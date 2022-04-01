New Indian Movies and Shows on Netflix: March 2022

This month, Netflix grew its Indian film collection via the streaming premieres of three theatrical releases, plus the return of a couple of movies that had previously been available on the service. Netflix also debuted the Original Hindi romantic comedy series Eternally Confused and Eager for Love.

Here are all of the new Indian movies and TV series added to Netflix in March 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: March 2022

Badhaai Do (2022)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 147 Minutes

Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa

Genre: Romantic Comedy, LGBTQ | Added to Netflix: March 10

Badhaai Do is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 comedy Badhaai Ho and revolves around a new cast of characters. In order to get their families off their backs and live the lives they want, gay police officer Shardul and lesbian teacher Suman agree to a marriage of convenience. However, their perfect plan has complications of its own.

’83 (2021)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 160 Minutes

Director: Kabir Khan

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi

Genre: Sports, Biopic | Added to Netflix: March 21

’83 chronicles the events of India’s victorious Cricket World Cup campaign in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays legendary team captain Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone — Singh’s real-life wife — plays Dev’s wife, Romi. The film’s default language is Hindi, but Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu dialogue options are available in the menu.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 149 Minutes

Director: Luv Ranjan

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma

Genre: Comedy | Added to Netflix: March 22

After expiring a few years ago, Pyaar Ka Punchnama is back, rejoining its sequel, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, in the Netflix catalog. The original Pyaar Ka Punchnama follows three bachelors in love, depicting them as the naive victims of manipulative women. This film launched the career of Kartik Aaryan, who starred in the Netflix Original thriller Dhamaka last year.

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

Language: Assamese

Runtime: 94 Minutes

Director: Rima Das

Cast: Arnali Das, Manoranjan Das, Banita Thakuriya

Genre: Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: March 24

With the return of Bulbul Can Sing — which expired from Netflix earlier this year — the streamer once again has an Assamese-language film in its catalog. Director Rima Das’s award-winning indie movie follows three teenagers coming to terms with their sexual identities in a small town with rigid ideas about romantic relationships and gender roles.

Hey Sinamika (2022)

Language: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 147 Minutes

Director: Brinda

Cast: Aditi Rao Hydari, Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: March 31

After two years of marriage, Mouna is tired of her husband Yaazhan’s chatterbox nature and wants a divorce. She hires another woman to seduce her husband, but when the plan works, Mouna becomes jealous. This is an official remake of the 2008 Argentinian film Un Novio Para Mi Mujer (“A Boyfriend for My Wife“), only with the genders of the lead characters reversed. The title Hey Sinamika comes from a song on the soundtrack to O Kadhal Kanmani, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan (and which is also available on Netflix).

New Indian Series on Netflix: March 2022

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (2021)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 80

Cast: Rajesh Kava, Bhoomika Jain, Aditya Pednekar

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: March 9

Season 2 of Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah adds another 40 episodes of the cartoon comedy about the residents of an apartment complex. This new season of mundane adventures includes episodes titled “Soda Machine,” “The Puppet Show,” and the intriguing “Hypnotist Mobile.”

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (2022) N

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 8

Cast: Vihaan Samat, Jim Sarbh, Rahul Bose

Genre: Romantic Comedy | Added to Netflix: March 18

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love is a joint production of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, who previously collaborated on the hit Amazon Prime romance series Made in Heaven. This new series focuses on a single guy whose love life is hampered by his own awkwardness — he has a wizard figurine that TALKS to him! — and pressure from his overbearing parents.

Sudha Murty’s Stories of Wit and Magic (2022)

Language: Hindi

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 13

Genre: Kids, Animation | Added to Netflix: March 30

Sudha Murty started her career as a computer scientist but found fame as an author and philanthropist. The cartoon series Sudha Murty’s Stories of Wit and Magic brings to life 13 of her fables for children, including “The King with Donkey Ears” and “How the Sea Became Salty.”

