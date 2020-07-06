What’s New on Netflix UK: July 6th, 2020

Sadly, there was no new additions on Netflix UK today, so instead, we’ll be rounding up all of the new arrivals from the weekend. There was a large number of new Bollywood arrivals, along with a few solid Thai dramas for you to enjoy. We’ve also had to say goodbye to some excellent movies and tv series, which we’ve rounded up below for July 6th, 2020.

First of all, here is the top highlight on Netflix UK at the weekend:

The Underclass

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: Weekly

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 53 Minutes

Cast: Nannaphas Loetnamchoetsakun, Praewa Suthamphong, Sumitra Duangkaew, Tanutchai Wijitvongtong, Tarisa Preechatangkit

Thai dramas haven’t found the same relative success as K-Dramas on Netflix, but the genre’s popularity is certainly on the rise. if you love teen-dramas, then get your fill from The Underclass on Netflix every week. New episodes arrive every Sunday!

After being dropped from an elite school program, a plucky student gets caught in the affairs of a high school gang while trying to find her own identity.

What was New on Netflix UK at the Weekend: July 6th, 2020

Aiyya (2012)

Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap (2011)

Bittoo Boss (2012)

Blood Money (2012)

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Boss (2013)

Budhia Singh: Born to Run (2016)

Chashme Baddoor (2013)

Dharam Sankat Mein (2015)

Drishyam (2015)

Gabbar Is Back (2015)

Gollu Aur Pappu (2014)

Hook (Season 1)

Inkaar. (2013)

Little Singham (Season 2)

Madras Cafe (2013)

Margarita with a Straw (2014)

Mary Kom (2014)

Michael (2011)

Mumbai Delhi Mumbai (2014)

Oh My God (2012)

One by Two (2014)

Penalty (2019)

Players (2012)

PNL – Dans la légende tour (2020)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

Queen (2014)

Shaitan (2011)

Special 26 (2013)

Tanu Weds Menu (2011)

What the Fish (2013)

The Underclass (Season 1)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: July 6th, 2020

Dark Net (Season 1)

The Family (2013)

From Prada to Nada (2011)

Little Man (2006)

Looper (2012)

Luther (4 Seasons)

Motu Patlu: King of Kings (2016)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Vegas Baby (2016)

Warm Bodies (2013)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 6th, 2020

As we predicted, Warrior Nun is performing extremely well around the world on Netflix. It may take a few days, but we could potentially see the series knock Unsolved Mysteries off the top spot.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 6th, 2020 1. Unsolved Mysteries

2. Warrior Nun

3. Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars

4. The Sinner

5. Floor is Lava

6. The Baby-Sitters Club

7. Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

8. Rick and Morty

9. White Lines

10. Dracula — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 6, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK? Let us know in the comments below!