New Indian (Hindi) Movies and Series on Netflix: June 2022

The Netflix Original series She returned for a second season, headlining a month chock full of crime thrillers. Several of the Indian theatrical releases added this month have multiple language options — a trend that is likely to continue. Netflix sometimes gives each language version its own separate catalog entry, but more often audio options for a given title can be selected from the same menu (represented by a speech bubble icon) where subtitle options are found.

Here are all of the new Indian movies and series added to Netflix in June 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: June 2022

Jana Gana Mana (2022)

Languages: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil & Telugu

Runtime: 162 Minutes

Director: Dijo Jose Antony

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mamta Mohandas

Genre: Legal Thriller | Added to Netflix: June 1

When a university professor is murdered, student protests demanding justice are met with police violence. The officer assigned to the murder case finds evidence that the perpetrators have political connections, leading to a dramatic court case. In addition to the original Malayalam film, dubbed versions of Jana Gana Mana are available separately in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu under the title Jana 2022.

Don (2022)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 165 Minutes

Director: Cibi Chakravarthi

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Arulmohan, S.J. Suryah

Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance | Added to Netflix: June 10

Chakravarthi — aka “Don” — is desperate to prove his worth to his father by getting an engineering degree, but a tough college professor makes life difficult. Add a secret romance and Chakravarthi’s burgeoning filmmaking ambitions into the mix, and he’ll be lucky to graduate in one piece. Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu dubs can be selected in Don‘s audio menu.

CBI 5: The Brain (2022)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 162 Minutes

Director: K. Madhu

Cast: Mammootty, Nayan Rosh T M, Soubin Shahir

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Added to Netflix: June 11

CBI 5: The Brain is the latest in the CBI series of mystery films that debuted back in 1988. Mammootty returns as intelligence officer Sethurama Iyer, tasked this time with discovering the connections between several murder victims. With corrupt government officials and bribed police officers standing in his way, Iyer’s job won’t be easy. CBI 5 has Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu options available in the film’s audio menu.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 143 Minutes

Director: Anees Bazmee

Cast: Tabu, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani

Genre: Horror Comedy | Added to Netflix: June 18

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to 2007’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starring a brand new cast. Ruhan (Kartik Aaryan) and Reet (Kiara Advani) set up an elaborate charade to fool her family at her ancestral estate. In the process, the duo frees the malevolent spirit of Manjulika, who’s hungry for revenge after being trapped in the mansion for 15 years.

Anek (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 147 Minutes

Director: Anubhav Sinha

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea Kevichüsa, Amir Hossain Ashik

Genre: Action, Thriller | Added to Netflix: June 25

On a mission to broker peace between the Indian government and an armed separatist group, an undercover agent sees firsthand the racism experienced by citizens of the Northeastern states. He also meets a young woman determined to become the new face of Indian boxing. Tamil and Telugu dialogue options are available in Anek‘s audio menu.

Kuttavum Shikshayum (2022)

Language: Malayalam

Runtime: 138 Minutes

Director: Rajeev Ravi

Cast: Asif Ali, Sunny Wayne, Sharafudheen

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Added to Netflix: June 25

Five Kerala police officers find themselves cornered in a small town on the other side of the country as they track a crew of brazen thieves. Kuttavum Shikshayum (“Crime and Punishment“) is based on a real-life jewel theft that took place in the district of Karasgod in 2015.

Visaraxnai (2015)

Language: Tamil

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: R.K. Selvamani

Cast: Prashanth, Karthika, Ashwini

Genre: Thriller, Based on a Book | Added to Netflix: June 27

After briefly disappearing, the award-winning drama Visarani (“Interrogation“) is back on Netflix. Based on the novel Lock Up by M. Chandrakumar, the film follows the lives of a small group of laborers tortured by the police into confessing to a crime they did not commit. Visaranai was India’s official submission to 89th Academy Awards, but it was not ultimately nominated.

New Indian Series on Netflix: June 2022

She (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 14

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Kishore, Vishwas Kini

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Added to Netflix: June 17

The Netflix Original crime thriller She is back with 7 new episodes. Aaditi Pohankar’s undercover cop Bhumi returns for another dangerous operation, this time using her sexuality to gain access to Mumbai’s biggest drug lord. Netflix India posted a helpful Season 1 recap video on YouTube.

