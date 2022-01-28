New Netflix Movies Released So Far in 2022

Welcome to the complete list of new Netflix Original movies that have joined the service in 2022. This list will provide you a monthly breakdown of every new movie added to the service.
We’re going to split up every month into sections and within each month, we’ll take you through the new Netflix Original movies that arrived globally and those that only arrived in select regions (we’ll refer to these as exclusive distribution Originals). Documentaries, stand-up specials and anything under 30 minutes will not be counted. Titles are English unless stated overwise.
New Movies on Netflix in January 2022
Global Netflix Original Movies
- Four to Dinner – January 5th – Romantic Comedy – Italian – 6.4 IMDb
- The Wasteland – January 6th – Horror – Spanish – 4.6 IMDb
- How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – January 12th – Crime drama – Polish – 6.1 IMDb
- Brazen – January 13th – Romantic thriller – 3.9 IMDb
- Photocopier – January 13th – Teen drama – Indonesian – 7.0 IMDb
- The House – January 14th – Stop motion animation – 7.0 IMDb
- This Is Not a Comedy – January 14th – Comedy-drama – Spanish – 4.8 IMDb
- The Royal Treatment – January 20th – Romance – 5.2 IMDb
- Amandla – January 21st – Crime drama – 5.4 IMDb
- Munich – The Edge of War – January 21st – Historical drama – 6.9 IMDb
- My Father’s Violin – January 21st – Drama – Turkish – 6.3 IMDb
- Home Team – January 28th – Comedy – 5.7 IMDb
Exclusive Distribution Movies
- Mother/Android – January 8th – Sci-fi thriller – 4.8 IMDb – Available in all regions outside the United States
- Copshop – January 14th – Crime thriller – 6.2 IMDb – Available in Asia, Germany and Australia
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – January 14th – Animation – 5.5 IMDb – Worldwide excluding the UK
- Dear Mother – January 28th – Comedy – French – 5.8 IMDb – Worldwide excluding France
New Movies on Netflix in February 2022
Note: this list is not yet complete.
Global Netflix Original Movies
- Looop Lapeta – February 4th – Romantic Thriller – Hindi
- Through My Window – February 4th – Drama – Spanish
- The Privilege – February 9th – Horror – German
- Into the Wind – February 10th – Romantic Drama – Polish
- Bigbug – February 11th – Sci-fi Comedy – French
- Love and Leashes – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Korean
- Love Tactics – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Turkish
- Tall Girl 2 – February 11th – Romantic Comedy
- Fistful of Vengeance – February 17th – Drama
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre – February 18th – Horror
- A Madea Homecoming – February 25th – Comedy
- Restless – February 25th – Action – French
- My Wonderful Life – February 28th – Romantic comedy – Polish
Exclusive Distribution Movies
- My Best Friend Anne Frank – February 1st – Biopic – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands
- Child of Kamiari Month / Kamiarizuki no kodomo – February 8th – Anime – Japanese Worldwide excluding Japanese
- Anne+ The Film – February 11th – Drama – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands
- Heart Shot –
For more on what’s to come to Netflix keep an eye on our coming soon hub for roundups publishing every day or two. If you’re looking for a big preview of all the movie projects Netflix has in development, we’ve got you covered.