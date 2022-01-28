New Netflix Movies Released So Far in 2022

Welcome to the complete list of new Netflix Original movies that have joined the service in 2022. This list will provide you a monthly breakdown of every new movie added to the service.

We’re going to split up every month into sections and within each month, we’ll take you through the new Netflix Original movies that arrived globally and those that only arrived in select regions (we’ll refer to these as exclusive distribution Originals). Documentaries, stand-up specials and anything under 30 minutes will not be counted. Titles are English unless stated overwise.

New Movies on Netflix in January 2022

Global Netflix Original Movies

Four to Dinner – January 5th – Romantic Comedy – Italian – 6.4 IMDb

– January 5th – Romantic Comedy – Italian – 6.4 IMDb The Wasteland – January 6th – Horror – Spanish – 4.6 IMDb

– January 6th – Horror – Spanish – 4.6 IMDb How I Fell in Love with a Gangster – January 12th – Crime drama – Polish – 6.1 IMDb

– January 12th – Crime drama – Polish – 6.1 IMDb Brazen – January 13th – Romantic thriller – 3.9 IMDb

– January 13th – Romantic thriller – 3.9 IMDb Photocopier – January 13th – Teen drama – Indonesian – 7.0 IMDb

– January 13th – Teen drama – Indonesian – 7.0 IMDb The House – January 14th – Stop motion animation – 7.0 IMDb

– January 14th – Stop motion animation – 7.0 IMDb This Is Not a Comedy – January 14th – Comedy-drama – Spanish – 4.8 IMDb

– January 14th – Comedy-drama – Spanish – 4.8 IMDb The Royal Treatment – January 20th – Romance – 5.2 IMDb

– January 20th – Romance – 5.2 IMDb Amandla – January 21st – Crime drama – 5.4 IMDb

– January 21st – Crime drama – 5.4 IMDb Munich – The Edge of War – January 21st – Historical drama – 6.9 IMDb

– January 21st – Historical drama – 6.9 IMDb My Father’s Violin – January 21st – Drama – Turkish – 6.3 IMDb

– January 21st – Drama – Turkish – 6.3 IMDb Home Team – January 28th – Comedy – 5.7 IMDb

Exclusive Distribution Movies

Mother/Android – January 8th – Sci-fi thriller – 4.8 IMDb – Available in all regions outside the United States

– January 8th – Sci-fi thriller – 4.8 IMDb – Available in all regions outside the United States Copshop – January 14th – Crime thriller – 6.2 IMDb – Available in Asia, Germany and Australia

– January 14th – Crime thriller – 6.2 IMDb – Available in Asia, Germany and Australia Riverdance: The Animated Adventure – January 14th – Animation – 5.5 IMDb – Worldwide excluding the UK

– January 14th – Animation – 5.5 IMDb – Worldwide excluding the UK Dear Mother – January 28th – Comedy – French – 5.8 IMDb – Worldwide excluding France

New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

Note: this list is not yet complete.

Global Netflix Original Movies

Looop Lapeta – February 4th – Romantic Thriller – Hindi

– February 4th – Romantic Thriller – Hindi Through My Window – February 4th – Drama – Spanish

– February 4th – Drama – Spanish The Privilege – February 9th – Horror – German

– February 9th – Horror – German Into the Wind – February 10th – Romantic Drama – Polish

– February 10th – Romantic Drama – Polish Bigbug – February 11th – Sci-fi Comedy – French

– February 11th – Sci-fi Comedy – French Love and Leashes – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Korean

– February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Korean Love Tactics – February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Turkish

– February 11th – Romantic Comedy – Turkish Tall Girl 2 – February 11th – Romantic Comedy

– February 11th – Romantic Comedy Fistful of Vengeance – February 17th – Drama

– February 17th – Drama Texas Chainsaw Massacre – February 18th – Horror

– February 18th – Horror A Madea Homecoming – February 25th – Comedy

– February 25th – Comedy Restless – February 25th – Action – French

– February 25th – Action – French My Wonderful Life – February 28th – Romantic comedy – Polish

Exclusive Distribution Movies

My Best Friend Anne Frank – February 1st – Biopic – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands

– February 1st – Biopic – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands Child of Kamiari Month / Kamiarizuki no kodomo – February 8th – Anime – Japanese Worldwide excluding Japanese

– February 8th – Anime – Japanese Worldwide excluding Japanese Anne+ The Film – February 11th – Drama – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands

– February 11th – Drama – Dutch – Worldwide excluding the Netherlands Heart Shot –

