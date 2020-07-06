What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix United Kingdom (UK) > What’s New on Netflix UK: July 6th, 2020

What’s New on Netflix UK: July 6th, 2020

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 6, 2020, 5:21 am EST

The first episode of The Underclass is now available to stream on Netflix UK

Sadly, there was no new additions on Netflix UK today, so instead, we’ll be rounding up all of the new arrivals from the weekend. There was a large number of new Bollywood arrivals, along with a few solid Thai dramas for you to enjoy. We’ve also had to say goodbye to some excellent movies and tv series, which we’ve rounded up below for July 6th, 2020.

First of all, here is the top highlight on Netflix UK at the weekend:

The Underclass

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: Weekly
Genre: Drama | Runtime: 53 Minutes
Cast: Nannaphas Loetnamchoetsakun, Praewa Suthamphong, Sumitra Duangkaew, Tanutchai Wijitvongtong, Tarisa Preechatangkit

Thai dramas haven’t found the same relative success as K-Dramas on Netflix, but the genre’s popularity is certainly on the rise. if you love teen-dramas, then get your fill from The Underclass on Netflix every week. New episodes arrive every Sunday!

After being dropped from an elite school program, a plucky student gets caught in the affairs of a high school gang while trying to find her own identity.

What was New on Netflix UK at the Weekend: July 6th, 2020

  • Aiyya (2012)
  • Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap (2011)
  • Bittoo Boss (2012)
  • Blood Money (2012)
  • Bombay Talkies (2013)
  • Boss (2013)
  • Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016)
  • Chashme Baddoor (2013)
  • Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)
  • Drishyam (2015)
  • Gabbar Is Back (2015)
  • Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)
  • Hook (Season 1)
  • Inkaar. (2013)
  • Little Singham (Season 2)
  • Madras Cafe (2013)
  • Margarita with a Straw (2014)
  • Mary Kom (2014)
  • Michael (2011)
  • Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)
  • Oh My God (2012)
  • One by Two (2014)
  • Penalty (2019)
  • Players (2012)
  • PNL – Dans la légende tour (2020)
  • Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)
  • Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)
  • Queen (2014)
  • Shaitan (2011)
  • Special 26 (2013)
  • Tanu Weds Menu (2011)
  • What the Fish (2013)
  • The Underclass (Season 1)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: July 6th, 2020

  • Dark Net (Season 1)
  • The Family (2013)
  • From Prada to Nada (2011)
  • Little Man (2006)
  • Looper (2012)
  • Luther (4 Seasons)
  • Motu Patlu: King of Kings (2016)
  • Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)
  • Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
  • Vegas Baby (2016)
  • Warm Bodies (2013)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 6th, 2020

As we predicted, Warrior Nun is performing extremely well around the world on Netflix. It may take a few days, but we could potentially see the series knock Unsolved Mysteries off the top spot.

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!

