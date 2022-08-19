New Movies and Shows on Netflix: August 19th, 2022

Happy Friday and welcome to your rundown of everything new on Netflix for the weekend. There are 9 new movies and 12 new TV series to cover so let’s dig in. As always, we’ll also let you know what’s trending in Netflix’s top 10s for August 19th, 2022.

Netflix US saw several high-profile licensed shows return over the past few days. We saw all five seasons of The Originals come back, seasons 1-5 of Reign, and seasons 1-12 of Criminal Minds.

This weekend is the last time you’ll be able to watch The Conjuring on Netflix because it leaves on Sunday. We’d also recommend binging through Young & Hungry as that leaves Netflix in full next week.

Two major titles are coming to Netflix over the weekend. Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar drops tomorrow and A Cowgirl’s Song drops Sunday.

Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix

Echoes (Limited Series)

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Cast: Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer, Karen Robinson, Jonathan Tucker, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker

Runtime: 48 mins

Adding to Netflix’s growing library of limited series this weekend is the new mystery thriller series, Echoes which comes from Endemol Shine Australia.

Here’s what you can expect from the new series:

“Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly switched places for years. But when one sister disappears, both of their lives start to fall apart.”

Reviews have been mixed with Variety, comparing the limited series as a mix between Firefly Lane and Behind Her Eyes.

The Sandman (Bonus Episode)

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt

Writer: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg

As we’ve reported on via our season 2 preview, The Sandman was due to get a bonus episode and that dropped out of the blue early this morning.

The episode, titled A Dream of A Thousand Cats / Calliope, features two stories, one that’s an animated version The Sandman and the other, a new live-action story that features the cast of the main series.

Santiago of the Seas (Season 1)

Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Cast: Dave Droxler, Sil Van Der Zwan, Hunter Jones

Writer: Niki Lopez, Leslie Valdes, Valerie Walsh

Runtime: 30 min

Netflix added two major kids’ titles today. The main title is the heavily publicized second season of The Cuphead Show! but the one title that came out of nowhere was Nick Jr’s Santiago of the Seas.

The series joins a slew of other Nickelodeon shows on Netflix and is a must-watch for kids, particularly if they enjoyed the recently released movie, The Sea Beast.

Here’s the logline for the first season:

“Sail the oceans with Santiago, a brave and bilingual young pirate, as he and cousin Tomás, mermaid Lorelai and more friends protect their island home.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for August 19th, 2022

9 New Movies Added

Dwindle (2021) – TV-MA – English – After hijacking a car, two desperate friends find themselves on a perilous journey involving assassins, police and a kidnapped governor.

– TV-MA – English – After hijacking a car, two desperate friends find themselves on a perilous journey involving assassins, police and a kidnapped governor. Inside the Mind of a Cat (2022) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English – Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary.

– TV-PG – English – Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary. It’s Her Day (2016) – TV-MA – English – After a man promises his fiancé a dream wedding, he must keep up with her outrageous requests to have the most lavish ceremony possible.

– TV-MA – English – After a man promises his fiancé a dream wedding, he must keep up with her outrageous requests to have the most lavish ceremony possible. Light in the Dark (2020) – TV-14 – English – A terrifying home invasion shatters a couple’s happy family life and brings their marriage to the brink as painful fallout unfolds.

– TV-14 – English – A terrifying home invasion shatters a couple’s happy family life and brings their marriage to the brink as painful fallout unfolds. The Assistant (2022) – TV-MA – Malay – After losing his family during his incarceration, an innocent ex-convict seeks revenge with the help of an unhinged assistant.

– TV-MA – Malay – After losing his family during his incarceration, an innocent ex-convict seeks revenge with the help of an unhinged assistant. The lifeguard (2011) – TV-MA – Spanish – In this documentary, a thoughtful lifeguard on the Chilean coast tries to balance the demands of an often thankless job with his strongly-held beliefs.

– TV-MA – Spanish – In this documentary, a thoughtful lifeguard on the Chilean coast tries to balance the demands of an often thankless job with his strongly-held beliefs. The Next 365 Days (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.

– TV-MA – Polish – Laura and Massimo’s relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart. The Throne (2021) – TV-PG – English – Two sons of a powerful Pedi chief in South Africa struggle for control of their father’s kingdom, forcing others in the household to take sides.

– TV-PG – English – Two sons of a powerful Pedi chief in South Africa struggle for control of their father’s kingdom, forcing others in the household to take sides. You Can Do It Dear! (2022) – TV-PG – Turkish – Throughout his impressive acting career, Haldun Dormen inspired and encouraged his theater students to work hard and follow their dreams.

12 New TV Series Added

Criminal Minds (Seasons 1-12) – TV-14 – English – This intense police procedural follows a group of extraordinary FBI profilers who spend their days getting into the minds of psychopathic criminals.

– TV-14 – English – This intense police procedural follows a group of extraordinary FBI profilers who spend their days getting into the minds of psychopathic criminals. Echoes (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly switched places for years. But when one sister disappears, both of their lives start to fall apart.

– TV-MA – English – Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly switched places for years. But when one sister disappears, both of their lives start to fall apart. Glow Up (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

– TV-14 – English – In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.

– TV-Y7 – English – Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor. Kleo (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German – After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why — and use her lethal skills to exact revenge.

– TV-MA – German – After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why — and use her lethal skills to exact revenge. Reign (Seasons 1-4) – TV-14 – English – This vivid historical drama series tells of the rise to power of Mary, Queen of Scots, amid a court full of sexual and political intrigue.

– TV-14 – English – This vivid historical drama series tells of the rise to power of Mary, Queen of Scots, amid a court full of sexual and political intrigue. Santiago of the Seas (Season 1) – TV-Y7-FV – English

– TV-Y7-FV – English Tekken: Bloodline (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – After losing his home to a powerful enemy, a hot-tempered fighter trains under his zealous grandfather while awaiting his chance for revenge.

– TV-14 – English – After losing his home to a powerful enemy, a hot-tempered fighter trains under his zealous grandfather while awaiting his chance for revenge. The Cuphead Show! (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

– TV-Y7 – English – Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game. The Girl in the Mirror (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day — and regain her identity.

– TV-MA – Spanish – After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day — and regain her identity. The Originals (Seasons 1-5) – TV-14 – English – The Mikaelsons move to New Orleans and form an alliance with local witches in an effort to rule the city once again in this “Vampire Diaries” spinoff.

– TV-14 – English – The Mikaelsons move to New Orleans and form an alliance with local witches in an effort to rule the city once again in this “Vampire Diaries” spinoff. The Sandman (Season 1 – 1 Bonus Episode) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.

