Netflix Original

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022) Netflix Original

Hurdang (2022)

Incantation (2022) Netflix Original

Jewel (2022) Netflix Original

Leave No Trace (2018)

Prophetess (2021)

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022) Netflix Original

Sleepless Nights (2012)

The Art of Incarceration (2021)

The Crime (2021)

The Road (2015)

The Room (2019)

The Sea Beast (2022) Netflix Original

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2019)

Trapped (2021)

16 New TV Series Added This Week

Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute (Season 1)

Boo, Bitch (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Capitani (Season 2) Netflix Original

Control Z (Season 3 – Final Season) Netflix Original

How To Build a Sex Room (Season 1) Netflix Original

Karma’s World (Season 3) Netflix Original

King of Stonks (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lellobee City Farm (Season 1)

Oh My Baby (Season 1)

RIDE ON TIME (Season 4)

She Would Never Know (Season 1)

The Flash (Season 8)

The Longest Night (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 1)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

VINLAND SAGA (Season 1)

